2025 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Drake Maye settles in as a high-end QB1, Dak Prescott tries to stay hot in Carolina, and Caleb Williams comes off bye to a plus matchup in Washington.

Week 6 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF at ATL 2 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DET 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG 4 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CHI 5 Drake Maye NE at NO 6 Baker Mayfield TB vs. SF 7 Justin Herbert LAC at MIA 8 Caleb Williams CHI at WAS 9 Dak Prescott DAL at CAR 10 Jordan Love GB vs. CIN 11 Matthew Stafford LAR at BAL 12 Daniel Jones IND vs. ARI 13 Jared Goff DET at KC 14 Bo Nix DEN at NYJ 15 Justin Fields NYJ vs. DEN 16 Sam Darnold SEA at JAC 17 Jaxson Dart NYG vs. PHI 18 Mac Jones SF at TB 19 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. SEA 20 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. BUF 21 Kyler Murray ARI at IND 22 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LAC 23 Bryce Young CAR vs. DAL 24 Geno Smith LV vs. TEN 25 Joe Flacco CIN at GB 26 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. CLE 27 Spencer Rattler NO vs. NE 28 Dillon Gabriel CLE at PIT 29 Cooper Rush BAL vs. LAR 30 Cam Ward TEN at LV

QB Notes: Longtime readers/listeners will remember I was one of many with the summer belief Patrick Mahomes would, one way or another, be “back” in 2025. I was hopeful for a “whatever it takes” mentality to take hold in Kansas City. To my shock, it actually has. Mahomes is the QB3 by average fantasy points despite having only one multi-score day through the air and one 300-yard passing performance. It’s been his legs putting him over the top, including Monday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Kyle Dvorchak had the perfect stat for the phenomenon on Tuesday’s Rotoworld Football Show: For his career, Mahomes has four performances of 50-plus rushing yards with a score. Three have come this year. Whatever it takes, baby. Soon, “whatever it takes” could get a whole lot easier with Rashee Rice due back in Week 7. … Jalen Hurts finally passed in Week 5. His 38 attempts were a new season high by six. The results were the Eagles’ first loss and increased A.J. Brown unpleasantness. Now on a short week vs. a Giants defense that is much more vulnerable on the ground than through the air, expect a renewed running-game commitment from Philadelphia.

Jayden Daniels was the QB15 in his Week 5 return. That means he has yet to finish in the top 12 in any of his three 2025 starts. The Bears present a golden opportunity to break that streak for Week 6. Allowing a 73.7 completion percentage and 7.8 yards per attempt despite an opposing QB slate that has included J.J. McCarthy and Geno Smith, Chicago will also be arriving in Washington D.C. with a game total north of 50. … As I wrote at greater length on Monday, Drake Maye has been a breakout fantasy star whose “real life” arrival performance in Buffalo somehow coincided with a down fantasy day. Maye was merely the QB24. No matter. He continued to heat up his connection with Stefon Diggs, and had a highlight reel’s worth of big-time passes. The Saints are an exploitable Week 6 road matchup. … With Omarion Hampton (ankle) joining Najee Harris (achilles) on the shelf, the Chargers are likely to get even more pass happy in the weeks ahead despite their offensive line issues. (They are currently second in pass rate over expected.) Justin Herbert has somewhat predictably cooled after his hot start, but he remains on the QB1 periphery from an average points perspective. The Dolphins are a well above average matchup, surrendering the third most QB fantasy points.

Caleb Williams comes off bye to face a Commanders defense struggling with the pass. All the way up to QB6 status by average points, Williams is also rested with two weeks to game plan. This could be something of a career hinge point. Another big game and we might be looking at a different quarterback. … Apparently all it took for Dak Prescott to come alive in fantasy was CeeDee Lamb landing on the shelf. Dak has finished as the QB1 and QB2 in his superstar wideout’s absence. Although they boast decent stats against the pass, the Panthers are a “stay hot” Week 6 matchup as a team that simply cannot dictate the pace of play. There’s the risk Big D road paves Carolina on the ground, but we try not to worry too much about elite players in strong matchups. … We just said with Prescott it’s best not to worry too much about good players having too good of a setup, but boy do the Packers love to not light it up in plus spots. You never have to ask Matt LaFleur to ground-and-pound twice. Maybe that finally changes for Jordan Love against the Bengals after the Packers messed around and tied the inferior Cowboys in Week 4.

Matthew Stafford is demanding QB1 recognition. Two of the 20 highest passing totals of his 227-start career have come in the past two weeks. Now he is facing a Ravens defense that has completely fallen apart. Only the Cowboys are permitting more QB fantasy points. It’s fair to wonder how much the heavily-favored Rams will pass on the road, while it’s hard to be a weekly ceiling option as a mono-threat, but Stafford will at least hold serve in your matchups. … Still playing well in real life, Daniel Jones has faded a bit in fantasy as the Colts keep blowing teams out. That’s a possibility for Week 6, though Arizona is allowing the fifth most passing yards. Touchdown home favorites, we like Jones’ setup. … Justin Fields was atrocious in Week 5 and still finished as the QB10. That’s “the recipe” coming to fruition. Fields isn’t good at much, but the stuff he does well is the path of least resistance to fantasy points. The Broncos are a bear of a Week 6 matchup after last week’s Dolphins cakewalk, however. … Bo Nix rocked the Bengals and has done little else so far this season. That needs to change against a Jets defense that’s grown almost as leaky as Cincinnati’s.

Sam Darnold is somehow getting more efficient. Predictably, he is still not displaying a QB1 ceiling in this ground-based Seahawks offense. What he is doing is providing a weekly baseline for QB2 desperados. The Jaguars are playing good defense but coughing up lots of yards in the process. … Michael Penix had an early career gut check moment heading into the Falcons’ Week 5 bye and aced the test with 313 yards against the Commanders. Something of a poor man’s Matthew Stafford right now, Penix is a mono-threat with one really good weapon. In theory, the Falcons will need to pass as home underdogs against the Bills, but Buffalo is far more leaky on the ground. … Brock Purdy suffered a Week 5 setback, meaning we are likely to see another fill-in Mac Jones start. Playing pitch-and-catch with the best of them, Jones is a solid QB2 bet for 250/2. … Joe Flacco has been looking progressively more washed. It’s also been a long time since he had weapons like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Flacco is a last-gasp superflex option whose main fantasy impact will probably come in the form of propping up Chase and Higgins’ stats.

