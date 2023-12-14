 Skip navigation
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 14, 2023 11:42 AM
Berry's Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
December 13, 2023 01:44 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look at who they love and hate in the Sunday Night Football clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trey McBride returns from bye against the 49ers, Dalton Kincaid settles in alongside Dawson Knox, and Isaiah Likely looks to keep riding the streamer wave in Jacksonville.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 15 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis Kelce@NESun, 01:00 pm EST
2T.J. Hockenson@CINSat, 01:00 pm EST
3Sam LaPortaDENSat, 08:15 pm EST
4George Kittle@ARISun, 04:05 pm EST
5Jake Ferguson@BUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
6Trey McBrideSFSun, 04:05 pm EST
7Taysom HillNYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
8David NjokuCHISun, 01:00 pm EST
9Evan EngramBALSun, 08:20 pm EST
10Dalton KincaidDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
11Cole Kmet@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
12Isaiah Likely@JACSun, 08:20 pm EST
13Dalton Schultz@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
14Dallas Goedert@SEAMon, 08:15 pm EST
15Pat Freiermuth@INDSat, 04:30 pm EST
16Kyle Pitts@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
17Darren Waller@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Logan Thomas@LASun, 04:05 pm EST
19Tucker KraftTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Cade Otton@GBSun, 01:00 pm EST
21Tyler Conklin@MIASun, 01:00 pm EST
22Chigoziem OkonkwoHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Gerald Everett@LVThu, 08:15 pm EST
24Hunter HenryKCSun, 01:00 pm EST
25Dawson KnoxDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
26Jonnu Smith@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
27Juwan JohnsonNYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Tanner HudsonMINSat, 01:00 pm EST
29Noah FantPHIMon, 08:15 pm EST
30Brevin Jordan@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
31Michael MayerLACThu, 08:15 pm EST
32Mike GesickiKCSun, 01:00 pm EST
33Noah Gray@NESun, 01:00 pm EST
34Daniel Bellinger@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
35Irv SmithMINSat, 01:00 pm EST

TE Notes: How many quarterback changes can one tight end endure? It’s tempting to fade T.J. Hockenson as the Vikings transition from Josh Dobbs to Nick Mullens. It’s simply impractical as the Vikes face a Bengals defense surrendering the most tight end fantasy points, especially since Justin Jefferson (chest) is banged up. … Jared Goff feels like an awful bet to make against the Broncos, but Sam LaPorta remains in the top five because of Denver’s propensity to silver platter seam points. LaPorta’s recent cold streak also seems mostly related to a Bears defense that simply has the Lions’ number. … George Kittle keeps getting home on big plays. Don’t be surprised if the Cardinals surrender one. … No one has benefited more from the Cowboys’ pass-happy ways than Jake Ferguson. With the total north of 50 for Sunday’s Bills showdown, Ferguson can be counted on for TE1 numbers. ... Taysom Hill is back. He’s hella mega banged up, but goal-line carries are a strong weekly bet.

You could rank Trey McBride in the top three and not be wrong. Not even the Niners’ seam-stingy defense is really a Week 15 concern. McBride’s wide wingspan seems to be the only place Kyler Murray is comfortable depositing the ball. … The Bears cough up the sixth most TE fantasy points. It’s a perfect spot to point chase with David Njoku coming off his best overall game of the season. … Evan Engram also had his best game opposite Njoku last week. With Christian Kirk (core) sidelined, Engram is now Trevor Lawrence’s second or third read. Engram’s floor is finally accompanied by some ceiling. … Dalton Kincaid still caught five balls in Dawson Knox’s Week 14 return, but his 21 yards were his fewest since the last time Knox played a full game. Kincaid has also been trending the wrong direction over the past month. He feels more like a mid-range TE1 for the time being. ... Dalton Schultz is back with a wide range of outcomes as we await further Texans injury news.

Like a poor man’s Geroge Kittle, Cole Kmet is frustratingly big-play reliant. He still commands TE1 treatment as the No. 2 target in a stabilized Bears offense. … Isaiah Likely has 13 targets in two games since Mark Andrews’ injury. You can quibble with his exact ranking. You can’t really argue that he should be outside the top 12. … Dallas Goedert was a Week 14 disappointment in his rushed return. The Seahawks do offer “get right” potential for the entire slumping Seahawks offense. … Targets weren’t a Week 14 problem for Pat Freiermuth. Production could be more easily attainable vs. a seam-soft Colts D. … Kyle Pitts finally hit a big play last weekend. That’s the one thing the Panthers don’t surrender. … Logan Thomas’ PPR scam was abating heading into Washington’s bye. Here’s hoping the off-week restored some vigor to Sam Howell’s arm. … What little remained of Gerald Everett’s TE2 appeal has disappeared following Justin Herbert’s season-ending finger injury.

Week 15 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon Aubrey@BUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
2Justin Tucker@JACSun, 08:20 pm EST
3Jake Elliott@SEAMon, 08:15 pm EST
4Tyler BassDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
5Wil Lutz@DETSat, 08:15 pm EST
6Harrison Butker@NESun, 01:00 pm EST
7Dustin HopkinsCHISun, 01:00 pm EST
8Brandon McManusBALSun, 08:20 pm EST
9Jake Moody@ARISun, 04:05 pm EST
10Jason MyersPHIMon, 08:15 pm EST
11Lucas HavrisikWASSun, 04:05 pm EST
12Younghoe Koo@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Nick FolkHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
14Matt GayPITSat, 04:30 pm EST
15Jason SandersNYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Riley PattersonDENSat, 08:15 pm EST
17Chase McLaughlin@GBSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Cairo Santos@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
19Greg Zuerlein@MIASun, 01:00 pm EST
20Anders CarlsonTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
21Chris Boswell@INDSat, 04:30 pm EST
22Joey Slye@LASun, 04:05 pm EST
23Blake GrupeNYGSun, 01:00 pm EST
24Greg Joseph@CINSat, 01:00 pm EST
25Evan McPhersonMINSat, 01:00 pm EST
26Daniel CarlsonLACThu, 08:15 pm EST
27Randy Bullock@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Matt PraterSFSun, 04:05 pm EST
29Chad RylandKCSun, 01:00 pm EST
30Matt Ammendola@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
31Cameron Dicker@LVThu, 08:15 pm EST
32Eddy PineiroATLSun, 01:00 pm EST

Week 15 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Miami DolphinsNYJ
2Kansas City Chiefs@NE
3San Francisco 49ers@ARI
4Indianapolis ColtsPIT
5New Orleans SaintsNYG
6Minnesota Vikings@CIN
7Cleveland BrownsCHI
8Los Angeles RamsWAS
9Atlanta Falcons@CAR
10Pittsburgh Steelers@IND
11Dallas Cowboys@BUF
12Baltimore Ravens@JAC
13New York Jets@MIA
14Philadelphia Eagles@SEA
15Denver Broncos@DET
16Cincinnati BengalsMIN
17Green Bay PackersTB
18Las Vegas RaidersLAC
19New York Giants@NO
20Los Angeles Chargers@LV
21Chicago Bears@CLE
22Tampa Bay Buccaneers@GB
23Houston Texans@TEN
24Tennessee TitansHOU
25Detroit LionsDEN
26Seattle SeahawksPHI
27Buffalo BillsDAL
28Carolina PanthersATL
29Jacksonville JaguarsBAL
30Washington Commanders@LA
31New England PatriotsKC
32Arizona CardinalsSF