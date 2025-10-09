2025 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Xavier Worthy gets one more week as the Chiefs’ unquestioned WR1, Quentin Johnston looks to bounce back from his first shaky start, and Stefon Diggs hunts for WR1 momentum in New Orleans.

Week 6 Receivers

1 Puka Nacua LAR at BAL 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at KC 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at JAC 4 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. SF 5 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at GB 6 Drake London ATL vs. BUF 7 Rome Odunze CHI at WAS 8 Quentin Johnston LAC at MIA 9 George Pickens DAL at CAR 10 Davante Adams LAR at BAL 11 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. LAC 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DEN 13 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS vs. CHI 14 Xavier Worthy KC vs. DET 15 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. DAL 16 Courtland Sutton DEN at NYJ 17 Stefon Diggs NE at NO 18 A.J. Brown PHI at NYG 19 Keenan Allen LAC at MIA 20 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. ARI 21 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at IND 22 DK Metcalf PIT vs. CLE 23 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. SEA 24 Ladd McConkey LAC at MIA 25 DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG 26 Zay Flowers BAL vs. LAR 27 Chris Olave NO vs. NE 28 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. TEN 29 Tee Higgins CIN at GB 30 Jameson Williams DET at KC 31 Kendrick Bourne SF at TB 32 Calvin Ridley TEN at LV 33 Chris Godwin Jr. TB vs. SF 34 Romeo Doubs GB vs. CIN 35 Khalil Shakir BUF at ATL 36 DJ Moore CHI at WAS 37 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. PHI 38 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. NE 39 Matthew Golden GB vs. CIN 40 Jerry Jeudy CLE at PIT 41 Marquise Brown KC vs. DET 42 Keon Coleman BUF at ATL 43 Troy Franklin DEN at NYJ 44 Tre Tucker LV vs. TEN 45 Cooper Kupp SEA at JAC 46 Josh Downs IND vs. ARI 47 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. BUF 48 Tyquan Thornton KC vs. DET 49 Travis Hunter JAC vs. SEA 50 Elic Ayomanor TEN at LV 51 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN at NYJ 52 Malik Washington MIA vs. LAC 53 Alec Pierce IND vs. ARI 54 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. CIN 55 Demarcus Robinson SF at TB 56 Kayshon Boutte NE at NO 57 Ryan Flournoy DAL at CAR 58 Isaiah Bond CLE at PIT 59 Sterling Shepard TB vs. SF 60 Luke McCaffrey WAS vs. CHI 61 Tory Horton SEA at JAC 62 Jalen Coker CAR vs. DAL 63 Jalen Tolbert DAL at CAR 64 Luther Burden III CHI at WAS 65 Dyami Brown JAC vs. SEA 66 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. LAR 67 Calvin Austin III PIT vs. CLE 68 Josh Palmer BUF at ATL 69 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DET 70 Parker Washington JAC vs. SEA 71 Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. PHI 72 Xavier Legette CAR vs. DAL

WR Notes: What will Joe Flacco’s insertion under center mean for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins? Flacco has been on a steady downward trajectory since his dead cat bounce for the Browns in 2023, looking genuinely terrible for the Browns this season. Then again, he didn’t have Chase and Higgins in Cleveland or Indianapolis. Flacco can play point guard and he can do so quickly. Only four QBs got rid of the ball faster in 2024, while Flacco is middle of the pack in that metric this season. In theory, he’s a better bet than Jake Browning to navigate the Bengals’ offensive line issues. He gets rid of the ball quicker and will presumably command more respect from opposing defenses. An upgrade that is marginal in terms of wins and losses could pay greater dividends than expected in fantasy. … With five touchdowns in his past four games, George Pickens has already equalled his career-best scoring total. He’s also done the expected during CeeDee Lamb’s absence, compiling and spiking a week in Week 4 and scoring 13.7 PPR points in Week 5 despite commanding only four targets. One way or another, Pickens is getting home for fantasy managers this season. For his part, Lamb (ankle) is destined to miss a third straight contest.

It didn’t take long for Jaylen Waddle to produce a 100-yard game in Tyreek Hill’s absence. As in, he did it literally immediately. Behind Waddle, Darren Waller went nuts but Malik Washington’s expected gains did not materialize. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine failed to catch a pass. Fantasy fallout has a way of not going to plan when a superstar is injured, but this was to a T in Miami. You can quibble over the exact rank, but you can no longer quibble with Waddle’s starting status. … Tetairoa McMillan has still yet to score a touchdown. He’s also yet to command fewer than eight targets or post fewer than 12.2 yards per catch in any single appearance. He has volume, and he has big-play ability. The fantasy breakout is coming, even if Bryce Young is playing poorly. Why not in Week 6 against a Cowboys “defense” silver plattering the most enemy WR fantasy points? … Just what does “improved quarterback play” actually mean? In Michael Pittman Jr.’s case, he already has more touchdowns than he scored in all of 2024. Still providing a 5/50 PPR floor, Pittman is at long last supporting it with scores. Week 6 opponent Arizona is allowing the fifth most passing yards.

Xavier Worthy’s ankle appeared legitimately compromised in Week 5, but he still played through the issue to post new season highs for targets (nine) and snap percentage (76.6). With Rashee Rice due back in Week 7, Worthy has one more game to himself as the Chiefs’ primary compiler. It’s a juicy matchup with a Lions defense missing CB Terrion Arnold. Worthy has had a maddeningly difficult time posting ceiling efforts, but his floor is very much intact for this one. … With Terry McLaurin (quad) yet to resume practicing, it looks like another 8-12 target week for Deebo Samuel in a very juicy Bears matchup. … I was skeptical Stefon Diggs had another gear coming. Then I saw it with my own eyes against the Bills. Perhaps it was merely a revenge-game fantasia, but Diggs was throwing haymakers as a legit WR1, and has now posted 100 yards in back-to-back contests. The Saints are very much a hot streak-sustaining matchup as long Diggs’ emotions aren’t running on E following last weekend’s throwdown.

A.J. Brown’s 43 Week 5 yards were his second most of the season. If you were wondering how that was going. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts struck up a connection with DeVonta Smith. The two wideouts fought over a game-ending Hail Mary attempt. This situation can still deteriorate further, and will likely do so in Week 6 against a Giants defense more giving on the ground than through the air. … Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter both had their most productive games against the Chiefs. The bad news is, “most productive” in this case was 80 and 64 yards, respectively. The Seahawks are yet another difficult Week 6 matchup. With the schedule not letting up and the Jaguars seeming uncertain of what they want to be on offense, Thomas remains a low-end WR2 with Hunter a desperation second FLEX. … Marvin Harrison Jr. produced a season-high 98 yards in Week 5 — on five targets. He was barely involved after the first quarter. It’s a mystery why Kyler Murray can’t strike up the MHJ band for a full four quarters. Murray’s health status is also a Week 6 mystery as he battles a foot injury. Maybe it’s a bit dramatic to say Jacoby Brissett would be an upgrade for Harrison at this point, but he certainly wouldn’t be a massive downgrade.

Calvin Ridley had already used up his last chance heading into Week 5. Naturally, that’s when he finally decided to shine, finishing as the WR14 while posing the fifth highest receiving total of the week amongst wideouts. His 10 targets were also a new season high. This is an offense where you have every reason to expect two steps back after that one step forward, but it’s good to know it’s still even possible for Ridley to get moving in the right direction. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (various) don’t really seem to play football anymore. Kendrick Bourne really wasn’t playing football anymore before his 10-catch Week 5 outburst. Playing for a coach and backup QB in Mac Jones who make a habit of making do with what they’ve got, Bourne is a surprisingly decent WR3 bet vs. the Bucs. … Wan’Dale Robinson’s short targets bonanza did not materialize in Week 5, but now the Giants are missing Darius Slayton in addition to Malik Nabers. There will be frustrations, but it is difficult to believe Robinson won’t papercut his way down the field more weeks than not.