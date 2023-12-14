Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Stefon Diggs attempts to break his slump against DaRon Bland and company, Deebo Samuel preps for more zone coverage in Arizona, and Cooper Kupp battles Puka Nacua for WR1 status.

Updated 12/14 at 5:40 PM ET.

Week 15 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 CeeDee Lamb @BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 A.J. Brown @SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 3 Tyreek Hill NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 Stefon Diggs DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 5 Deebo Samuel @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 6 DJ Moore @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Cooper Kupp WAS Sun, 04:05 pm EST 8 Michael Pittman PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown DEN Sat, 08:15 pm EST 10 Justin Jefferson @CIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 11 Puka Nacua WAS Sun, 04:05 pm EST 12 Brandon Aiyuk @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 13 Mike Evans @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Chris Olave NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 DK Metcalf PHI Mon, 08:15 pm EST 16 Davante Adams LAC Thu, 08:15 pm EST 17 DeAndre Hopkins HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 DeVonta Smith @SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 19 Courtland Sutton @DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 20 Jaylen Waddle NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Rashee Rice @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Garrett Wilson @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Ja’Marr Chase MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 24 Amari Cooper CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Zay Flowers @JAC Sun, 08:20 pm EST 26 Calvin Ridley BAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 27 Jayden Reed TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Tyler Lockett PHI Mon, 08:15 pm EST 29 Odell Beckham @JAC Sun, 08:20 pm EST 30 Brandin Cooks @BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 31 Drake London @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Diontae Johnson @IND Sat, 04:30 pm EST 33 Terry McLaurin @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 34 Adam Thielen ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Chris Godwin @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 36 Romeo Doubs TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 37 Demario Douglas KC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 38 Jaxon Smith-Njigba PHI Mon, 08:15 pm EST 39 Marquise Brown SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 40 Zay Jones BAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 41 Gabe Davis DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 42 Jakobi Meyers LAC Thu, 08:15 pm EST 43 George Pickens @IND Sat, 04:30 pm EST 44 Jordan Addison @CIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 45 Noah Brown @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 46 Curtis Samuel @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 47 Jonathan Mingo ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 48 Josh Downs PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 49 Elijah Moore CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 50 Quentin Johnston @LV Thu, 08:15 pm EST 51 Tee Higgins MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 52 Jerry Jeudy @DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 53 Robert Woods @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 54 Jahan Dotson @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 55 Dontayvion Wicks TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 56 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 57 Joshua Palmer @LV Thu, 08:15 pm EST 58 Darnell Mooney @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 59 Greg Dortch SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 60 Jalin Hyatt @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 61 Tyler Boyd MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 62 Rashod Bateman @JAC Sun, 08:20 pm EST 63 Jameson Williams DEN Sat, 08:15 pm EST 64 Khalil Shakir DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 65 Rondale Moore SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 66 Michael Gallup @BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 67 Parker Washington BAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 68 K.J. Osborn @CIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 69 Cedric Tillman CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 70 Treylon Burks HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 71 Trey Palmer @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 72 Alec Pierce PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST

WR Notes: CeeDee Lamb has scored in five straight appearances. The end zone figures to remain his friend in the highest-totaled game of the week. … A.J. Brown didn’t score in either of the Eagles’ recent blowout losses, though he combined for 17/206 on 26 targets. The Seahawks permit the fourth most receiver fantasy points. … Tyreek Hill played through his ankle injury against the Titans. We assume he would again if Sunday against the Jets were a true must-win. It’s not, even though this version of the Dolphins looks vulnerable. Consider Hill genuinely questionable. … I’m probably giving Stefon Diggs too much benefit of the doubt. I just don’t know how to fade Josh Allen’s No. 1 receiver in a game with a total north of 50. … Deebo Samuel is the NFL’s great zone dominator. The Cardinals are one of the great zone featurers. “Point chasing” with Samuel in the top 10 doesn’t feel too risky with the 49ers not just beating teams of late, but showing a willingness to run up the score and totally flatline opponents.

DJ Moore has popped up with an ankle injury. His with/without Justin Fields splits remain bonkers, as he is averaging 21.8 PPR points whenever Fields is in the lineup. That would tie him with CeeDee Lamb as the WR2 on the year by average points. Even a tough Browns matchup can’t keep Moore out of the top 10 if he goes. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is slumping at the exact wrong time. A struggling Lions passing attack is dealing with a Broncos defense that patrols the skies while being more forgiving on the ground. You don’t ever fade ARSB out of the top 12. You also shouldn’t count on him single-handedly winning your quarterfinals matchup. … Despite running the most beautiful PPR scam you have ever seen, Michael Pittman is still “just” the WR12 or 13 by average points depending on your games played split. Ceiling is elusive. The floor is as good as it gets. The Steelers could admittedly be a shaky matchup for triggerman Gardner Minshew. … Justin Jefferson (chest) is playing against the Bengals. There are so many variables, most of all Jefferson’s health. It’s still a big-play allowing Cincinnati defense.

*Cooper Kupp has one good game* And we are rush returning Cooper Kupp to the top 10 folks! Yes, this feels a bit point chasey, but why even play fantasy if you won’t chase points against the Washington Football Commanders? Only the Eagles cough up more WR fantasy points. Kupp’s good fortune, of course, extends to Puka Nacua. You wish the recent sample sizes were larger. The matchup is simply impossible to ignore. … Just because this Cardinals matchup sets up “better” for Deebo Samuel does not mean it sets up poorly for the insanely-efficient Brandon Aiyuk. … I’m growing increasingly skeptical “it” will ever happen for Davante Adams, but if it were ever going to … at home on a short week against the Chargers’ horrendous defense is where it would. … At least for one week, Dallas Goedert’s return did not hurt DeVonta Smith. I still like betting on players in this offense, especially in this matchup. … DeAndre Hopkins continues to vacuum up targets, while the Texans are as close to as good as it gets for a receiver matchup right now.

DK Metcalf has been splashing it from downtown the past two weeks. He’s gotten hot just in time for a matchup with the Eagles’ league-worst pass defense. It would be beneficial if Geno Smith could return and supplant Drew Lock. … Chris Olave now has an ankle issue in addition to his Derek Carr problems. If he’s healthy, the Giants silver platter the third most WR fantasy points. … Rashee Rice is suddenly drawing 10 weekly targets. That car will not be thrown in the reverse as the Chiefs desperately try to get their receiver corps sorted heading into the postseason. … Against all odds, Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson have chemistry. It’s too bad for Week 15 that they have to deal with the Dolphins. Touchdowns figure to remain few and far between. … Ja’Marr Chase has both lived and died by the Jake Browning sword. Playing through an ankle injury, he doesn’t feel like a great Week 15 bet vs. the Vikings’ elite defense. … Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper got on the same Week 14 page. The Bears aren’t as good of a matchup as the Jaguars, but they should not be a preventer of volume.

There probably still isn’t much real life separation between Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham. Flowers’ floor does feel stickier in fantasy because of the manufactured touch nature of his targets. The Jaguars are a pristine matchup for every Ravens pass catcher. … Jayden Reed is the clear leader of the Packers’ Christian Watson-less receiver room. The Packers fancy him as something of a Deebo Samuel. For his part, Romeo Doubs is seeing enough high-value targets to hang around in the top 40. … The Jags tried to make it happen with Calvin Ridley in Week 14. It just didn’t. Life isn’t getting easier vs. the Ravens. The Rams at least provided hope it can be done. Zay Jones profiles as a low-ceiling WR4. … Drake London blew up in Week 14. Don’t count on a repeat vs. the Panthers’ surprisingly consistent pass defense. … Demario Douglas projects as an immediate 10-target player in his return from his concussion. … Still fighting through his heel issue, Marquise Brown has little hope of a breakout vs. the 49ers. … Quentin Johnston sans Keenan Allen with a backup quarterback: For when you need an even more volatile George Pickens. … Famous last words, but I have hopes Noah Brown will catch at least one pass with Nico Collins (calf) on the shelf.