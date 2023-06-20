 Skip navigation
Pod: Mixon's status, Diggs' frustration + more

Published June 19, 2023 09:58 PM
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) take a spin though the latest NFL news, including Joe Mixon 's roster status, Stefon Diggs ' unhappiness and Isiah Pacheco 's rehab timeline. They also check in on Zamir White , the Cowboys' backfield and Chiefs' receiver corps.

They end discussing some recently fluctuating ADPs, including Jerome Ford , Jalin Hyatt and Gerald Everett .

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or watch on YouTube .

