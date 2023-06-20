Pod: Mixon’s status, Diggs’ frustration + more

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) take a spin though the latest NFL news, including Joe Mixon ‘s roster status, Stefon Diggs ’ unhappiness and Isiah Pacheco ‘s rehab timeline. They also check in on Zamir White , the Cowboys’ backfield and Chiefs’ receiver corps.

They end discussing some recently fluctuating ADPs, including Jerome Ford , Jalin Hyatt and Gerald Everett .

