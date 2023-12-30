Fantasy Impact: Knicks acquire OG Anunoby

By Raphielle Johnson

The first significant in-season trade of the 2023-24 NBA season has reportedly been consummated, and two teams currently embroiled in a lawsuit were involved. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have acquired OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn from the Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick (via Detroit).

Anunoby has been a target of the Knicks for quite some time, and the trade allows them to examine the fit next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle while also beginning the process of recruiting the pending unrestricted free agent. Let’s look at how this reported trade will impact the fantasy values of all involved players.

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring a New York 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Rj8sBnmBV1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

Knicks receive OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn

While Anunoby didn’t get off to the best start after providing 3rd-round per-game value in 9-cat formats last season, he currently sits just outside the top 100, according to Basketball Monster. With Toronto’s shift to a system that clearly revolves around Scottie Barnes and has Pascal Siakam, there was only so much that Anunoby could do offensively on the wing. While Brunson and Randle are ball-dominant players, they play different positions than Anunoby, which could boost him offensively. Add in the defensive value, and this represents an upgrade over Barrett.

OG’s averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 2.3 3-pointers in 33.3 minutes, shooting 48.9% from the field and 71.7% from the foul line. Also of note is Anunoby shooting nearly 39% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers per the NBA’s tracking data, another reason he could fit in nicely next to Brunson and Randle.

As for the other players the Knicks have acquired, don’t sleep on the Achiuwa addition. While he’s well off the radar regarding fantasy value, the potentially season-ending ankle injury suffered by Mitchell Robinson (Jericho Sims makes his return on Saturday at Indiana) left the Knicks in a bad place at the center position. While Taj Gibson is a fan favorite, he should not be playing 15 minutes per game on a team with playoff ambitions.

Achiuwa can be used at the four or the five, which can help keep Josh Hart from logging too many minutes at the former. The addition of Flynn won’t significantly impact the Knicks’ rotation, but he gets a much-needed change of scenery. Ultimately, this trade will be judged by Anunoby’s short-term fit and the Knicks’ ability to sign him to a new deal in the summer.

Raptors receive RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick (via Detroit)

Toronto gets two rotation players, one currently a starter and the other having the ability to step into that role. Barrett got off to a good start this season but has tailed off. Averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 1.7 3-pointers in 29.5 minutes per game, he’s shooting 42.3% from the field and 83.1% from the foul line. A 33.6% shooter from three, Barrett has connected on 35.1% of his catch-and-shoot opportunities. While he has a higher scoring average than Anunoby, Barrett doesn’t offer as much on the defensive end of the floor, and he’s ranked just outside the top 200 in 9-cat per-game value.

The Toronto-area native heads north of the border, which could give his career the spark that it needs. How well Barrett fits next to Barnes is something that the Raptors brass will be tracking, and his new deal has him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Quickley’s move to Toronto is an intriguing one, as he’ll be a restricted free agent in July. Despite being one of the top sixth-men in the NBA, it appeared clear that he wasn’t in the Knicks’ long-term plans due to the presence of Brunson and the fact that the two sides couldn’t come to terms on an extension.

Averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 2.1 3-pointers in 24.0 minutes, Quickley’s averaging 45.2% from the field and 87.2% from the foul line. He’s ranked just outside the top 150 in 9-cat per-game value, and the move to Toronto should result in him taking on an expanded role. Quickley’s shooting ability has the potential to make him a solid fit next to Barnes, and he stands to be a riser regarding fantasy value.