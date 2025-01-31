2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley top the charts of early top 100

We’re a week out from Super Bowl LIX. That, of course, means it’s time to start the 2025 fantasy football season. I’ve put together an extremely subject-to-change top-100. Rotoworld’s Way Too Early 2025 Mock Draft helped me tweak these rankings, so be sure to check that out as well.

Rank Player Position Team 1. Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 2. Saquon Barkley RB PHI 3. Puka Nacua WR LAR 4. Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 5. Bijan Robinson RB ATL 6. Justin Jefferson WR MIN 7. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 8. Nico Collins WR HOU 9. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 10. Ashton Jeanty RB Rookie 11. Malik Nabers WR NYG 12. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX 13. A.J. Brown WR PHI 14. Drake London WR ATL 15. Christian McCaffrey RB SF 16. Brock Bowers TE LV 17. Ladd McConkey WR LAC 18. De’Von Achane RB MIA 19. Jonathan Taylor RB IND 20. Trey McBride TE ARI 21. Derrick Henry RB BAL 22. Bucky Irving RB TB 23. Josh Jacobs RB GB 24. Tee Higgins WR Free Agent 25. Breece Hall RB NYJ 26. Chase Brown RB CIN 27. Lamar Jackson QB BAL 28. Kyren Williams RB LAR 29. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 30. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 31. Josh Allen QB BUF 32. Mike Evans WR TB 33. James Cook RB BUF 34. Terry McLaurin WR WAS 35. DJ Moore WR CHI 36. George Kittle TE SF 37. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 38. Jayden Daniels QB WAS 39. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 40. Tyreek Hill WR MIA 41. DeVonta Smith WR PHI 42. Jalen Hurts QB PHI 43. Joe Mixon RB HOU 44. Zay Flowers WR BAL 45. Chris Olave WR NO 46. Jordan Addison WR MIN 47. Omarion Hampton RB Rookie 48. Jameson Williams WR DET 49. Tetairoa McMillan WR Rookie 50. Xavier Worthy WR KC 51. Rashee Rice WR KC 52. Davante Adams WR NYJ 53. George Pickens WR PIT 54. Kaleb Johnson RB Rookie 55. Rome Odunze WR CHI 56. DK Metcalf WR SEA 57. Joe Burrow QB CIN 58. Chris Godwin WR Free Agent 59. David Montgomery RB DET 60. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 61. Courtland Sutton WR DEN 62. Quinshon Judkins RB Rookie 63. Sam LaPorta TE DET 64. Alvin Kamara RB NO 65. Jauan Jennings WR SF 66. TreVeyon Henderson RB Rookie 67. Luther Burden WR Rookie 68. Kenneth Walker RB SEA 69. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE 70. Emeka Egbuka WR Rookie 71. Josh Downs WR IND 72. James Conner RB ARI 73. Baker Mayfield QB TB 74. Jakobi Meyers WR LV 75. Khalil Shakir WR BUF 76. Deebo Samuel WR SF 77. Tre Harris WR Rookie 78. Calvin Ridley WR TEN 79. Jalen McMillan WR TB 80. Jayden Reed WR GB 81. Jared Goff QB DET 82. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN 83. Kyler Murray QB ARI 84. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 85. Keon Coleman WR BUF 86. Justin Herbert QB LAC 87. Tony Pollard RB TEN 88. Patrick Mahomes QB KC 89. Bo Nix QB DEN 90. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG 91. Jonnu Smith TE MIA 92. Brock Purdy QB SF 93. Mark Andrews TE BAL 94. Jaylen Warren RB PIT 95. Travis Kelce TE KC 96. Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND 97. Darnell Mooney WR ATL 98. David Njoku TE CLE 99. Tyler Warren TE Rookie 100. Cooper Kupp WR LAR