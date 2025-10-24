Fantasy Basketball Weekend Start/Sit Decisions: Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward is a strong play for Week 1

Whether you’re in a Yahoo! High Score league, a Sleeper league, a league with a games cap or simply have so many players with games scheduled that you can’t start them all, making a decision about who to start or sit can help you win or lose your matchup.

Obviously, in many leagues, having more games played each week ends up being the difference in a matchup. This is not me saying to bench a player in a points league without a games cap. Even if I’m expecting a terrible game, five points is better than zero!

The Nuggets, Bulls, 76ers, Jazz, Pelicans, Thunder, Warriors and Rockets are the only teams that don’t play two games this weekend, so if you’re just looking to maximize games, avoid those teams.

▶ Guards

Start: Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Harper had a solid debut for San Antonio, and now they have two games this weekend. One against the Pelicans, and the other against Brooklyn. Based on how the Spurs just dismantled the Mavericks, they should have no issues against either team, which could mean extra developmental minutes for Harper. Herb Jones isn’t going to be face-guarding Harper the whole game, so the individual matchup is favorable for Harper as well.

Start: Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers

Merrill should continue to start for the Cavs until Darius Garland (toe) returns to the lineup. In his season debut, Merrill had 19 points on five three-pointers. Now, they play the Nets, who just allowed 136 points to the Hornets, and the Bucks, who let the Wizards hit 17 threes. Both should be favorable matchups for the Cavs, and Merrill should get plenty of good looks from beyond the arc.

Sit: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

There were some bright spots to Sheppard’s first game of the season, but there were certainly some glaring issues. Houston’s only game this weekend is against Detroit, who has a few lengthy, athletic defenders to slow down Sheppard if needed and multiple tall, strong guards that Sheppard will struggle to defend. This isn’t a recipe for Sheppard to get back on track.

Sit: Bradley Beal, Los Angeles Clippers

Even though the Clippers play twice (Suns on Friday, Trail Blazers on Sunday), I’d rather not rely on Beal. He only played 20 minutes on Wednesday, and he didn’t contribute much of anything in the box score. He may see his minutes go up when the score isn’t as lopsided, but that doesn’t mean his usage will increase.

▶ Forwards

Start: Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

In his NBA debut, Coward finished with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 22 minutes off the bench. Now, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable with an ankle injury. Coward proved himself in his first game as a reserve and was able to make an impact without even taking a three, which is one of the stronger parts of his game. They have a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday with the Heat and Pacers, and it’s entirely possible that Coward gets his first start.

Start: Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

It turns out the answer to who is going to fill Myles Turner’s role this season isn’t Isaiah Jackson or Jay Huff; it’s Toppin. Jackson was the starter in the season opener, but only played eight minutes after getting in foul trouble. Despite that, Huff only played 12 minutes, while Toppin was productive in 40 minutes off the bench. Jackson and Huff will likely still get opportunities this year, but it seems like Toppin is going to be more important to what this team wants to do. Indiana has a back-to-back against the Grizzlies and Timberwolves on Saturday and Sunday.

Sit: Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dort is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, but he hasn’t had as much offensive success as he has in the past. So far this season, he’s shooting 22.2 percent from the floor and is 1-of-12 from beyond the arc. He’ll get going at some point, but with only one game this weekend, it may not happen yet. The Thunder play the Hawks on Saturday, and Atlanta only allowed the Raptors to hit six three-pointers in the season opener.

Sit: Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

Bailey was on a minutes limit in his regular season debut and wasn’t effective in the minutes he was on the floor. He was battling an illness, but he’s not on the injury report for their game against the Kings on Friday night. Bailey will have a fine rookie year, but he may not immediately move into the starting lineup and be fully healthy to have a big performance just two days later. Play the waiting game with Bailey.

▶ Centers

Start: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte has two games this weekend, with a back-to-back against the 76ers and Wizards. Joel Embiid only played 20 minutes in the season opener, and he didn’t look good in those minutes. Even if Embiid bounces back, Kalkbrenner will still have a matchup with Washington. Alex Sarr is a talented player, but his strength is on the perimeter, not in the paint. Kalkbrenner could certainly leave this weekend with two double-doubles and a plethora of blocks.

📊RYAN KALKBRENNER DOUBLE DOUBLE IN NBA DEBUT

10 pts

11 rbs

2 blks pic.twitter.com/Gyztrm3MRN — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 23, 2025

Start: Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Queta had 17 points and eight rebounds in the season opener, and now he has two games against the Knicks and Pistons this weekend. New York is without Mitchell Robinson again, which means Queta’s first matchup is Ariel Hukporti. The second game will be against a Detroit team that just allowed Nikola Vucevic to score 28 points in the season opener. Vucevic is obviously a superior offensive player, but it could be two strong opportunities for Queta.

Sit: Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans only has one game this weekend, and it’s a matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Missi is dealing with an ankle injury, so if he doesn’t play, the center minutes will fall to Karlo Matkovic (back) and Derik Queen. This goes for all three bigs. Whichever one starts should be avoided.

Sit: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Claxton was decent in the season opener, but now he has two matchups against the Cavaliers and Spurs this weekend. Having to deal with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Victor Wembanyama over a three-day span isn’t ideal for anyone. Coach Jordi Fernandez used a balanced rotation in the season opener, which yielded just 23 minutes for Claxton.