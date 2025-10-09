2025 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Dalton Kincaid makes a bid for top-five status, Evan Engram hopes to establish TE1 momentum, and Mason Taylor crashes the top 12.
Week 6 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at IND
|2
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. ARI
|3
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at CAR
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. CIN
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at KC
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. DET
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at ATL
|8
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|vs. LAC
|9
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at NO
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at NYG
|11
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|vs. BUF
|12
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. DEN
|13
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at PIT
|14
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at NYJ
|15
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. CHI
|16
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|17
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|at TB
|18
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|at PIT
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. NE
|20
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. LAR
|21
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs. NE
|22
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at WAS
|23
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at JAC
|24
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. SF
|25
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at LV
|26
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|27
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at WAS
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|29
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|at LV
|30
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs. DAL
|31
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. LAR
|32
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|at JAC
|33
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at GB
|34
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at MIA
TE Notes: With the caveat that he’s tied for 14th in tight end targets, Dalton Kincaid is finally breaking out. His 13.3 PPR points per game are 5.5 more than he averaged in 2024. He’s cleared 60 yards twice in the past three weeks after doing so zero times last season. As the middling target totals tell you, Kincaid’s floor will still fall out from time to time, but it’s higher than it used to be, and finally actually paired with a ceiling. … Although he was still on a Week 5 pitch count, Darren Waller doubled his snaps from 16 to 32. That modest playing time resulted in a 5/78/1 line, giving Waller three scores in two games as a Dolphin. This is an elderly player with a lengthy injury history, so there’s an “enjoy while you can” element. But you absolutely have to enjoy it with Waller in your TE1 or second FLEX spot rather than on the bench. … Dallas Goedert has somehow been the most consistent part of the Eagles’ offense. He’s a hold-your-nose TE1 for however long he manages to stay healthy.
With tight end a post-apocalyptic horror show to begin the season, fantasy managers are in desperate need of new blood at the position. Several players have taken up the banner, none more so than second-round Jets TE Mason Taylor. The No. 42 overall pick is suddenly tied for seventh in tight end targets with 28. A whopping 19 of those looks have come in the past two weeks. Small sample size, etc. but at least for now, Taylor has become the Jets’ desperately-needed No. 2 weapon behind Garrett Wilson. Limiting his Week 6 upside is a Broncos matchup likely to have the Jets’ entire offense in jail. … David Njoku had his best game of the season in Dillon Gabriel’s debut under center. With the rookie focused on getting the ball out quickly and not really being trusted to target the boundary, Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. could continue to profit as middle-of-the-field options. … Somehow … Taysom Hill returned. Hill’s six Week 5 rushes were certainly attention-grabbing, even if he failed to do anything with them. He’s a “TE2” who might score a touchdown or three.
Hill’s arrival means nothing good for Juwan Johnson. Hill is not only target competition, he’s red-zone touch competition. Johnson’s TE1 moment has probably already come and gone. … Evan Engram has eight catches on 13 targets over the past two weeks after those numbers were four and six, respectively, across his first two appearances. Baby steps. The Broncos’ need for Engram’s “easy button” targets has not become less acute. Hopefully as the veteran gets healthier, he continues to get more involved in the offense. … Second-year pro Theo Johnson has been the recipient of all three of Jaxson Dart’s touchdown passes. It’s not a fluke, with Johnson amongst the league’s most heavily-targeted red zone players. Expect that to remain a focus with neither chain-mover Wan’Dale Robinson nor deep threat Darius Slayton (now sidelined) profiling as legitimate end zone options in Malik Nabers’ absence. … Quietly emerging as one of the league’s most-targeted red zone options, AJ Barner finds himself on the TE1/2 borderline in terms of average PPR points. The painted-area finisher for a run-based offense with one actual passing-game weapon in Jaxon Smith-Niigba is a role Barner could plausibly hold onto.
Week 6 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at CAR
|2
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. SF
|3
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. CIN
|4
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at BAL
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at MIA
|6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at JAC
|7
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|vs. CHI
|8
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|at ATL
|9
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at NYJ
|10
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at KC
|11
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. DET
|12
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at NYG
|13
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|vs. ARI
|14
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at TB
|15
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at WAS
|16
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. SEA
|17
|Parker Romo
|ATL
|vs. BUF
|18
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. CLE
|19
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. TEN
|20
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at NO
|21
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at GB
|22
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at IND
|23
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. LAC
|24
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. DAL
|25
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. NE
|26
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at LV
|27
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. DEN
|28
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. LAR
|29
|Jude McAtamney
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|30
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|at PIT
Week 6 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|at BAL
|2
|Denver Broncos
|at NYJ
|3
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. CIN
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at NYG
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. CLE
|6
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. ARI
|7
|New England Patriots
|at NO
|8
|Cleveland Browns
|at PIT
|9
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. TEN
|10
|Tennessee Titans
|at LV
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|at CAR
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|at ATL
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at MIA
|14
|Washington Commanders
|vs. CHI
|15
|Seattle Seahawks
|at JAC
|16
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. SEA
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. SF
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. DET
|19
|Arizona Cardinals
|at IND
|20
|San Francisco 49ers
|at TB
|21
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. NE
|22
|New York Jets
|vs. DEN
|23
|Detroit Lions
|at KC
|24
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. LAC
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. DAL
|26
|New York Giants
|vs. PHI
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. BUF
|28
|Chicago Bears
|at WAS
|29
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. LAR
|30
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at GB