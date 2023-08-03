NFL Best Bets for 2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons offer value

Pro football action returns Thursday with the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game! We’re just as excited as you are for a taste of NFL action as August begins. With the Cleveland Browns set to take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, it’s a great time to look ahead at betting markets for the 2023-24 season.

Our all-new 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is the perfect companion for all your Sunday betting needs, futures picks, player props and more.

Packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more, the draft guide offers fantasy managers and bettors key insights for every matchup or wager. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

NFL futures markets can present an overwhelming menu for bettors, and that’s why the NBC Sports betting analysts have perused the menus and identified their favorite bets for the upcoming season.

Within the full Draft Guide’s Betting the NFL in 2023 column, our writers (Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell) highlight 11 of their best bets across several markets including win totals, make/miss playoffs, awards and championship picks. In today’s teaser, we’re zeroing in on five of these bets, with looks at Bijan Robinson and the Falcons, a speedy OPOY pick and more.

Take a look at some of our favorite wagers for the 2023-24 NFL season.

Win Totals

Baltimore Ravens OVER 9.5 Wins (-120): Everything went wrong for them last season and they still found their way to 10-7. They very nearly beat the Bengals on the road in the playoffs with Tyler Huntley under center thanks in large part to their defense. That defense returns and is loaded again. On offense, Mark Andrews was not right physically all last season. The fact that Devin Duvernay was their number one wide receiver and now is probably going to be number four, I think that helps. I think Lamar Jackson and the security of his contract … expecting a huge year from him. I think this team is loaded. I think they are very close to the Big Three of Kansas City, Buffalo, and Cincinnati. So, give me the Ravens Over. - Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

New England Patriots UNDER 7.5 Wins (+100): The Patriots play in one of the most competitive divisions in football, and they have one of the most hellacious schedules. They play elite defenses the first four weeks of the season. It is realistic to project New England at 0-4 as they head into their Week 5, as there are questions about the future of the team’s quarterback position. I think realistically this team can be in a deep, deep hole come midseason. They have a lot of home games early in the season, but their opponents at home do not really soften up until you reach Week 9 when they host the Commanders. I do not see a lot of wins on the schedule for the Patriots and honestly, as soon as BetMGM pops the Alt Win Total Unders, I am going to go even lower. I think realistically there is a decent chance this team will pick in the Top 5 next year. - Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Playoffs

Atlanta Falcons to MAKE the Playoffs (+180): I think there are three playoff spots that are completely up for grabs in a weak NFC including Atlanta’s division and two wildcard spots. Eight wins puts you in contention to win the NFC South. Nine wins I think might well win the NFC South and put you squarely in contention for a Wild Card spot as a fallback. The Falcons completely rehabilitated the defensive side of the ball via trades and free agency and yes, these guys are probably past their football prime, but it does not matter. These are bodies that are going to meaningfully change the makeup and the character of that defense. I am going to take them to make the playoffs with a lot of outs to get this one done. - Drew

Award Markets

Tyreek Hill OPOY (+2000): I will bet on the guy that had to watch his former team win the Super Bowl last season. In 2021, Tyreek Hill set career highs for receptions and targets with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. In 2022 he reset those personal records with Tua and other quarterbacks in Miami. Hill had 119 receptions on 170 targets and accumulated over 1,700 yards. As long as Tua is healthy, Tyreek Hill should take that next step forward. There is more value in his odds in this market than for the trio of Justin Jefferson , Ja’Marr Chase and Christian McCaffrey . Hill is the fastest player in the league and really the most dynamic player in the league and he plays on a high-flying offense behind a young genius of a head coach. I’ll take Tyreek Hill for Offensive Player of the Year. - Vaughn Dalzell (@VMoneySports)

Bijan Robinson OPOY (+6500): I am staying in that market but taking a bit of a longer shot here. Bijan Robinson to win Offensive Player of the Year, not Rookie, just Offensive Player of the Year. Just betting on upside here as Bijan is the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson and maybe Saquan Barkley. Clearly, he is off the charts in terms of his talent. Now he goes to literally the best spot in the NFL that he could have landed, in terms of just putting up stats. This is just a production and statistical award. The Falcons can win the division. They can make the playoffs. If Bijan wins the rushing title and gets close to 2,000 yards and they make the playoffs, I like Bijan Robinson in this market. - Jay