2025 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Dalton Kincaid makes a bid for top-five status, Evan Engram hopes to establish TE1 momentum, and Mason Taylor crashes the top 12.

Week 6 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI at IND 2 Tyler Warren IND vs. ARI 3 Jake Ferguson DAL at CAR 4 Tucker Kraft GB vs. CIN 5 Sam LaPorta DET at KC 6 Travis Kelce KC vs. DET 7 Dalton Kincaid BUF at ATL 8 Darren Waller MIA vs. LAC 9 Hunter Henry NE at NO 10 Dallas Goedert PHI at NYG 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. BUF 12 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. DEN 13 David Njoku CLE at PIT 14 Evan Engram DEN at NYJ 15 Zach Ertz WAS vs. CHI 16 Theo Johnson NYG vs. PHI 17 Jake Tonges SF at TB 18 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at PIT 19 Juwan Johnson NO vs. NE 20 Mark Andrews BAL vs. LAR 21 Taysom Hill NO vs. NE 22 Colston Loveland CHI at WAS 23 AJ Barner SEA at JAC 24 Cade Otton TB vs. SF 25 Chig Okonkwo TEN at LV 26 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. CLE 27 Cole Kmet CHI at WAS 28 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE 29 Gunnar Helm TEN at LV 30 Tommy Tremble CAR vs. DAL 31 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LAR 32 Elijah Arroyo SEA at JAC 33 Mike Gesicki CIN at GB 34 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at MIA

TE Notes: With the caveat that he’s tied for 14th in tight end targets, Dalton Kincaid is finally breaking out. His 13.3 PPR points per game are 5.5 more than he averaged in 2024. He’s cleared 60 yards twice in the past three weeks after doing so zero times last season. As the middling target totals tell you, Kincaid’s floor will still fall out from time to time, but it’s higher than it used to be, and finally actually paired with a ceiling. … Although he was still on a Week 5 pitch count, Darren Waller doubled his snaps from 16 to 32. That modest playing time resulted in a 5/78/1 line, giving Waller three scores in two games as a Dolphin. This is an elderly player with a lengthy injury history, so there’s an “enjoy while you can” element. But you absolutely have to enjoy it with Waller in your TE1 or second FLEX spot rather than on the bench. … Dallas Goedert has somehow been the most consistent part of the Eagles’ offense. He’s a hold-your-nose TE1 for however long he manages to stay healthy.

With tight end a post-apocalyptic horror show to begin the season, fantasy managers are in desperate need of new blood at the position. Several players have taken up the banner, none more so than second-round Jets TE Mason Taylor. The No. 42 overall pick is suddenly tied for seventh in tight end targets with 28. A whopping 19 of those looks have come in the past two weeks. Small sample size, etc. but at least for now, Taylor has become the Jets’ desperately-needed No. 2 weapon behind Garrett Wilson. Limiting his Week 6 upside is a Broncos matchup likely to have the Jets’ entire offense in jail. … David Njoku had his best game of the season in Dillon Gabriel’s debut under center. With the rookie focused on getting the ball out quickly and not really being trusted to target the boundary, Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. could continue to profit as middle-of-the-field options. … Somehow … Taysom Hill returned. Hill’s six Week 5 rushes were certainly attention-grabbing, even if he failed to do anything with them. He’s a “TE2” who might score a touchdown or three.

Hill’s arrival means nothing good for Juwan Johnson. Hill is not only target competition, he’s red-zone touch competition. Johnson’s TE1 moment has probably already come and gone. … Evan Engram has eight catches on 13 targets over the past two weeks after those numbers were four and six, respectively, across his first two appearances. Baby steps. The Broncos’ need for Engram’s “easy button” targets has not become less acute. Hopefully as the veteran gets healthier, he continues to get more involved in the offense. … Second-year pro Theo Johnson has been the recipient of all three of Jaxson Dart’s touchdown passes. It’s not a fluke, with Johnson amongst the league’s most heavily-targeted red zone players. Expect that to remain a focus with neither chain-mover Wan’Dale Robinson nor deep threat Darius Slayton (now sidelined) profiling as legitimate end zone options in Malik Nabers’ absence. … Quietly emerging as one of the league’s most-targeted red zone options, AJ Barner finds himself on the TE1/2 borderline in terms of average PPR points. The painted-area finisher for a run-based offense with one actual passing-game weapon in Jaxon Smith-Niigba is a role Barner could plausibly hold onto.

Week 6 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at CAR 2 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. SF 3 Brandon McManus GB vs. CIN 4 Joshua Karty LAR at BAL 5 Cameron Dicker LAC at MIA 6 Jason Myers SEA at JAC 7 Matt Gay WAS vs. CHI 8 Matt Prater BUF at ATL 9 Wil Lutz DEN at NYJ 10 Jake Bates DET at KC 11 Harrison Butker KC vs. DET 12 Jake Elliott PHI at NYG 13 Michael Badgley IND vs. ARI 14 Eddy Pineiro SF at TB 15 Cairo Santos CHI at WAS 16 Cam Little JAC vs. SEA 17 Parker Romo ATL vs. BUF 18 Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE 19 Daniel Carlson LV vs. TEN 20 Andy Borregales NE at NO 21 Evan McPherson CIN at GB 22 Chad Ryland ARI at IND 23 Riley Patterson MIA vs. LAC 24 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. DAL 25 Blake Grupe NO vs. NE 26 Joey Slye TEN at LV 27 Nick Folk NYJ vs. DEN 28 Tyler Loop BAL vs. LAR 29 Jude McAtamney NYG vs. PHI 30 Andre Szmyt CLE at PIT

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams