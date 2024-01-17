Fantasy Impact: Pascal Siakam Traded to Pacers

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

The trade deadline is still weeks away, but the Raptors have shaken things up again as part of this season’s firesale. The NBA world received some thrilling news Wednesday afternoon as Woj and Shams tweeted out that Pascal Siakam had been traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto was only briefly engaged in talks to move the former Sixth Man of the Year, and now he has a new home with one of the East’s most exciting teams. Siakam is in the final year of his current contract, but he’s expected to explore a long-term deal with Indiana.

Will Siakam take Indiana over the top and turn the Pacers into a true title contender in the East? Can the new-look Raptors gain momentum with their young core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to close out the 2023-24 campaign? Most importantly, how will this deal impact the fantasy basketball landscape? We’ve got you covered with a full breakdown!

Pacers receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Jordan Nwora, Bruce Brown, 2024 first-round pick (Indiana), 2024 first-round pick (worst of Jazz/Rockets/Clippers/Thunder), 2026 first-round pick (Indiana, protected 1-4)

Winners

Pascal Siakam

It’s no secret that Siakam has struggled this season. He’s ranked just inside the top-80 in per-game fantasy hoops value, but he’s been a top-50 option in each of the last three seasons. His pre-season ADP was pick 30, meaning he’s been a complete bust relative to that steep draft capital. His 25.2 usage rate is the lowest its been since 2018-19, and he’s averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 dimes and 2.1 triples - all at least three-year lows. Scottie Barnes has taken over the show in Toronto, and Siakam has been playing second-fiddle for a team ranked 14th in pace. The Pacers rank second in pace, sport one of the NBA’s best offenses and one of its worst defenses. There should be a ton of opportunities for Siakam to score, rebound, facilitate and hit three-pointers while operating as the 1b to Tyrese Haliburton’s 1a. Make no mistake about it. This is a positive for Siakam’s fantasy value.

RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley

Barrett and Quickley have each been top-55 options since their trade to Toronto, and with Siakam’s exit, both players should see an uptick in usage and production. Barrett has averaged 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 triples on 56% shooting in eight games with Toronto, while Quickley has averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 triples in that same span. Both players’ minutes are up, and Barrett’s usage climbed from 18.2 to 22.4. It’s clear that the Raptors are committed to their new young core after blowing up the team, and Siakam’s departure should only

Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr. has been a massive disappointment this season, and he ranks outside the top-200 in per-game fantasy value behind paltry averages of 11.3 points, 2.2 triples and 0.8 steals across 25.7 minutes per contest. Trent Jr. ranked inside the top 65 in per-game fantasy value in each of the last two seasons thanks in large part to his elite work in the steals category. His minutes and production have fallen off a cliff, but with Siakam gone, he could see more run to close out the season. He’s worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.

Losers

Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson

Turner’s fantasy value is the least impacted here, as he should continue to start at center, with Siakam playing at the four. Turner is a top-50 player on the season thanks to his elite shot-blocking and ability to consistently score, rebound and hit threes at a high level. Smith, Toppin and Jackson don’t have the same level of consistency in terms of playing time or production, Toppin has had the most success this season, as he’s been a fringe option in 12-team leagues. Jackson and Smith have had their moments, but they’ve relied on elite per-minute contributions to make meaningful impacts. With another high-usage, high-minute player added to the frontcourt, all three are droppable.

Wait and See

Bruce Brown

After a successful final season with Denver and a championship run, Brown was expected to play a more significant role for the Pacers. He’s ranked just outside the top 130 in per-game fantasy hoops value and logging just under 30 minutes per contest. He can be a strong 3-and-D option who can score, get teammates involved, hit triples and rack up defensive stats, and a bigger role with a new team could lead to relevance in 12-team leagues. We’ll have to wait and see where he ends up, as Brown may be on the move and re-routed from Toronto to another location. Fit matters, so adding him now is a bit of a gamble.

Bruce Brown is a prime candidate to get rerouted in another trade. He has a $23 million team option that would need to be declined for the Toronto Raptors to utilize their $32 million in cap space this summer.



Most teams only need to send out $14.5 million to match for him. — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) January 17, 2024

Buddy Hield

Hield’s role has been severely reduced this season, and he’s logging just over 25 minutes per game. The sharpshooter has been the model of consistency and health throughout his career, so a bump back to 30ish minutes a night should push him back into the top 100. He could see more run with Brown out the door, or he could be moved… or he could continue to see limited run. We lean toward more minutes, but it’s a wait-and-see situation with Hield.

Dennis Schroder

Schroder’s minutes and fantasy value have fallen off since the Raptors traded for Quickley and Barrett, but with Siakam gone, there should be more rotation minutes available and potentially a starting role. Keep an eye on Toronto’s rotations in the immediate aftermath of this deal.

Neutral

Tyrese Haliburton

He’s a top-5 fantasy option due in large part to his league-leading 12.4 assists per game. He’s a capable scorer and three-point shooter with the ability to rack up steals, and none of those categorical contributions should be impacted by Siakam’s arrival.