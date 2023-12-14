Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Trey McBride returns from bye against the 49ers, Dalton Kincaid settles in alongside Dawson Knox, and Isaiah Likely looks to keep riding the streamer wave in Jacksonville.
Week 15 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|@CIN
|Sat, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|DEN
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|4
|George Kittle
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|@BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|6
|Trey McBride
|SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|7
|Taysom Hill
|NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|David Njoku
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Evan Engram
|BAL
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|11
|Cole Kmet
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Isaiah Likely
|@JAC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|@SEA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|15
|Pat Freiermuth
|@IND
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|16
|Kyle Pitts
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Darren Waller
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Logan Thomas
|@LA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|19
|Tucker Kraft
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Cade Otton
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Gerald Everett
|@LV
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|24
|Hunter Henry
|KC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Dawson Knox
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|26
|Jonnu Smith
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Juwan Johnson
|NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Tanner Hudson
|MIN
|Sat, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Noah Fant
|PHI
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|30
|Brevin Jordan
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|31
|Michael Mayer
|LAC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|32
|Mike Gesicki
|KC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|33
|Noah Gray
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|34
|Daniel Bellinger
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|35
|Irv Smith
|MIN
|Sat, 01:00 pm EST
TE Notes: How many quarterback changes can one tight end endure? It’s tempting to fade T.J. Hockenson as the Vikings transition from Josh Dobbs to Nick Mullens. It’s simply impractical as the Vikes face a Bengals defense surrendering the most tight end fantasy points, especially since Justin Jefferson (chest) is banged up. … Jared Goff feels like an awful bet to make against the Broncos, but Sam LaPorta remains in the top five because of Denver’s propensity to silver platter seam points. LaPorta’s recent cold streak also seems mostly related to a Bears defense that simply has the Lions’ number. … George Kittle keeps getting home on big plays. Don’t be surprised if the Cardinals surrender one. … No one has benefited more from the Cowboys’ pass-happy ways than Jake Ferguson. With the total north of 50 for Sunday’s Bills showdown, Ferguson can be counted on for TE1 numbers. ... Taysom Hill is back. He’s hella mega banged up, but goal-line carries are a strong weekly bet.
You could rank Trey McBride in the top three and not be wrong. Not even the Niners’ seam-stingy defense is really a Week 15 concern. McBride’s wide wingspan seems to be the only place Kyler Murray is comfortable depositing the ball. … The Bears cough up the sixth most TE fantasy points. It’s a perfect spot to point chase with David Njoku coming off his best overall game of the season. … Evan Engram also had his best game opposite Njoku last week. With Christian Kirk (core) sidelined, Engram is now Trevor Lawrence’s second or third read. Engram’s floor is finally accompanied by some ceiling. … Dalton Kincaid still caught five balls in Dawson Knox’s Week 14 return, but his 21 yards were his fewest since the last time Knox played a full game. Kincaid has also been trending the wrong direction over the past month. He feels more like a mid-range TE1 for the time being. ... Dalton Schultz is back with a wide range of outcomes as we await further Texans injury news.
Like a poor man’s Geroge Kittle, Cole Kmet is frustratingly big-play reliant. He still commands TE1 treatment as the No. 2 target in a stabilized Bears offense. … Isaiah Likely has 13 targets in two games since Mark Andrews’ injury. You can quibble with his exact ranking. You can’t really argue that he should be outside the top 12. … Dallas Goedert was a Week 14 disappointment in his rushed return. The Seahawks do offer “get right” potential for the entire slumping Seahawks offense. … Targets weren’t a Week 14 problem for Pat Freiermuth. Production could be more easily attainable vs. a seam-soft Colts D. … Kyle Pitts finally hit a big play last weekend. That’s the one thing the Panthers don’t surrender. … Logan Thomas’ PPR scam was abating heading into Washington’s bye. Here’s hoping the off-week restored some vigor to Sam Howell’s arm. … What little remained of Gerald Everett’s TE2 appeal has disappeared following Justin Herbert’s season-ending finger injury.
Week 15 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|@BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|2
|Justin Tucker
|@JAC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|3
|Jake Elliott
|@SEA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|4
|Tyler Bass
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|5
|Wil Lutz
|@DET
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|6
|Harrison Butker
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|Dustin Hopkins
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Brandon McManus
|BAL
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|9
|Jake Moody
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|10
|Jason Myers
|PHI
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|11
|Lucas Havrisik
|WAS
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|12
|Younghoe Koo
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Nick Folk
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|14
|Matt Gay
|PIT
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|15
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Riley Patterson
|DEN
|Sat, 08:15 pm EST
|17
|Chase McLaughlin
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Cairo Santos
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Greg Zuerlein
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Anders Carlson
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Chris Boswell
|@IND
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|22
|Joey Slye
|@LA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|23
|Blake Grupe
|NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Greg Joseph
|@CIN
|Sat, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Evan McPherson
|MIN
|Sat, 01:00 pm EST
|26
|Daniel Carlson
|LAC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|27
|Randy Bullock
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Matt Prater
|SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|29
|Chad Ryland
|KC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|30
|Matt Ammendola
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|31
|Cameron Dicker
|@LV
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|32
|Eddy Pineiro
|ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
Week 15 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Miami Dolphins
|NYJ
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@NE
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ARI
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|PIT
|5
|New Orleans Saints
|NYG
|6
|Minnesota Vikings
|@CIN
|7
|Cleveland Browns
|CHI
|8
|Los Angeles Rams
|WAS
|9
|Atlanta Falcons
|@CAR
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@IND
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|@BUF
|12
|Baltimore Ravens
|@JAC
|13
|New York Jets
|@MIA
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@SEA
|15
|Denver Broncos
|@DET
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals
|MIN
|17
|Green Bay Packers
|TB
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LAC
|19
|New York Giants
|@NO
|20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@LV
|21
|Chicago Bears
|@CLE
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@GB
|23
|Houston Texans
|@TEN
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|HOU
|25
|Detroit Lions
|DEN
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|PHI
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|DAL
|28
|Carolina Panthers
|ATL
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|BAL
|30
|Washington Commanders
|@LA
|31
|New England Patriots
|KC
|32
|Arizona Cardinals
|SF