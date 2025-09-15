NFL Week 2 Stock Up, Stock Down: Daniels Jones’ comeback season is well underway

Good old Week 2 in the NFL. It’s the first chance we get to compare performances during the season, and that’s where the seesaw begins in fantasy football. There was no way Derrick Henry going to rush for 23 yards against the Browns in Week 2 after just running all over the Bills in Week 1, right? There was no way Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields were going to “come back to earth” after lighting it up in Week 1, right? It happens. Injuries? Oh yea, that happens too, Joe Burrow will unfortunately miss a minimum of three months now that it’s known he needs surgery on his toe. The game is the game.

On the other side of things, there was a matchup between Mac Jones and Spencer Rattler that resulted in six total touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Plus, Cooper Kupp shut me up after I said on Fantasy Football Pregame that it would take a boat load of alcohol for me to start him. He followed up a 2-15-0 performance by going 7-90-0 in Week 2. Like I said above, that’s the game and that’s why articles like this exist, so let’s get into it.

STOCK UP

Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

Jones has put on a clinic in the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season and that may be putting it lightly. He’s been calm, in control of the offense, and always making the right football play. As someone who (still) believes Anthony Richardson needs a chance after only 12 full NFL games, I cannot say the Colts’ offense would look this good with him under center. Shane Steichen made the right call thus far and it has paid dividends as the Colts are 2-0. Jones for his efforts, was fantasy QB3 in Week 1 and is QB7 (MNF pending) in Week2. With a convincing stat line (23-of-34 passing for 316 yards and one touchdown with two rushing touchdowns) against a tough Broncos defense, Jones is looking like one of the biggest steals in fantasy football so far in 2025.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

Daniel Jones’ former teammate has been stepping up his game as well. Robinson was respectable in Week 1, coming in at WR33 (6-55-0 on eight targets) despite the fact that the Giants didn’t score a single touchdown. In Week 2, he followed it up with an explosive 8-142-1 performance (on 10 targets) which was good for WR5 (MNF pending). The context in that game was that it was indeed a shootout, but Robinson being targeted more this season was expected as it was a key point for me after attending Giants’ training camp.

Wan’Dale Robinson been making plays all week in training camp and I’m vouching for him —- real football, fantasy football whatever . I’m vouching pic.twitter.com/yN0ECaESI1 — Lawrence Jackson Jr. (@LordDontLose) July 25, 2025

I wouldn’t worry about some of the Giants’ next few games either (vs. KC, vs. LAC, at NO, vs. PHI, at DEN) as they’ll likely be in positions where they’ll have to throw and it’ll be enough to keep both Robinson and Malik Nabers fed. Furthermore, RUSS IS COOKING and as long as he’s the Giants’ starter, the arrow will point up for Robinson.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

Is Johnson that guy? Do we have a new weekly starter from the tight end position? It sure as hell looks like it with Spencer Rattler as his quarterback. After catching 8-of-11 targets for 76 yards and finishing as the overall fantasy TE1 in PPR scoring in Week 1, Johnson showed it was no fluke, catching 5-of-9 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the 49ers. He finished Sunday’s NFL games as TE2. One of the important things to know about this is that Rattler has thrown 46 and 34 passing attempts in each of his first two games. That kind of volume should keep Johnson highly relevant. Through two weeks, Johnson is the Saints’ leading receiver in yards and receptions. It’s a long shot, but if he’s still available in your leagues, make it rain on him during waivers.

STOCK DOWN

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

I know what you’re thinking, “Well Trevor Lawrence just scored like 20 fantasy points.” Yea sure, you’d be right and he did finish as QB11 in fantasy after the Week 2 Sunday games, but obviously there’s some context there. I think it’s pretty well known that the Bengals trot out one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and then there’s the fact that despite this, Lawrence (definitely not me) managed to toss two interceptions, one being a horribly-forced attempt to Travis Hunter. Lawrence also fumbled the ball, but didn’t lose it, and overall, the passing game wasn’t fluid as Lawrence only completed 57.1% of his passes in Week 2. We can’t forget the QB23 fantasy performance he had against that good old Carolina Panthers’ defense either. T-Law’s bounce back (or even his first bounce season) is off to a slow start.

R.J. Harvey, RB, Broncos

Harvey is no doubt talented, but it’s the J.K. Dobbins Show in the Broncos’ backfield. If it wasn’t evident in Week 1, even after Harvey ripped off a 50-yard run, it glared bright enough that a man with no eyes could see in Week 2. Against the Colts, Dobbins out-carried Harvey 14 to 5 and was much more productive (76 rushing yards and touchdown to 8). Tyler Badie mixes in as well as he’s played 18.4% and 22.4% of the snaps in each of the Broncos’ first two games. This doesn’t look like a situation where at some point you’re going to look up and see Sean Payton make Harvey the lead back. This particular situation will only be affected by injury as Dobbins has been productive so far. Harvey is a deep FLEX play at this point.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Perhaps Shakir is still injured or maybe we’ve not seen a normal enough game script to declare what he can do the rest of the season. In Week 2, Shakir caught 1-of-2 targets for 12 yards, but the Bills dragged the Jets across their own home field so there was no real need to throw. In Week 1 against the Ravens he caught 6-of-9 targets for 64 yards, which is more of a normal stat line for Shakir. The thing is, in that game where Josh Allen threw 46 times, he was not the “go-to” guy. That honor went to Keon Coleman. Josh Palmer also caught 5-of-9 targets in that game. We’ll have to see as we move forward if the emergence of Coleman and Dalton Kincaid hinders the production of Shakir.