MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

woods_1920_torrey_tophies.jpg
Tiger at Torrey: Looking back on Woods’ 8 wins
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_dlb_simmons_250207.jpg
Simmons finalizing contract buyout with Nets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger at Torrey: Looking back on Woods' 8 wins
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting

2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley top the charts of early top 100

  
Published January 31, 2025 01:55 PM
How Chase’s value compares to various QBs
January 30, 2025 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do an exercise where they explain if they’d rather have Ja’Marr Chase or various quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert.

We’re a week out from Super Bowl LIX. That, of course, means it’s time to start the 2025 fantasy football season. I’ve put together an extremely subject-to-change top-100. Rotoworld’s Way Too Early 2025 Mock Draft helped me tweak these rankings, so be sure to check that out as well.

RankPlayerPositionTeam
1.Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
2.Saquon BarkleyRBPHI
3.Puka NacuaWRLAR
4.Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
5.Bijan RobinsonRBATL
6.Justin JeffersonWRMIN
7.Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
8.Nico CollinsWRHOU
9.CeeDee LambWRDAL
10.Ashton JeantyRBRookie
11.Malik NabersWRNYG
12.Brian Thomas Jr.WRJAX
13.A.J. BrownWRPHI
14.Drake LondonWRATL
15.Christian McCaffreyRBSF
16.Brock BowersTELV
17.Ladd McConkeyWRLAC
18.De’Von AchaneRBMIA
19.Jonathan TaylorRBIND
20.Trey McBrideTEARI
21.Derrick HenryRBBAL
22.Bucky IrvingRBTB
23.Josh JacobsRBGB
24.Tee HigginsWRFree Agent
25.Breece HallRBNYJ
26.Chase BrownRBCIN
27.Lamar JacksonQBBAL
28.Kyren WilliamsRBLAR
29.Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
30.Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
31.Josh AllenQBBUF
32.Mike EvansWRTB
33.James CookRBBUF
34.Terry McLaurinWRWAS
35.DJ MooreWRCHI
36.George KittleTESF
37.Chuba HubbardRBCAR
38.Jayden DanielsQBWAS
39.Marvin Harrison Jr.WRARI
40.Tyreek HillWRMIA
41.DeVonta SmithWRPHI
42.Jalen HurtsQBPHI
43.Joe MixonRBHOU
44.Zay FlowersWRBAL
45.Chris OlaveWRNO
46.Jordan AddisonWRMIN
47.Omarion HamptonRBRookie
48.Jameson WilliamsWRDET
49.Tetairoa McMillanWRRookie
50.Xavier WorthyWRKC
51.Rashee RiceWRKC
52.Davante AdamsWRNYJ
53.George PickensWRPIT
54.Kaleb JohnsonRBRookie
55.Rome OdunzeWRCHI
56.DK MetcalfWRSEA
57.Joe BurrowQBCIN
58.Chris GodwinWRFree Agent
59.David MontgomeryRBDET
60.Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
61.Courtland SuttonWRDEN
62.Quinshon JudkinsRBRookie
63.Sam LaPortaTEDET
64.Alvin KamaraRBNO
65.Jauan JenningsWRSF
66.TreVeyon HendersonRBRookie
67.Luther BurdenWRRookie
68.Kenneth WalkerRBSEA
69.Jerry JeudyWRCLE
70.Emeka EgbukaWRRookie
71.Josh DownsWRIND
72.James ConnerRBARI
73.Baker MayfieldQBTB
74.Jakobi MeyersWRLV
75.Khalil ShakirWRBUF
76.Deebo SamuelWRSF
77.Tre HarrisWRRookie
78.Calvin RidleyWRTEN
79.Jalen McMillanWRTB
80.Jayden ReedWRGB
81.Jared GoffQBDET
82.T.J. HockensonTEMIN
83.Kyler MurrayQBARI
84.Brandon AiyukWRSF
85.Keon ColemanWRBUF
86.Justin HerbertQBLAC
87.Tony PollardRBTEN
88.Patrick MahomesQBKC
89.Bo NixQBDEN
90.Tyrone Tracy Jr.RBNYG
91.Jonnu SmithTEMIA
92.Brock PurdyQBSF
93.Mark AndrewsTEBAL
94.Jaylen WarrenRBPIT
95.Travis KelceTEKC
96.Michael Pittman Jr.WRIND
97.Darnell MooneyWRATL
98.David NjokuTECLE
99.Tyler WarrenTERookie
100.Cooper KuppWRLAR