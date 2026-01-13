Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Naji Marshall stepping up for Mavs

The midway point of the NBA season is almost here, as most teams have played close to 41 games, and some have already hit that mark.

Even with season-long data available, we will focus on the here and now. Which players are on the rise? Which ones are trending in the wrong direction? Let’s discuss.

📺 → Watch the NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock, as the Thunder take on the Spurs in a marquee Western Conference matchup at 8 p.m. before the Trail Blazers visit the Warriors at 11 p.m. ET. Both games are available on Peacock. Check your local listings for the NBC game in your area.

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Should Trae Young managers be concerned? Young is the newest member of the Washington Wizards, but how much will he play the rest of this season?

📈 STOCK UP

John Collins — PF/C, Clippers

Before his three-point, five-rebound outing against the Hornets on Monday, Collins had a season-best performance against the Pistons in which he added 25 points, seven rebounds, four steals, four blocks, and five three-pointers. The dominant showing included several season highs and was part of a five-game stretch in which the veteran forward had averaged 19.8 points, 3.2 three-pointers, and 2.2 blocks per game. Collins’ uptick in production is massive for the Clippers, who traded away Norman Powell this past offseason to bring him over from Utah, and as he continues to play well and have a positive impact on the Clippers’ recent strong play, he should keep seeing opportunities to play an important role and provide fantasy production.

Naji Marshall — SF/PF, Mavericks

There’s been a lot of discourse surrounding the Mavericks, but probably not enough about Naji Marshall and his sustained production. He’s quietly had a productive season and has put up some particularly nice numbers of late — Marshall has scored 15 or more points and also collected multiple steals in three of his last four appearances and is coming off one of his most balanced performances of the season, tallying a 22/4/9/3/1 line in Monday’s win over the Nets. With Anthony Davis sidelined, it’s reasonable to expect that Marshall fills a lot of those open power forward minutes. His fantasy value will be even higher in games that P.J. Washington is also unavailable for. Marshall is rostered in only 24 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

LaMelo Ball — PG/SG, Hornets

Ball came off the bench for the first time in years in a recent game against the Pacers and proceeded to take his game to a greater level. The superstar point guard scored 33 points, dished out eight assists, and collected three steals in the much-talked-about recent game against the Pacers, but moved back into the starting lineup stating lineup a game later to tally a nice 17/5/5 line in just 23 minutes of a 55-point win over the Jazz, before heading to his hometown to give the Clippers 25 points and a near-double-double. He’s also drilled 15 three-pointers over the last three games and tallied 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over that span. Ball is currently in a nice rhythm that will hopefully sustain throughout the rest of the fantasy basketball season.

“He’s deep in his bag right now.”



LaMelo Ball dazzled with this layup last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3DeDgO8NNT — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2026

👉 Want more fantasy coverage and Rotoworld player news in your Google feed?

Add NBCSports.com as a preferred source to see more Rotoworld insight, betting analysis, and breaking player news across NFL, NBA, MLB, and college football.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Jaden Ivey — SG/SF, Pistons

The return from offseason knee surgery and a 2024-25 season-ending leg injury has not gone as planned for Ivey, who is searching for a consistent role and success on a Pistons team rostered with several impactful backcourt players. Even with Cade Cunningham missing Saturday’s loss to the Clippers, Ivey only found his way to 20 minutes, totaling eight points and three rebounds. He’s averaging 8.2 points and 1.6 assists on 40.5/11.8/83.3 shooting splits through five games during January and has shot 50 percent from the floor and scored in double figures in just one of those five games. It’s hard to predict when or how a corner is turned, but things certainly aren’t trending in the right direction for such a talented player.

Ace Bailey — SG/SF, Jazz

Rookie seasons often are filled with ups and downs. For Bailey, he’s in the midst of one of the “down” periods. His stock was rising after a four-game December stretch that saw him average 15.0 points and 2.3 three-pointers, but ended in the fifth game when a hip injury against the Pistons limited him to 11 minutes, and cost him to miss five straight contests. Bailey has returned and played in two of the last four games, but combined for only six total points in 25 minutes. How long does the injury linger? When does he reclaim his former role in the rotation? These are questions we’ll have to wait to get answers for. But hopefully, the young and promising player can get back on track soon.

Dylan Harper — PG/SG, Spurs

Harper’s rookie season has also featured several twists and turns, with a timeline that saw him start the season strongly before getting injured, then return and eventually succeed in his role off the bench, and now struggle to find consistent production. He went scoreless with one rebound, one assist, and one steal in the Spurs’ most recent game against the Timberwolves, and had only totaled 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists on 7-of-32 shooting in the four prior games. Harper is in a tricky spot off the bench playing behind two high-minute guards in De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Yet he’s proven earlier in the season to be a productive, difference-making player regardless. He’ll have to find his way, once again, to get out of this slump.

