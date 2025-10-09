 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 9, 2025 11:30 AM

Dalton Kincaid makes a bid for top-five status, Evan Engram hopes to establish TE1 momentum, and Mason Taylor crashes the top 12.

Week 6 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIat IND
2Tyler WarrenINDvs. ARI
3Jake FergusonDALat CAR
4Tucker KraftGBvs. CIN
5Sam LaPortaDETat KC
6Travis KelceKCvs. DET
7Dalton KincaidBUFat ATL
8Darren WallerMIAvs. LAC
9Hunter HenryNEat NO
10Dallas GoedertPHIat NYG
11Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLvs. BUF
12Mason TaylorNYJvs. DEN
13David NjokuCLEat PIT
14Evan EngramDENat NYJ
15Zach ErtzWASvs. CHI
16Theo JohnsonNYGvs. PHI
17Jake TongesSFat TB
18Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat PIT
19Juwan JohnsonNOvs. NE
20Mark AndrewsBALvs. LAR
21Taysom HillNOvs. NE
22Colston LovelandCHIat WAS
23AJ BarnerSEAat JAC
24Cade OttonTBvs. SF
25Chig OkonkwoTENat LV
26Jonnu SmithPITvs. CLE
27Cole KmetCHIat WAS
28Pat FreiermuthPITvs. CLE
29Gunnar HelmTENat LV
30Tommy TrembleCARvs. DAL
31Isaiah LikelyBALvs. LAR
32Elijah ArroyoSEAat JAC
33Mike GesickiCINat GB
34Oronde Gadsden IILACat MIA

TE Notes: With the caveat that he’s tied for 14th in tight end targets, Dalton Kincaid is finally breaking out. His 13.3 PPR points per game are 5.5 more than he averaged in 2024. He’s cleared 60 yards twice in the past three weeks after doing so zero times last season. As the middling target totals tell you, Kincaid’s floor will still fall out from time to time, but it’s higher than it used to be, and finally actually paired with a ceiling. … Although he was still on a Week 5 pitch count, Darren Waller doubled his snaps from 16 to 32. That modest playing time resulted in a 5/78/1 line, giving Waller three scores in two games as a Dolphin. This is an elderly player with a lengthy injury history, so there’s an “enjoy while you can” element. But you absolutely have to enjoy it with Waller in your TE1 or second FLEX spot rather than on the bench. … Dallas Goedert has somehow been the most consistent part of the Eagles’ offense. He’s a hold-your-nose TE1 for however long he manages to stay healthy.

With tight end a post-apocalyptic horror show to begin the season, fantasy managers are in desperate need of new blood at the position. Several players have taken up the banner, none more so than second-round Jets TE Mason Taylor. The No. 42 overall pick is suddenly tied for seventh in tight end targets with 28. A whopping 19 of those looks have come in the past two weeks. Small sample size, etc. but at least for now, Taylor has become the Jets’ desperately-needed No. 2 weapon behind Garrett Wilson. Limiting his Week 6 upside is a Broncos matchup likely to have the Jets’ entire offense in jail. … David Njoku had his best game of the season in Dillon Gabriel’s debut under center. With the rookie focused on getting the ball out quickly and not really being trusted to target the boundary, Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. could continue to profit as middle-of-the-field options. … Somehow … Taysom Hill returned. Hill’s six Week 5 rushes were certainly attention-grabbing, even if he failed to do anything with them. He’s a “TE2” who might score a touchdown or three.

Hill’s arrival means nothing good for Juwan Johnson. Hill is not only target competition, he’s red-zone touch competition. Johnson’s TE1 moment has probably already come and gone. … Evan Engram has eight catches on 13 targets over the past two weeks after those numbers were four and six, respectively, across his first two appearances. Baby steps. The Broncos’ need for Engram’s “easy button” targets has not become less acute. Hopefully as the veteran gets healthier, he continues to get more involved in the offense. … Second-year pro Theo Johnson has been the recipient of all three of Jaxson Dart’s touchdown passes. It’s not a fluke, with Johnson amongst the league’s most heavily-targeted red zone players. Expect that to remain a focus with neither chain-mover Wan’Dale Robinson nor deep threat Darius Slayton (now sidelined) profiling as legitimate end zone options in Malik Nabers’ absence. … Quietly emerging as one of the league’s most-targeted red zone options, AJ Barner finds himself on the TE1/2 borderline in terms of average PPR points. The painted-area finisher for a run-based offense with one actual passing-game weapon in Jaxon Smith-Niigba is a role Barner could plausibly hold onto.

Week 6 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat CAR
2Chase McLaughlinTBvs. SF
3Brandon McManusGBvs. CIN
4Joshua KartyLARat BAL
5Cameron DickerLACat MIA
6Jason MyersSEAat JAC
7Matt GayWASvs. CHI
8Matt PraterBUFat ATL
9Wil LutzDENat NYJ
10Jake BatesDETat KC
11Harrison ButkerKCvs. DET
12Jake ElliottPHIat NYG
13Michael BadgleyINDvs. ARI
14Eddy PineiroSFat TB
15Cairo SantosCHIat WAS
16Cam LittleJACvs. SEA
17Parker RomoATLvs. BUF
18Chris BoswellPITvs. CLE
19Daniel CarlsonLVvs. TEN
20Andy BorregalesNEat NO
21Evan McPhersonCINat GB
22Chad RylandARIat IND
23Riley PattersonMIAvs. LAC
24Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. DAL
25Blake GrupeNOvs. NE
26Joey SlyeTENat LV
27Nick FolkNYJvs. DEN
28Tyler LoopBALvs. LAR
29Jude McAtamneyNYGvs. PHI
30Andre SzmytCLEat PIT

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams

1Los Angeles Ramsat BAL
2Denver Broncosat NYJ
3Green Bay Packersvs. CIN
4Philadelphia Eaglesat NYG
5Pittsburgh Steelersvs. CLE
6Indianapolis Coltsvs. ARI
7New England Patriotsat NO
8Cleveland Brownsat PIT
9Las Vegas Raidersvs. TEN
10Tennessee Titansat LV
11Dallas Cowboysat CAR
12Buffalo Billsat ATL
13Los Angeles Chargersat MIA
14Washington Commandersvs. CHI
15Seattle Seahawksat JAC
16Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. SEA
17Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. SF
18Kansas City Chiefsvs. DET
19Arizona Cardinalsat IND
20San Francisco 49ersat TB
21New Orleans Saintsvs. NE
22New York Jetsvs. DEN
23Detroit Lionsat KC
24Miami Dolphinsvs. LAC
25Carolina Panthersvs. DAL
26New York Giantsvs. PHI
27Atlanta Falconsvs. BUF
28Chicago Bearsat WAS
29Baltimore Ravensvs. LAR
30Cincinnati Bengalsat GB