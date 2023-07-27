 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets

  
Published July 27, 2023 01:00 PM
Rodgers takes massive pay cut for new Jets deal
July 27, 2023 07:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ move to take a 31% pay cut the next two years and explain why it’s a “great gesture" on his end for the organization.

The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game takes place on Thursday, August 3 as the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock starting at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame game.

Cleveland Browns:

After finishing the 2022 season last in the AFC North and missing the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns hope to turn the page in 2023. QB Deshaun Watson looks to return to form in what will be his first full season since 2020, when he led the league with 4,823 pass yards. Watson, who turns 28 in September, served an 11-game suspension last season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He went 3-3 as a starter with 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions.

RELATED: Browns draft picks 2023 - All of Cleveland’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

New York Jets:

The New York Jets finished 7-10 in 2022, missing the playoffs for the 12th straight year, which is the longest active drought in the NFL. However, all eyes will be on the gang green this season after the Jets’ acquisition of 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, took a massive pay cut dropping his two-year haul from approximately $108.7 million to $75 million.

RELATED: Jets draft picks 2023 - All of the New York Jet’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

When is the Class of 2023 enshrinement?

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be inducted on Thursday, August 5 at 12:00 PM ET.

Who are the NFL Hall of Fame 2023 inductees?

  • CB Darrelle Revis
  • CB/Safety Ronde Barber
  • OT Joe Thomas
  • LB Zach Thomas
  • LB/DE DeMarcus Ware
  • DT Joe Klecko
  • LB Chuck Howley
  • CB Ken Riley
  • Coach Don Coryell

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers tells teammates to practice “with their brains turned on”

How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game:

  • When: Thursday, August 3
  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch NFL games on Peacock?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Is Sunday Night Football available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.