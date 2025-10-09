2025 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Xavier Worthy gets one more week as the Chiefs’ unquestioned WR1, Quentin Johnston looks to bounce back from his first shaky start, and Stefon Diggs hunts for WR1 momentum in New Orleans.
Week 6 Receivers
|1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|at BAL
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|at KC
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|at JAC
|4
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|vs. SF
|5
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|at GB
|6
|Drake London
|ATL
|vs. BUF
|7
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|at WAS
|8
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|at MIA
|9
|George Pickens
|DAL
|at CAR
|10
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|at BAL
|11
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs. LAC
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|vs. DEN
|13
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WAS
|vs. CHI
|14
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|vs. DET
|15
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|vs. DAL
|16
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|at NYJ
|17
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|at NO
|18
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|at NYG
|19
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|at MIA
|20
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs. ARI
|21
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|at IND
|22
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|23
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|vs. SEA
|24
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|at MIA
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|at NYG
|26
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|vs. LAR
|27
|Chris Olave
|NO
|vs. NE
|28
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|vs. TEN
|29
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|at GB
|30
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|at KC
|31
|Kendrick Bourne
|SF
|at TB
|32
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|at LV
|33
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|vs. SF
|34
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|vs. CIN
|35
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|at ATL
|36
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|at WAS
|37
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|38
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|vs. NE
|39
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|vs. CIN
|40
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|at PIT
|41
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|vs. DET
|42
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|at ATL
|43
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|at NYJ
|44
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|vs. TEN
|45
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|at JAC
|46
|Josh Downs
|IND
|vs. ARI
|47
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|vs. BUF
|48
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|vs. DET
|49
|Travis Hunter
|JAC
|vs. SEA
|50
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|at LV
|51
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|at NYJ
|52
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|vs. LAC
|53
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|vs. ARI
|54
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|vs. CIN
|55
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|at TB
|56
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|at NO
|57
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|at CAR
|58
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|at PIT
|59
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|vs. SF
|60
|Luke McCaffrey
|WAS
|vs. CHI
|61
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|at JAC
|62
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|vs. DAL
|63
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|at CAR
|64
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|at WAS
|65
|Dyami Brown
|JAC
|vs. SEA
|66
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs. LAR
|67
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|68
|Josh Palmer
|BUF
|at ATL
|69
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|vs. DET
|70
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|vs. SEA
|71
|Jalin Hyatt
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|72
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|vs. DAL
WR Notes: What will Joe Flacco’s insertion under center mean for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins? Flacco has been on a steady downward trajectory since his dead cat bounce for the Browns in 2023, looking genuinely terrible for the Browns this season. Then again, he didn’t have Chase and Higgins in Cleveland or Indianapolis. Flacco can play point guard and he can do so quickly. Only four QBs got rid of the ball faster in 2024, while Flacco is middle of the pack in that metric this season. In theory, he’s a better bet than Jake Browning to navigate the Bengals’ offensive line issues. He gets rid of the ball quicker and will presumably command more respect from opposing defenses. An upgrade that is marginal in terms of wins and losses could pay greater dividends than expected in fantasy. … With five touchdowns in his past four games, George Pickens has already equalled his career-best scoring total. He’s also done the expected during CeeDee Lamb’s absence, compiling and spiking a week in Week 4 and scoring 13.7 PPR points in Week 5 despite commanding only four targets. One way or another, Pickens is getting home for fantasy managers this season. For his part, Lamb (ankle) is destined to miss a third straight contest.
It didn’t take long for Jaylen Waddle to produce a 100-yard game in Tyreek Hill’s absence. As in, he did it literally immediately. Behind Waddle, Darren Waller went nuts but Malik Washington’s expected gains did not materialize. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine failed to catch a pass. Fantasy fallout has a way of not going to plan when a superstar is injured, but this was to a T in Miami. You can quibble over the exact rank, but you can no longer quibble with Waddle’s starting status. … Tetairoa McMillan has still yet to score a touchdown. He’s also yet to command fewer than eight targets or post fewer than 12.2 yards per catch in any single appearance. He has volume, and he has big-play ability. The fantasy breakout is coming, even if Bryce Young is playing poorly. Why not in Week 6 against a Cowboys “defense” silver plattering the most enemy WR fantasy points? … Just what does “improved quarterback play” actually mean? In Michael Pittman Jr.’s case, he already has more touchdowns than he scored in all of 2024. Still providing a 5/50 PPR floor, Pittman is at long last supporting it with scores. Week 6 opponent Arizona is allowing the fifth most passing yards.
Xavier Worthy’s ankle appeared legitimately compromised in Week 5, but he still played through the issue to post new season highs for targets (nine) and snap percentage (76.6). With Rashee Rice due back in Week 7, Worthy has one more game to himself as the Chiefs’ primary compiler. It’s a juicy matchup with a Lions defense missing CB Terrion Arnold. Worthy has had a maddeningly difficult time posting ceiling efforts, but his floor is very much intact for this one. … With Terry McLaurin (quad) yet to resume practicing, it looks like another 8-12 target week for Deebo Samuel in a very juicy Bears matchup. … I was skeptical Stefon Diggs had another gear coming. Then I saw it with my own eyes against the Bills. Perhaps it was merely a revenge-game fantasia, but Diggs was throwing haymakers as a legit WR1, and has now posted 100 yards in back-to-back contests. The Saints are very much a hot streak-sustaining matchup as long Diggs’ emotions aren’t running on E following last weekend’s throwdown.
A.J. Brown’s 43 Week 5 yards were his second most of the season. If you were wondering how that was going. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts struck up a connection with DeVonta Smith. The two wideouts fought over a game-ending Hail Mary attempt. This situation can still deteriorate further, and will likely do so in Week 6 against a Giants defense more giving on the ground than through the air. … Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter both had their most productive games against the Chiefs. The bad news is, “most productive” in this case was 80 and 64 yards, respectively. The Seahawks are yet another difficult Week 6 matchup. With the schedule not letting up and the Jaguars seeming uncertain of what they want to be on offense, Thomas remains a low-end WR2 with Hunter a desperation second FLEX. … Marvin Harrison Jr. produced a season-high 98 yards in Week 5 — on five targets. He was barely involved after the first quarter. It’s a mystery why Kyler Murray can’t strike up the MHJ band for a full four quarters. Murray’s health status is also a Week 6 mystery as he battles a foot injury. Maybe it’s a bit dramatic to say Jacoby Brissett would be an upgrade for Harrison at this point, but he certainly wouldn’t be a massive downgrade.
Calvin Ridley had already used up his last chance heading into Week 5. Naturally, that’s when he finally decided to shine, finishing as the WR14 while posing the fifth highest receiving total of the week amongst wideouts. His 10 targets were also a new season high. This is an offense where you have every reason to expect two steps back after that one step forward, but it’s good to know it’s still even possible for Ridley to get moving in the right direction. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (various) don’t really seem to play football anymore. Kendrick Bourne really wasn’t playing football anymore before his 10-catch Week 5 outburst. Playing for a coach and backup QB in Mac Jones who make a habit of making do with what they’ve got, Bourne is a surprisingly decent WR3 bet vs. the Bucs. … Wan’Dale Robinson’s short targets bonanza did not materialize in Week 5, but now the Giants are missing Darius Slayton in addition to Malik Nabers. There will be frustrations, but it is difficult to believe Robinson won’t papercut his way down the field more weeks than not.