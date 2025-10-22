Fantasy Basketball Week 1 Injury Report: LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis among the key absentees

With the 2025-26 NBA season underway, many fantasy managers already find themselves in the uncomfortable position of dealing with injuries to key players. While some may not be sidelined for long, others face extended absences. And, with the Knicks, there seems to be some confusion surrounding the availability of a player who was expected to begin the season in the starting lineup.

Without further ado, let’s get into some of the key injuries that will impact the opening week of the fantasy basketball season.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

◆ Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (hamstring): Brown is considered questionable for Wednesday’s season opener against the 76ers due to a strained left hamstring. The four-time All-Star suffered the injury during the Celtics’ final preseason game against the Raptors on October 15, departing after seven minutes of play. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out indefinitely and the Celtics losing multiple rotation players during the offseason, Brown will figure even more prominently in the offense than he already did.

A potential absence to begin the regular season would mean Boston needs even more from Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Anfernee Simons, who are all rostered in at least 95 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Chris Boucher (eight percent rostered) may be able to emerge in Boston, but fantasy veterans have been down this road before. He’s only worth a dice roll if the Celtics announce that Brown will be out for an extended amount of time, but that’s highly unlikely given the “questionable” tag for Wednesday.

◆ Chicago Bulls

Coby White (calf): White is recovering from a strained right calf, with the Bulls announcing on Monday that he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. That timeline takes him off the board for Chicago’s first six games, at a minimum, and fantasy managers must also factor in a ramp-up period once White is cleared to resume basketball activities. Tre Jones (seven percent rostered) started alongside Josh Giddey for most of the preseason and figures to hold onto that spot until White returns.

However, while Jones keeps the turnovers in check and can provide solid assist numbers, the ball will be in Giddey’s hands a lot, limiting his fantasy upside. Despite likely being asked to come off the bench, Ayo Dosunmu (22 percent) would be a superior option, and he has eligibility at guard and forward in Yahoo! leagues for those desiring some roster versatility.

◆ Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (toe): Garland, who underwent surgery on his left great toe in early June, was limited at the start of training camp. In an update on Monday, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said the point guard was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery. That said, no concrete timeline was provided, and one can assume neither Garland nor the Cavaliers will look to rush the process.

Donovan Mitchell, who’s rostered everywhere, shifted into the point guard role during the preseason, and there may be a boost to the assist tally while Garland sits.

Sam Merrill (one percent) started alongside Mitchell in the preseason finale and can provide three-pointers, but he has a limited fantasy ceiling. Lonzo Ball (18 percent) is worth considering in deep leagues, but he’ll be capped at about 20 minutes per game due to injury management reasons. De’Andre Hunter (22 percent) is questionable for the opener with a right knee contusion. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be in the starting lineup until Max Strus is cleared to return from left foot surgery (Jones fracture).

◆ Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford (ankle): Gafford has been out since injuring his right ankle during the first day of training camp. Initially questionable for Wednesday’s opener, he was downgraded to doubtful Tuesday evening. Dereck Lively II (85 percent) will be the starter, and his role may only expand as the season progresses. As for a potential pickup to make if Gafford misses time beyond Wednesday, the pickings are relatively slim in Dallas. P.J. Washington (29 percent) would be the best option, while Naji Marshall (two percent) is only worthy of a look in extremely deep leagues.

◆ Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey (knee): The Pistons announced on October 16 that Ivey would undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and be re-evaluated in four weeks. That would put him on the shelf for at least the first 13 regular-season games before he’s re-evaluated, and then there’s the need to be cleared for on-court activities as well as a ramp-up period. The good news is that this injury is not connected to the left fibula fracture that ended Ivey’s 2024-25 season in early January.

Duncan Robinson (four percent) ended the preseason as the replacement in the starting lineup, and he has eligibility at guard and forward in Yahoo! leagues. However, he’s mainly an option for managers needing three-point production, and there are better fantasy targets than Robinson sitting on many waiver wires. Caris LeVert (six percent) will have his opportunities off the bench, but should not be viewed as a must-add.

◆ Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody (calf): Moody did not play in Tuesday’s season-opening win over the Lakers due to a left calf injury that also sidelined him for the Warriors’ final three games of the preseason. His absence impacted the bench rotation, with rookie Will Richard (less than one percent) playing 14 minutes in his official NBA debut. While he didn’t offer much production, Richard’s college experience may make him better equipped to help a team with championship ambitions (like the Warriors) than a younger player perceived to have a higher upside. Brandin Podziemski (43 percent) and Jonathan Kuminga (37 percent) started and played 33 minutes apiece, with the latter dropping a 17/9/6/1 stat line Tuesday night.

◆ Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (sciatica): James was not available for Opening Night for the first time in his NBA career due to sciatica. In early October, it was announced that he would miss at least three to four weeks, so it’s possible that LeBron won’t be available for the Lakers’ first 10 games. Rui Hachimura (28 percent) is the player to consider if looking for anyone on the Lakers’ roster to add in James’ absence. He didn’t have the best night against the Warriors, finishing with nine points, four rebounds and three assists, but he played 35 minutes.

Gabe Vincent (six percent) was LeBron’s replacement in the starting lineup to end the preseason and took on that role in Tuesday’s opener, finishing the loss to the Warriors with three points, one assist, one steal and one three-pointer. Vincent can provide points and triples when he’s on, but there isn’t much upside to rostering him. Marcus Smart (six percent) played 23 minutes off the bench, tallying nine points and one steal. If Hachimura isn’t available, fantasy managers are better served looking to other teams for streaming value than relying on Vincent or Smart.

◆ Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Edey (ankle): Edey underwent left ankle surgery in June and was given a timeline of four months following the procedure. The Grizzlies center was cleared to begin the ramp-up process just before training camp opened, and an early November return could be in the cards. Getting Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe) back at the end of the preseason was huge for Memphis, and this remains a spot in which Santi Aldama (46 percent) will have added value for fantasy managers. He finished last season ranked just outside the top-100 in per-game and total fantasy value, and that was with Edey and Jackson playing 66 and 74 games, respectively. If Aldama is sitting on the waiver wire in your league, don’t hesitate to pick him up, especially with Brandon Clarke (knee) also out.

Ty Jerome (calf) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe): The good news for the Grizzlies is that Ja Morant is available after missing the preseason with a sprained left ankle. The bad news is that there isn’t much depth behind him, as Jerome will miss at least four weeks, and Pippen may not be available until January. Rookie Javon Small (one percent) may get his opportunities to contribute out of necessity, and the same can be said for Cam Spencer (less than one percent). Still, neither should be viewed as a legitimate streaming option until we see how much Morant can play as the starter.

Also, the Grizzlies may qualify for an NBA hardship exception, allowing them to bring in a player on a 10-day contract. The team will have to wait three games to apply for the exception, but that’s something else to consider when evaluating the Grizzlies’ injury woes.

◆ Miami Heat

Kel’el Ware (ankle): Initially probable for Wednesday’s opener against Orlando due to neck spasms that became an issue over the weekend, Ware sprained his left ankle during Tuesday’s practice. As a result, his status was downgraded to questionable. He was both a starter and a reserve during the preseason, and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that he had not decided on a starting five. Nikola Jović (28 percent) began the preseason as a starter but missed the final two games with an injury, opening the door for Ware. He feels like the most likely option to start if Ware can’t play, and Jović may have been Spoelstra’s choice even if there were no injury concerns for Kel’el. Having agreed to a contract extension at the beginning of training camp, Jović will figure prominently in Miami’s plans, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Tyler Herro (ankle): Herro underwent left ankle surgery in mid-September and was due to be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Due to the timeline, it’s possible he won’t be available until around Thanksgiving. Offseason addition Norman Powell (95 percent) will figure more prominently in the offense, and there’s the question of who fills the void left by Herro in the starting lineup. Davion Mitchell (19 percent) is a possibility due to his defensive ability, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. (six percent) and Dru Smith (less than one percent) made starts during the preseason. None are great options with Herro sidelined, but Mitchell is the preferred choice in deep leagues.

◆ New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Here we go...again. Robinson, who played well in the Knicks’ first two preseason games, logged 13 minutes in the third and did not play the last two. Head coach Mike Brown recently described the issue as “load management,” but no one would blame any Knicks fan or fantasy manager who has doubts. Sure enough, he’s on the injury report due to left ankle injury management, a concerning prospect given Robinson’s past ankle issues. Fantasy managers should anticipate Robinson being somewhat limited throughout the season.

Josh Hart (back): Already dealing with a finger injury that he aggravated during the preseason, Hart injured his back during New York’s preseason opener and has not played since. He has been able to do some on-court work, so a return to action may not be too far away. With the Robinson above also out, this may be a chance for Miles McBride (three percent) to move into the starting lineup. He can be feast or famine offensively, but the opportunity would make Deuce worthy of a dice roll. Jordan Clarkson (10 percent) may not move into the starting five, but he’s another option in deep leagues.

Karl-Anthony Towns (quad): Initially questionable for Wednesday’s game with a strained right quad, Towns was downgraded to doubtful on Wednesday afternoon. With Robinson already out, the Knicks will likely have to rely on Guerschon Yabusele (three percent) and Ariel Hukporti (less than one percent) in the post. Yabusele is the superior fantasy option, and the circumstances make him worth the risk due to New York’s lack of frontcourt depth.

◆ Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams (wrist): After undergoing right wrist surgery a few weeks after Oklahoma City won the NBA title, Williams was inactive for Tuesday’s season-opening win over the Rockets. However, he was getting up shots with his dominant hand before the game, and fantasy managers may not have to wait too long for J-Dub to return. A clear return timeline has not been provided by the Thunder, but Williams is not expected to be out for too much longer.

Thunder star Jalen Williams is not on the active roster for the season opener as he continues to recover from summer wrist surgery.



The Thunder have not publicly discussed specifics regarding Williams’ timetable, but he is not expected to miss an extended stretch. — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) October 20, 2025

Isaiah Joe (knee) also missed the opener, while Cason Wallace (34 percent) moved into the starting lineup. He and Alex Caruso (19 percent) are the best options while Williams sits, but there will also be nights when Aaron Wiggins (10 percent) comes through with a solid offensive performance. Ajay Mitchell (one percent) scored 16 points in 15 minutes off the bench on Tuesday, but expecting him to average a point per minute consistently would be unrealistic.

◆ Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs (knee): Suggs missed the entire preseason after undergoing left knee surgery in March, but he has been given a clean bill of health for Wednesday’s opener against the Heat. However, fantasy managers should anticipate a minutes restriction of some kind as he shakes off the rust. Tyus Jones (nine percent) was the starter during the preseason, and his playing time may be slightly higher than one would expect for a backup in the short term. Jones isn’t a must-roster player, but he’s worth a look for managers needing efficient assist production.

◆ Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George (knee): George has been scrimmaging but will not be available for Wednesday’s opener against the Celtics. That opens up the question of who starts at the four, with George expected to fill that role as part of a smaller, more mobile lineup once he’s cleared to return. Adem Bona (five percent), who has value as a security blanket for those who have Joel Embiid rostered, is a possibility, and two-way contract recipient Dominick Barlow (less than one percent) played well during the preseason. Bona is the preferred add here for those in dire need of a forward, because he’s a safer bet to remain in the rotation after George returns.

Jared McCain (thumb): After missing most of his rookie season with a torn meniscus, McCain suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb just before the opening of training camp. With a timeline of four to six weeks, he may be available sometime in early November. VJ Edgecombe (33 percent) played well during the preseason and may have been a starter even if McCain were healthy; he’s the player to target. Quentin Grimes (28 percent) finished last season with a flourish and will also be a valuable contributor, but some may question if he can build on his “silly season” production now that the 76ers are much healthier.

◆ Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams (lower body): Williams did not play at all during the preseason, and that was by design, as the Suns were conservative with his ramp-up process. On Tuesday, Suns head coach Jordan Ott said the team has a “target number” in mind regarding Williams’ minutes, but he did not divulge the number. So, there should be opportunities for other post players to offer value. Oso Ighodaro (less than one percent) was the starter during the preseason, with Nick Richards (one percent) and Khaman Maluach (five percent) coming off the bench.

At least one of these three will be out of the rotation completely with Williams in the fold. Wednesday’s game should be used to evaluate Ott’s rotation rather than gambling on Ighodaro, Richards, or Maluach to offer tangible fantasy value. With 12 games on the schedule, there will be safer options available.

Jalen Green (hamstring): Green also missed the entire preseason, as he strained his right hamstring. While he will not play in Wednesday’s opener against the Kings, there’s a chance Green will return during the Suns’ three-game road trip that begins on Friday against the Clippers. Grayson Allen (11 percent), who’s probable with a sore right hip, was the replacement in the starting lineup during the preseason and will retain that role. While Allen may not reach the heights of his first season in Phoenix when he provided top-100 fantasy value, he’s worth rostering while the Suns await Green’s return.

◆ Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson (hamstring): Henderson suffered a torn left hamstring just before the start of training camp and was given a timeline of four to eight weeks. Not exactly a narrow timeline for the third-year guard. Jrue Holiday (47 percent) was the starting point guard during the preseason and will retain that role, while Shaedon Sharpe (96 percent) and Deni Avdija (99 percent) will have the ball in their hands even more. Obviously, Sharpe and Avdija can’t be added in most leagues, but Holiday is still floating around in some 12-team setups. He didn’t have the best 2024-25 fantasy-wise, but the veteran guard can bounce back.

◆ Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis (hamstring): Sabonis suffered a low-grade right hamstring strain during the Kings’ penultimate preseason game and will be re-evaluated over the weekend. That puts him out for at least the first two games of the regular season. Drew Eubanks (three percent) moved into the starting lineup, but he offers limited streaming upside. There should be better options available in most leagues at this point in the season.

Keegan Murray (thumb): Murray suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb during an October 10 preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and he was given a timeline of four to six weeks. Dario Šarić (less than one percent) started a game in Murray’s absence, but he offers limited fantasy upside. Malik Monk (34 percent) and Keon Ellis (14 percent) are superior targets, with the former off the injury report after missing the final two games of the preseason. Rookie Nique Clifford (one percent) is worth adding to watchlists due to his versatility, and there may be more minutes available to him due to Murray’s absence.

◆ San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring): Fox strained his right hamstring during the offseason and won’t be available for Wednesday’s opener in Dallas. That means Stephon Castle (50 percent) will slide into the starting point guard role, with Julian Champagnie (two percent) likely remaining in the starting lineup until Fox returns. Castle is the player to target, especially with him still available in some standard leagues, while Champagnie is only worth a look in deeper formats. And Fox’s absence should also mean more time on the ball for Devin Vassell (92 percent), raising his fantasy ceiling.

Jeremy Sochan (wrist): Sochan was banged up throughout the offseason. First, there was the calf injury that prohibited him from representing Poland at EuroBasket. Then, a sprained left wrist prolonged his time on the sideline. Sochan did not play at all during the preseason and does not have a clear return timeline. Harrison Barnes (four percent) remains the starter, but he offers limited fantasy value at this stage in his career. Keldon Johnson (three percent) isn’t the best fantasy target either, but some managers may be willing to gamble on rookie Carter Bryant (one percent). The offensive production may be limited, but Bryant’s defensive ability and athleticism should get him onto the court.

◆ Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (forearm): The first-round pick suffered what was initially believed to be a right elbow injury during Toronto’s October 10 preseason game in Boston, but it was eventually diagnosed as a right forearm muscle strain. Murray-Boyles’ absence does not significantly impact fantasy basketball. Still, it likely means more minutes for fellow reserves Sandro Mamukelashvili (less than one percent) and Jonathan Mogbo (less than one percent). Neither is a must-add in this spot, but they’re worth watching, especially with starting center Jakob Poeltl having dealt with lower back stiffness during the preseason.

◆ Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier (hamstring): Due to a strained right hamstring, Collier did not play at all during the preseason, and the Jazz announced Tuesday that he’ll be re-evaluated in one week. That puts him on the shelf for at least three games, beginning with Wednesday’s opener against the Clippers. Keyonte George (43 percent) was the starter throughout the preseason, but after dishing out 17 assists in Utah’s first two preseason games, he had four in the last two. Hopefully, he can better balance hunting for his shot and getting others involved now that the games “count.”

Rookie Walter Clayton Jr. (two percent) should also be in the rotation, but keep an eye on starting center Walker Kessler (97 percent). If his lone appearance during the preseason indicated what is to come, he may be asked to do more facilitating out of the high post. Kessler dropped 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, two blocks and a three-pointer in an October 16 exhibition win over the Trail Blazers. Kessler had just five games last season in which he recorded at least five assists, so keep the expectations in check. But that is something to watch throughout the season.

◆ Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly (thumb): Coulibaly suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb while representing France at EuroBasket, undergoing surgery a few weeks before the start of training camp. Kyshawn George (23 percent) has been a favored target in Coulibaly’s absence, and with good reason. While he finished his rookie season ranked outside the top-200, the defensive profile and perimeter shooting ability make George a player capable of providing solid standard league value, even after Coulibaly returns to action.

