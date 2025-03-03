Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Key Injuries

Between the fantasy trade deadline and the playoffs, managers have a lot to navigate as they look to win their leagues. The injury report for Week 18 is loaded with names whose availability will impact how things play out. Below are some notable injuries heading into Week 18, starting with the Kings center who will be out for at least one week.

C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring during the first quarter of Sacramento’s March 1 win over the Rockets. Sunday evening, the Kings announced that he will be re-evaluated in one week, which means Sabonis will miss at least four games. Jonas Valanciunas (75 percent rostered, Yahoo!) is the first name to search for on the waiver wire, but he may not be available outside of 10-team formats. JV played well in Washington before being traded to Sacramento, and he logged 30 minutes against the Rockets.

Sabonis’ absence may give Keegan Murray (86 percent) a boost since he’s been fifth in the offensive pecking order for most of this season, but he’s another player who will be challenging to find on waiver wires. As for the low-rostered options, Keon Ellis (19 percent) is the only choice in Sacramento, as he has been a borderline top-100 player despite coming off the bench. With Valanciunas filling the void left by Sabonis, Ellis is the reserve best equipped to increase his fantasy production.

PF/C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Holmgren still had not reached the point where he would play both games of a back-to-back when he injured his ankle during the Thunder’s February 28 win over the Hawks. Two nights later, he didn’t play in their win over the Spurs, and at the time of publishing, no decision was made regarding his availability for the March 3 matchup with the Rockets. That’s the first of four games Oklahoma City plays during Week 18, culminating with a Sunday/Monday (Week 19) back-to-back against the Nuggets.

Holmgren’s absence led to Isaiah Hartenstein (92 percent) returning to the starting lineup, but he isn’t available in most leagues. Cason Wallace (12 percent) and Aaron Wiggins (27 percent) have been solid options, with the latter providing top-100 value since the All-Star break. Wallace has played 30 minutes or more in three of his last four outings, which may work in his favor for deep-league managers considering their options with Holmgren out. Alex Caruso (49 percent) is another possibility, but availability has been a concern for him this season.

SG/SF Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

Powell returned from a knee injury on March 2, making his first appearance since the All-Star break. Unfortunately, soreness in his hamstring sent the Clippers guard to the sidelines after just nine minutes. Bogdan Bogdanovic (54 percent) started the second half of the loss to the Lakers but had a tough night, shooting 4-of-16 from the field and scoring 12 points in 31 minutes.

Offensively speaking, Bogdanovic is the player many will target if Powell has to miss time, even with the poor showing against the Lakers. However, don’t overlook Kris Dunn (18 percent). Sure, he’s averaged 3.0 steals per game since the break, but the former lottery pick has also averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. That production has been good for third-round value in nine-cat formats. The steals may not always be there, but Dunn has improved, holding down a place in the Clippers’ starting lineup.

C Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Vucevic has missed Chicago’s last four games with a calf injury. However, there’s hope that he’ll be able to return sometime during Week 18. Until that happens, the choice regarding fantasy basketball is relatively simple: add Zach Collins. Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo! leagues, he has been a top-75 player since the All-Star break as Vucevic’s replacement in the starting lineup. Jalen Smith (four percent) recently returned from a stint in the league’s concussion protocol, but he isn’t currently on the fantasy radar.

PG Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Powell wasn’t the only player to experience misfortune upon returning to the court. VanVleet, out since February 1 with an ankle strain, aggravated the injury during his first game back on March 1 against the Kings. He played 35 minutes but did not look to be at full strength, and he has been ruled out for the Rockets’ March 3 game against the Thunder. Jabari Smith Jr. (71 percent) was pushed to the bench with VanVleet back in the lineup; he’s the likely replacement. However, Tari Eason (39 percent) has offered a higher fantasy floor (and ceiling) this season; availability has been his issue. Eason hasn’t reached the point where he can play both games of back-to-backs, so Week 18 will likely be a three-game week for him instead of four (Houston plays on Monday and Tuesday).

PG/SG Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Poole did not play in the Wizards’ March 1 win over the Hornets, as he is dealing with a hyperextended right elbow. He has also been ruled out for Washington’s March 3 matchup with Miami, which should mean a second consecutive start for rookie Bub Carrington (11 percent). He played 32 minutes against Charlotte, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and three three-pointers. Carrington was 3-of-11 from the field, but playing starters’ minutes allows him to achieve fantasy relevance. Corey Kispert (seven percent) and Marcus Smart (11 percent) are also playing rotation minutes, but neither has provided enough value to merit being rostered outside of deep leagues. And with the Wizards headed to the draft lottery, it would be in the franchise’s best interest to play Carrington starters’ minutes.

PG/SG Austin Reaves and SF/PF Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Hachimura has missed the last two games with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, while Reaves did not play in the March 2 win over the Clippers due to a sore right calf. Dorian Finney-Smith (eight percent) and Gabe Vincent (one percent) were the replacements in the starting lineup, but both offer limited fantasy value in those roles. That makes Dalton Knecht (10 percent) worth considering, even though this would be a significant gamble. The rookie scored 19 points off the bench against the Clippers, the second time he’s reached double figures since being returned to the Lakers after the Mark Williams trade was rescinded. Finney-Smith is the closest thing to a “safe” streamer in this spot, but none of the options are great.

PF/C Kristaps Porzingis and PG/SG Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Porzingis has missed three of Boston’s last four games with an illness, while Holiday has been down for two with a right pinky finger injury (mallet finger). The latter has decided that he will not undergo surgery, which makes a return a matter of pain tolerance. As of Sunday, Holiday had not done anything with a basketball (catching, shooting or dribbling), so he may be out for a few more games. With the Celtics’ first game of Week 18 not until Wednesday, that could be enough time for Porzingis to recover from his illness.

However, Boston plays three games over four days, starting with the Trail Blazers on March 5. So, Porzingis and Al Horford (25 percent) may be in difficult spots regarding availability due to the back-to-back. Payton Pritchard (49 percent) has a higher ceiling whenever the Celtics are without a starter, while Sam Hauser (two percent) and Luke Kornet (one percent) have made starts recently. Pritchard has been a top-100 player since the All-Star break, which aligns with his season-long value.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant missed the Grizzlies’ March 1 loss to the Spurs with a sore shoulder and is questionable for their March 3 matchup with the Hawks. Scotty Pippen Jr. (nine percent) was his replacement in the starting lineup, but Memphis was also without Desmond Bane. Bane is available for Monday’s game, which could result in Luke Kennard (four percent) receiving the nod if Morant remains out. That puts the ball in Bane’s hands more as a playmaker, which raises his fantsay ceiling. Also, Kennard has been the replacement the last three times Memphis has played a game with Bane but without Morant.

Something else to watch is PF/C Santi Aldama (52 percent), who moved into the starting lineup for the matchup with San Antonio but is questionable for Monday night. Zach Edey (65 percent) could be back in the starting lineup after moving to the bench, but that may not raise his fantasy ceiling much. If Aldama doesn’t have to miss time with his calf soreness and remains in the starting lineup, he’ll be a worthwhile pickup in standard leagues.

SF/PF PJ Washington, Dallas Mavericks

Washington played 15 minutes in Dallas’ March 1 loss to the Bucks before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He won’t be available for the Mavericks’ March 3 matchup with the Kings, which should mean a return to the starting lineup for Naji Marshall (11 percent). His fantasy value hasn’t been great since the All-Star break, but it isn’t like the Mavericks have many places to turn. Also, Moses Brown’s 10-day contract has expired, and for salary cap reasons (staying beneath the first apron), the Mavericks needed to keep the roster spot open until April 10. Dallas will likely have to go small for the foreseeable future, which raises Marshall’s appeal within fantasy leagues.

SF/PF Andrew Wiggins and SF Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Wiggins has missed Miami’s last two games with a sprained ankle, while Jaquez suffered an ankle sprain on February 28 that’s expected to keep him out for an extended period. Alec Burks (one percent) moved into the starting lineup for the Heat’s March 2 loss to the Knicks, hitting four three-pointers and playing 25 minutes. Duncan Robinson (13 percent) and Haywood Highsmith (three percent) played 32 and 37 minutes off the bench, respectively.

Regarding playing time and scoring ability, Robinson may offer the highest ceiling, even though Burks scored more points against the Knicks. However, figuring out which low-rostered Heat players to target this season has been challenging due to Erik Spoelstra’s constantly changing rotation. It would be a much easier conversation if Terry Rozier (52 percent) played up to expectations.

PG/SG Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Initially dealing with a quad injury, Suggs is out indefinitely after it was announced on March 2 that he will undergo left knee surgery. He hasn’t been officially ruled out for the rest of the season, but it appears safe to assume that Suggs will not be available to help fantasy managers during the playoff weeks. Cole Anthony (14 percent) has been Suggs’ replacement in the starting lineup, but neither he nor Anthony Black (four percent) has been able to provide consistent fantasy value. Since the All-Star break, Anthony has been a 10th-round player in nine-cat formats, well ahead of Black.

PG/SG/SF Ayo Dosunmu and PF Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

While Williams could potentially return from right knee tendinitis during the Bulls’ upcoming two-game swing in Florida at the end of Week 18, Dosunmu will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery. Matas Buzelis (16 percent) moved into the starting lineup on February 5 and has retained that spot; this shouldn’t change, even after Williams is cleared to return. Since the All-Star break, the rookie forward is ranked just outside the top 150 in eight- and nine-cat formats. Buzelis hasn’t been a great fantasy option, but the opportunities to play starters’ minutes have been there. Lonzo Ball (14 percent) and Kevin Huerter (six percent) can provide value when healthy, but both players sat out the Bulls’ March 2 loss to the Pacers. Chicago begins its Week 18 at home against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, the first of three games on the Bulls’ schedule.

SG/SF Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors

Gradey was injured during the second quarter of Toronto’s March 2 win over Orlando. On the same play, he took an inadvertent to the mouth just as teammate RJ Barrett fell into his right leg. While Gradey did pass concussion protocol testing, there’s the matter of a hyperextended right knee and sit-bone bruise. Nothing has been announced regarding his availability for the March 4 rematch with the Magic, but Gradey’s absence would likely lead to Ja’Kobe Walter (one percent) moving into the starting lineup. The rookie guard started the second half against the Magic, playing 31 minutes. The stat line (7/4/1/1 with one three-pointer) was modest, but Walter is in a position where he shouldn’t lack playing time if Gradey misses time.