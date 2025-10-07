NFL Week 5 Stock Up, Stock Down: Jacory Croskey-Merritt looks best suited to lead the Commanders’ backfield

We’ve now moved out of the “it’s still too early” portion of the 2025 NFL season. We’ve now got nice sample sizes and clearer pictures of this season. However, there’s a lot more football to be played.

Rico Dowdle had a career-high 206 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, which is certainly a performance we should highlight. It’s also worth noting that Chuba Hubbard could return next week, so we don’t know how much Dowdle’s long-term stock could rise. Is Calvin Ridley back? Let’s give it some more time, but the fellas below give us real reason to believe what we are seeing.

STOCK UP

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

Folks were wondering if “Bill” would ever truly get going or at least be given the touches that would allow him too, and for those of you who prayed, the football gods answered. Croskey-Merritt put on his best performance yet, totaling 150 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches and two touchdowns. While 16 touches isn’t the most wild thing you’ll see, he handled 76% of the total touches. Now, you would think this continues right? Or maybe the Commanders just went with the hot hand? Who knows, but after finishing Week 5 as RB5, Croskey-Merritt gave the Commanders a consistent jolt at the running back position they haven’t seen all season long.

Michael Carter, RB, Cardinals

Carter’s overall performance didn’t blow you away, but he did finish as RB8 after all the Sunday games were over with. He saw a whopping (for him) 23 touches that he turned into 73 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Carter also handled 80% of the running back touches and played 57.4% of the offensive snaps in what we thought would be a more of a split committee. For the next few weeks (barring something unforeseen) Carter should hold down the top spot in the Cards’ backfield as Emari Demercado may be in the dog house after foolishly slowing down and dropping the ball before reaching the end zone. Prior to that, Zonovan Knight looked to be the next man up anyway. Carter is the guy until Trey Benson returns.

Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins

Many thought Waller would’ve retired again by now and gone back to his rap career after he started the season injured. If anything, he’s helped rejuvenate the Dolphins’ passing game as no tight end outside of Jake Ferguson has scored more fantasy points than him since his return. Waller has scored three touchdowns in his two games played and has quickly become a reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa near the goal line. I’d give Jaylen Waddle an honorable mention here too as the absence of Tyreek Hill has opened up more opportunities for both he and Waller. The 33-year old veteran tight end has quickly played his way into being in your fantasy lineups weekly.

STOCK DOWN

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

This was supposed to be the year Williams took another step up after going over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. If he’s going to hit that number again, he better get going. Williams is currently WR63 and probably should be put on your bench — or saved for home games — until further notice. What’s most worrisome is that the Lions’ offense is hitting on all cylinders and Williams isn’t getting any love. In five games this season he has 223 receiving yards and one touchdown (a 64-yarder) which is still third best on the team, but Sam LaPorta has caught nearly double the receptions. Williams is looking much like the boom-or-bust fantasy play that he was earlier in his career.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Whew, if you started Higgins in Week 5 and that garbage touchdown saved you, bless your heart. If we are being real though, you have to know it doesn’t mean much. Sure Ja’Marr Chase finally got going, but after seeing four games of it, do you think Jake Browning is going to consistently keep both of these receivers relevant? I don’t think so, boss. Higgins has 158 receiving yards in five games this season (31.6 YPG) and the next few matchups against the Packers and Steelers don’t look promising. It’ll be hard to trade Higgins, especially for what he’s worth, so you’ll just have to make that hard decision to leave him on your bench.

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Here’s a tough one for you. King Henry is one of the hardest running backs to tackle in NFL history, but now has been tackled enough to the point where he hasn’t rushed for more than 50 yards in each of his last four games. Since his Week 1 outing where he went 18-169-2 on the ground, Henry is only RB45 in fantasy points per game. For more context, his backup, Justice Hill, is RB31 in that same time frame. Yes, it was ugly in Week 5 for Henry (15-33-1) with Cooper Rush starting, but the bad games for Henry were flowing even when Lamar Jackson was under center. It’s still hard to bench Henry because you know if they’re close, he can score, but the expectations for him must be set realistically right now.