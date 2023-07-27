How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets

The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game takes place on Thursday, August 3 as the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock starting at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame game.

Cleveland Browns:

After finishing the 2022 season last in the AFC North and missing the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns hope to turn the page in 2023. QB Deshaun Watson looks to return to form in what will be his first full season since 2020, when he led the league with 4,823 pass yards. Watson, who turns 28 in September, served an 11-game suspension last season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He went 3-3 as a starter with 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions.

New York Jets:

The New York Jets finished 7-10 in 2022, missing the playoffs for the 12th straight year, which is the longest active drought in the NFL. However, all eyes will be on the gang green this season after the Jets’ acquisition of 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, took a massive pay cut dropping his two-year haul from approximately $108.7 million to $75 million.



When is the Class of 2023 enshrinement?

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be inducted on Thursday, August 5 at 12:00 PM ET.

Who are the NFL Hall of Fame 2023 inductees?

CB Darrelle Revis

CB/Safety Ronde Barber

OT Joe Thomas

LB Zach Thomas

LB/DE DeMarcus Ware

DT Joe Klecko

LB Chuck Howley

CB Ken Riley

Coach Don Coryell

How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game:

When: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

