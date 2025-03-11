Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: A.J. Lawson officially kicks off silly season

It’s officially that time of year. The time where fantasy basketball managers become fantasy basketball legends. It can be more about luck when it comes to having success earlier in the year, but the best fantasy managers are able to identify the guys on the waiver wire that can help them win their league when everyone is missing half of the team they drafted due to injuries.

That just makes these columns even more important, so make sure to check them out during the week. After 12 games on Monday, here are 14 options to consider picking up.

SG/SF A.J. Lawson (less than 1% rostered in Yahoo! leagues), Toronto Raptors

Lawson stole the spotlight on Monday. He hasn’t had much of a role for Toronto this season, and after two unproductive starts, he was pushed to the bench for Monday’s game. However, he exploded to set career-highs with 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven three-pointers. The Raptors have clearly shifted into tank mode, which means there should be plenty of minutes for Lawson for the rest of the season. Toronto plays three more games this week.

C Orlando Robinson (1%), Toronto Raptors

Robinson returned to the starting lineup in place of Jakob Poeltl, who got a rest night on Monday. Robinson recorded his first double-double since 2023 with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. He should see more starts as the season progresses with Poeltl likely to get more “rest” days to improve their lottery odds.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (49%), Philadelphia 76ers

Seriously, he should be rostered in way more leagues. He had 35 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, one block and five three-pointers on Monday. He ranks inside the top-40 in nine-cat leagues over the past two weeks. Philadelphia has been playing without their stars, and that should continue. Grimes will be the focal point of the offense for the rest of the season. Philadelphia has three more games this week.

PG/SG Jared Butler (1%), Philadelphia 76ers

Butler returned to the starting lineup on Monday and contributed 11 points, three rebounds and six assists with three triples. 24 hours before, he had 15 points, nine assists and three triples off the bench. Butler should play a large role for the rest of the season, and he has had success during “silly season” with Washington in recent years.

SG/SF Dalton Knecht (16%), Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers played Monday’s game without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith, which allowed Knecht to move into the starting lineup. He contributed 19 points, four rebounds, one assist and three triples. He has scored in double figures in four of the Lakers’ last five games and could remain in the starting lineup with James set to miss multiple games. LA still has three more games this week.

PG/SG Gabe Vincent (1%), Los Angeles Lakers

Like Knecht, Vincent moved into the starting lineup on Monday. He contributed 24 points, three assists and six three-pointers in 34 minutes. Vincent hasn’t contributed much for fantasy managers this season, but everyone will need to step up with LeBron out.

PG/SG Keon Johnson (12%), Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is the only team that plays five games this week, which makes all of their guys more appealing. Johnson finished with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and three triples in 25 minutes as a starter on Monday. This is more about opportunity than individual game production, but Johnson has had some solid performances since the All-Star break and was even better before that.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (17%), Washington Wizards

The rookie continues to make his money in fantasy basketball on the defensive end. He has eight blocks over Washington’s last two games, with five coming on Monday. He also had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and three triples. The shooting will be inconsistent, but the defensive production has been awesome. Washington has three more games this week.

PG Tre Jones (10%), Chicago Bulls

Jones has started Chicago’s last four games and averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists per game. On Monday, he had eight points, three rebounds and eight assists. However, Josh Giddey exited early with a right ankle injury, which is the same ankle that Giddey injured earlier this season and during the Olympics. Chicago only has two more games this week, and they don’t play again until Thursday. However, if Giddey misses time, Jones will likely be asked to take on more responsibility as a playmaker.

SG/SF Kevin Huerter (6%), Chicago Bulls

Huerter also stands to benefit from Giddey being out of the lineup. Huerter will have a chance to return to the starting unit if Giddey misses time. He has scored in double figures in seven straight games and had 23 points and seven triples in his only start for Chicago.

PG/SG Cason Wallace (14%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams (hip) exited early from Monday’s game. Wallace started the second half and contributed 12 points, three rebounds, eight assists, three steals, one block and two triples in 29 minutes. OKC has three more games this week, and Wallace will have a chance to start if JDub misses more time.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (22%), Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie has been a bit disappointing since Kyrie Irving went down, but he went off on Monday with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four three-pointers. They only had eight available players, which makes Dinwiddie difficult to leave on the waiver wire, even if he hasn’t been great recently. Dallas has three more games this week.

SF/PF/C Kessler Edwards (6%), Dallas Mavericks

Edwards had the best game of his career as he set new career-highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds on Monday. He has been a consistent starter for Dallas and ranks inside the top-50 in nine-cat leagues over the past week. It’s a small sample size, but his role should be safe, making him worth considering.

PG/SG Miles McBride (16%), New York Knicks

After a disappointing first start in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle), McBride contributed 21 points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four three-pointers on 7-of-11 shooting on Monday. New York only has two more games this week, but they have four next week, and Brunson isn’t likely to be back by then.