Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Collin Murray-Boyles taking off for Toronto

Three major pieces of news were announced over the last week, and both carry major fantasy ramifications.

Trae Young was dealt to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. It’s unclear when or if he’ll take the court for Washington this season, and young guys like Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington should see extended run for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis sustained ligament damage in his left hand in Thursday’s loss to the Utah Jazz, and according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, he could miss multiple months. With Dereck Lively II done for the season and Daniel Gafford injury-prone, guys like Naji Marshall and Moussa Cisse are in line for expanded roles.

Ja Morant is also on the trade block, which means significant run for another Grizzlies point guard who’s been offering strong production as a starter.

Wizards, Mavericks and Grizzlies find their way into this week’s column, but there are a number of other quality options to consider. Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 13.

Priority Adds

1. Collin Murray-Boyles

2. Peyton Watson

3. Ayo Dosunmu

4. Cam Spencer

5. Bilal Coulibaly

6. Egor Dëmin

7. Naji Marshall

8. Toumani Camara

9. Mitchell Robinson

10. Keldon Johnson

11. De’Anthony Melton

12. Day’Ron Sharpe

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (42 percent rostered)

Camara has been excellent on both ends of the court, and he’s averaged 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.5 swats across his last four appearances while logging just over 38 minutes per tilt. He’s ranked just outside the fifth round in per-game fantasy value in that span, and he should continue to see big minutes until Kris Murray and/or Jerami Grant return. Caleb Love has been a strong source of points and triples with Murray and Grant out of action, and he’s worth a look too, especially if you need help in those categories.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (37 percent rostered)

Watson was enjoying a breakout campaign before injuries decimated Denver’s rotation, but the additional run he’s been afforded has only accelerated his growth. In six games prior to Sunday, he averaged 24.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 triples while scoring 20 points in each contest. Watson’s streak of 20-point games was snapped on Sunday, but he contributed a 19/8/6 line with a pair of blocks and four triples. Over the last month, he ranks just outside the top 100 in per-game fantasy value, and over the last week, he’s been a top-50 guy. It’s absurd that he’s still available in more than 60% of Yahoo! leagues.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (27 percent rostered)

Coulibaly has played and started 11 straight games, posting averages of 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 triples across 27.8 minutes. His work on the defensive end is particularly valuable to fantasy managers, and his role should only continue to grow with CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert gone. Khris Middleton is unlikely to stay with Washington beyond the trade deadline, setting the stage for Coulibaly to see even more playing time down the stretch. Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington are also candidates for increased run, especially if Trae Young remains sidelined.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (26 percent rostered)

Josh Giddey still doesn’t have a clear timeline to return, and Dosunmu has been huge in his absence. Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter have stepped up to fill the void, but Dosunmu has been electric off the bench, with averages of 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocked shots and 2.8 triples across 26.8 minutes over his last five outings. Dosunmu is a first-rounder in per-game fantasy value over the last week, yet he’s widely available on the waiver wire, making him quite the attractive target.

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies (24 percent rostered)

The NBA Trade Deadline is just over three weeks away, and Ja Morant is on the block. With news that the Grizzlies will entertain trade offers for their superstar point guard and Morant currently on the shelf with a calf injury, we may have seen the last of him in a Memphis uniform. Spencer has been the most productive fill-in for Morant, and the UConn product may become a permanent fixture in the starting lineup. Over his last four outings, Spencer has averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 triples across 29.2 minutes while posting fifth-round fantasy value.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (24 percent rostered)

Johnson has been a great spark off of San Antonio’s bench, offering efficient microwave scoring and solid rebounding. Over his last four games, he’s scored 18.3 points and knocked down 2.3 triples per game while shooting 57.4% from the floor and 90.9% from the charity stripe. He’s also corralled 5.8 boards per contest. Johnson ranks as a seventh-rounder over the last week, and managers in need of points and triples should scoop him up.

Egor Dëmin, Brooklyn Nets (23 percent rostered)

Dëmin’s rookie campaign got off to a slow start, but he’s come on strong over the last week, offering second-round fantasy value to managers in that span. His performance on Sunday against the Grizzlies was lackluster, but in three games prior, he racked up 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.3 triples. Brooklyn appears invested in developing its young talent, and Dëmin should remain an integral part of Brooklyn’s rotation through the end of the 2025-26 season.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (22 percent rostered)

Marshall has started three straight games for the Mavs, and with Anthony Davis on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Marshall should be locked into the first unit. Over his last three starts, Marshall has averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 triples while shooting 56.3% from the floor. He’s only knocked down half of his free-throw attempts, but managers who can handle the inefficient shooting from the charity stripe should add Marshall now.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors (18 percent rostered)

The rookie has shined as a starter, making the most of his new opportunity with averages of 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 swats across 31.7 minutes over his last four outings. He came away with a monster stat line of 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks across 42 minutes in Sunday’s OT victory over the 76ers, securing the win and becoming the first player in team history to reach those numbers in a single game. CMB has leapfrogged Sandro Mamukelashvili as the backup center, and his role should continue to grow as Jakob Poeltl deals with a lingering back issue.

Collin Murray-Boyles has TWO late slams to help secure an overtime WIN for the Raptors 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/a7KcCoESQi — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2026

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets (11 percent rostered)

With Nic Claxton back in action, Sharpe has come off the bench in two straight contests, but he’s averaged seven points, 11 boards, two dimes, a steal and 0.5 blocks across 19 minutes in that span. Sharpe’s role may grow, as he splits time with Claxton, and the former sports career per-36 averages of 16 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 swats. He’s worth a speculative look, especially if you need rebounds.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (10 percent rostered)

Robinson provided six points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 25 minutes on Sunday as the Knicks snapped Portland’s five-game win streak. Robinson has seen his playing time and production tick up as of late. Across his last four games, the backup big has averaged five points, 11 boards and 1.5 swats while logging at least 24 minutes in each.

De’Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors (7 percent rostered)

Melton has missed more games than he’s played this season due to nagging injuries, but he’s been able to stay healthy and get involved in Golden State’s rotation over the last two weeks. Across his last four games, Melton has averaged 14 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 swats and 2.3 triples across 22.9 minutes. He’s effective on both ends of the court, and his ability to score, hit triples and rack up defensive stats makes him a worthwhile addition in most formats.

Other options: Julian Champagnie (25%), Jake LaRavia (22%), Ryan Kalkbrenner (21%), Kelly Oubre Jr. (19%), Daniel Gafford (19%), Sam Merrill (17%), Isaiah Collier (15%), Malik Monk (14%), Justin Champagnie (10%), Zeke Nnaji (6%)

