Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 2 T.J. Hockenson @CIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 3 Sam LaPorta DEN Sat, 08:15 pm EST 4 George Kittle @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 5 Jake Ferguson @BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 6 Trey McBride SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 7 Taysom Hill NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 David Njoku CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Evan Engram BAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 10 Dalton Kincaid DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 11 Cole Kmet @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Isaiah Likely @JAC Sun, 08:20 pm EST 13 Dalton Schultz @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Dallas Goedert @SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 15 Pat Freiermuth @IND Sat, 04:30 pm EST 16 Kyle Pitts @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Darren Waller @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Logan Thomas @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 19 Tucker Kraft TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Cade Otton @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Tyler Conklin @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Chigoziem Okonkwo HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Gerald Everett @LV Thu, 08:15 pm EST 24 Hunter Henry KC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Dawson Knox DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 26 Jonnu Smith @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Juwan Johnson NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Tanner Hudson MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 29 Noah Fant PHI Mon, 08:15 pm EST 30 Brevin Jordan @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Michael Mayer LAC Thu, 08:15 pm EST 32 Mike Gesicki KC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Noah Gray @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 34 Daniel Bellinger @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Irv Smith MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST

TE Notes: How many quarterback changes can one tight end endure? It’s tempting to fade T.J. Hockenson as the Vikings transition from Josh Dobbs to Nick Mullens. It’s simply impractical as the Vikes face a Bengals defense surrendering the most tight end fantasy points, especially since Justin Jefferson (chest) is banged up. … Jared Goff feels like an awful bet to make against the Broncos, but Sam LaPorta remains in the top five because of Denver’s propensity to silver platter seam points. LaPorta’s recent cold streak also seems mostly related to a Bears defense that simply has the Lions’ number. … George Kittle keeps getting home on big plays. Don’t be surprised if the Cardinals surrender one. … No one has benefited more from the Cowboys’ pass-happy ways than Jake Ferguson. With the total north of 50 for Sunday’s Bills showdown, Ferguson can be counted on for TE1 numbers. ... Taysom Hill is back. He’s hella mega banged up, but goal-line carries are a strong weekly bet.

You could rank Trey McBride in the top three and not be wrong. Not even the Niners’ seam-stingy defense is really a Week 15 concern. McBride’s wide wingspan seems to be the only place Kyler Murray is comfortable depositing the ball. … The Bears cough up the sixth most TE fantasy points. It’s a perfect spot to point chase with David Njoku coming off his best overall game of the season. … Evan Engram also had his best game opposite Njoku last week. With Christian Kirk (core) sidelined, Engram is now Trevor Lawrence’s second or third read. Engram’s floor is finally accompanied by some ceiling. … Dalton Kincaid still caught five balls in Dawson Knox’s Week 14 return, but his 21 yards were his fewest since the last time Knox played a full game. Kincaid has also been trending the wrong direction over the past month. He feels more like a mid-range TE1 for the time being. ... Dalton Schultz is back with a wide range of outcomes as we await further Texans injury news.

Like a poor man’s Geroge Kittle, Cole Kmet is frustratingly big-play reliant. He still commands TE1 treatment as the No. 2 target in a stabilized Bears offense. … Isaiah Likely has 13 targets in two games since Mark Andrews’ injury. You can quibble with his exact ranking. You can’t really argue that he should be outside the top 12. … Dallas Goedert was a Week 14 disappointment in his rushed return. The Seahawks do offer “get right” potential for the entire slumping Seahawks offense. … Targets weren’t a Week 14 problem for Pat Freiermuth. Production could be more easily attainable vs. a seam-soft Colts D. … Kyle Pitts finally hit a big play last weekend. That’s the one thing the Panthers don’t surrender. … Logan Thomas’ PPR scam was abating heading into Washington’s bye. Here’s hoping the off-week restored some vigor to Sam Howell’s arm. … What little remained of Gerald Everett’s TE2 appeal has disappeared following Justin Herbert’s season-ending finger injury.

RK Player Opp Time 1 Brandon Aubrey @BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 Justin Tucker @JAC Sun, 08:20 pm EST 3 Jake Elliott @SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 4 Tyler Bass DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 5 Wil Lutz @DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 6 Harrison Butker @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Dustin Hopkins CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Brandon McManus BAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 9 Jake Moody @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 10 Jason Myers PHI Mon, 08:15 pm EST 11 Lucas Havrisik WAS Sun, 04:05 pm EST 12 Younghoe Koo @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Nick Folk HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Matt Gay PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 15 Jason Sanders NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Riley Patterson DEN Sat, 08:15 pm EST 17 Chase McLaughlin @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Cairo Santos @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Greg Zuerlein @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Anders Carlson TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Chris Boswell @IND Sat, 04:30 pm EST 22 Joey Slye @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 23 Blake Grupe NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Greg Joseph @CIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 25 Evan McPherson MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 26 Daniel Carlson LAC Thu, 08:15 pm EST 27 Randy Bullock @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Matt Prater SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 29 Chad Ryland KC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Matt Ammendola @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Cameron Dicker @LV Thu, 08:15 pm EST 32 Eddy Pineiro ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST

