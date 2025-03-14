Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Waiver Wire: It’s Stephon Castle time in San Antonio

For managers competing in Yahoo! public leagues or under Yahoo! default settings, Week 20 marks the beginning of the fantasy playoffs. Others may be in leagues where the postseason is already in full swing, but the need to find low-rostered contributors is the same. With more players either being ruled out for the rest of the season or held out for “injury management” reasons, there are opportunities for players who weren’t on the fantasy radar to begin the season to shine and provide tangible value. And there may be a “league-winner” sitting on some waiver wires as you read this column. Let’s look at some of the top pickups for Week 20 in Yahoo! leagues.

Priority Adds

1. Stephon Castle

2. Naji Marshall

3. Tari Eason

4. Quentin Grimes

5. Miles McBride

6. Kyshawn George

7. Caris LeVert

8. Tre Jones

9. Adem Bona

10. Justin Champagnie

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (55%), Philadelphia 76ers

While no decision has been made regarding Paul George’s availability for the rest of the season, the fact that he’s meeting with doctors regarding his groin and knee injuries may be a sign that he could be shut down. And with Philadelphia trending toward missing the postseason, there’s no need for him to be out there. Grimes has been an offensive focal point, and that should remain the case for the foreseeable future. The only question is what happens if he plays so well that the 76ers risk not improving their odds of holding onto their first-round pick. It is top-6 protected; Oklahoma City receives the pick otherwise.

SG/SF/PF Naji Marshall (54%), Dallas Mavericks

While his rostered percentage has surpassed 50 percent, Marshall may still be undervalued in standard leagues. Over the past week, he has averaged 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 86.4 percent from the foul line. With the Mavericks still without multiple key players, Marshall has shouldered more of the offensive workload, and fantasy managers have benefitted. While Dallas’ Week 20 schedule is terrible, as they only play two games, withholding a transaction to add Marshall before Wednesday’s game against the Pacers would be wise.

SF/PF Tari Eason (48%), Houston Rockets

The Rockets have a good schedule for Week 20, playing four games without a back-to-back. That should ensure Eason’s availability for all four, which would be excellent news for fantasy managers. Over the past two weeks, he has accounted for 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per game. And with Amen Thompson (ankle) out, Eason has remained in the Rockets’ starting lineup, raising his fantasy ceiling.

PG/SG Stephon Castle (48%), San Antonio Spurs

It was reported that De’Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending finger surgery on Tuesday, so the Spurs will have a spot to fill in their starting lineup. Castle, who started alongside Chris Paul from early January until Fox was acquired from the Kings, should resume those responsiblities. And over the past two weeks, Castle has averaged 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per game. While the category league value hasn’t been great during this stretch, the rookie guard has been a better option for points leagues. And Fox’s injury could allow Castle to strengthen his Rookie of the Year case.

SG/SF Caris LeVert (34%), Atlanta Hawks

LeVert continues to provide reliable fantasy value off the bench, as he has been a fourth-round player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks. He has averaged 19.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers per game, shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line. With Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye being starters, reserves like LeVert and Georges Niang have added importance for the Hawks as they close in on a play-in spot.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (28%), Washington Wizards

The Wizards have ruled out Bilal Coulibaly, who suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s loss to the Raptors on March 10. While that doesn’t change George’s place in the rotation, as he was already starting, he becomes a more important player on both ends of the floor. The shooting (38.9 percent over the past two weeks) remains an issue, but the defensive production (5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game) makes it a little easier for category leagues to absorb that blow. What also helps is the Wizards playing four games during Week 20.

PG/SG Miles McBride (27%), New York Knicks

The Knicks have a four-game Week 20, and with Jalen Brunson still recovering from his sprained ankle, McBride has added value. Deuce has averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in three starts. The percentages (36.1 from the field and 57.1 from the foul line) haven’t been good, but McBride has recorded solid assists, steals and three-point numbers as Brunson’s replacement in the lineup. Also, three of New York’s four Week 20 games (San Antonio, Charlotte and Washington) are against teams unlikely to reach the postseason.

PG Tre Jones (18%), Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball sidelined by a sprained wrist and Josh Giddey dealing with a sprained ankle, Jones has started Chicago’s last five games. During this stretch, he has averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers, shooting 50 percent from the field and 76.9 from the foul line. The Bulls have won four straight and appear headed for the play-in tournament, holding a five-game lead on Toronto for the final spot.

SG/SF Ziaire Williams (17%), Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have lost nine of their last 10 games, appearing to be headed for the draft lottery after being more competitive than anticipated earlier this season. Williams has been a fixture in the starting lineup since late January, with Brooklyn’s March 6 loss to the Warriors being the lone exception. While the fantasy value hasn’t been great recently, with Ziaire only being a top 150 player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks, he would benefit if the Nets were to shut down more established perimeter players like Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson and D’Angelo Russell. The Nets only play three games during Week 20, but playing starters’ minutes makes Williams worth a look in deep leagues.

C Adem Bona (12%), Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is done for the season, while Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond have dealt with injuries recently. And with the team likely wanting to do all it can to improve its draft lottery odds, there’s no reason for Bona not to play more minutes as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Over the past week, the rookie has averaged 13.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game, shooting 68 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the foul line. And with the 76ers playing four games during weeks 20 and 21, Bona is a player worth adding for those needing rebounds and defensive stats.

SG/SF Justin Champagnie (5%), Washington Wizards

As mentioned in the George section, the Wizards will be without Bilal Coulibaly for the rest of the season. Champagnie has started Washington’s last two games, most recently accounting for 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and three three-pointers in 33 minutes in a March 13 win over the Pistons. He should not be at risk of a late-season shutdown, especially with Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart being more likely candidates.