How to watch the 2026 SuperMotocross Round 14, Cleveland daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 14 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is the second consecutive daytime race, so if you enjoyed a little qualification with brunch and some race action for lunch last week, you’re in luck. The race will be carried live on NBC, so set your alarm clocks and catch every minute. Peacock will continue to broadcast all the action, beginning with Race Day Live at 9 a.m., followed by the gate drop for the afternoon program at 3 p.m. ET.

This week, fans will be thrilled with the third Triple Crown format of the season.

Hunter Lawrence’s victory last week in Nashville puts him in a great position with four rounds remaining, but in a season where the unexpected has become expected, anything can happen.

Eli Tomac faces an uphill battle to reclaim the red plate after falling out the top 10 last week for the second time in 2026. If he fails to gain points on Lawrence this week, his chances of winning the title go way down.

Meanwhile, Ken Roczen continues to be hot and is the only rider other than Lawrence who controls his fate.

Devin Simonson shatters career best 250 SuperMotocross finish with Nashville podium Devin Simonson’s career-best finish prior to 2026 was an eighth in his rookie season of 2021.

The 250 riders have another standalone race, but the Triple Crown format and potential for rain on Saturday leave unanswered questions in that class as well.

For those who live outside Ohio: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 14 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 14 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, will begin live Saturday, April 11, at 9:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. The feature program coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, live on NBC and Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. An encore showing will air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

CLEVELAND ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 Entry Lists

CLEVELAND MAP

CLEVELAND EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

8:30 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

8:47 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:04 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:21 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:38 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

9:55 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

10:22 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

10:39 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

10:56 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

11:18 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

11:35 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

11:52 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

12:19 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap

12:29 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap

Evening Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

3:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

4:12 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

4:33 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

5:09 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

5:36 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

