Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Matthew Stafford tries to keep his hot streak going against the Commanders, Kyler Murray comes off bye vs. the 49ers, and Russell Wilson gets in the Lions den in Detroit.

Week 15 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Josh Allen DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 Jalen Hurts @SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 3 Lamar Jackson @JAC Sun, 08:20 pm EST 4 Brock Purdy @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 5 Dak Prescott @BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 6 Patrick Mahomes @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Justin Fields @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Tua Tagovailoa NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Sam Howell @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 10 Trevor Lawrence BAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 11 Matthew Stafford WAS Sun, 04:05 pm EST 12 Jordan Love TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Russell Wilson @DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 14 Kyler Murray SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 15 Jared Goff DEN Sat, 08:15 pm EST 16 Joe Flacco CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Baker Mayfield @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 C.J. Stroud @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Gardner Minshew PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 20 Will Levis HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Jake Browning MIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 22 Derek Carr NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Desmond Ridder @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Tommy DeVito @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Zach Wilson @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Aidan O’Connell LAC Thu, 08:15 pm EST 27 Drew Lock PHI Mon, 08:15 pm EST 28 Nick Mullens @CIN Sat, 01:00 pm EST 29 Bailey Zappe KC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Mitch Trubisky @IND Sat, 04:30 pm EST 31 Bryce Young ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Easton Stick @LV Thu, 08:15 pm EST

QB Notes: Josh Allen is second in passing touchdowns (25) and fourth in rushing scores (10). He will find a way against the Cowboys. … Jalen Hurts has been the ultimate way-finder in 2023 but finally failed against the aforementioned Cowboys. Perhaps he was just tired at the end of the most brutal five-game stretch of schedule you will ever see. The Seahawks are a soft landing spot for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Lamar Jackson’s specular real-life results haven’t always manifested in fantasy this season, but that was not the case in Week 14. Jackson’s QB1 finish felt long overdue. A Jaguars defense coughing up the third most quarterback fantasy points provides an easy avenue to a hot streak. … Averaging a preposterous 9.9 yards per attempt, Brock Purdy is all the way up to QB6 overall status by average points. Now he’s rematching with a Cardinals defense that coughed up a 13.5 YPA against the 49ers in Week 4. They haven’t gotten any better in the interregnum. Although they are 12.5-point favorites, the 49ers haven’t made a habit of taking their foot off the gas.

The QB3 behind Hurts and Allen, Dak Prescott continues to play at an MVP level. He will need to do so in Buffalo against an injury-wrecked defense still permitting the 11th fewest passing yards and 12th lowest QB rating. The 50.5 over/under should be of assistance. … Well, Patrick Mahomes is finally angry. He should be, about everything. Although he’s not blameless, Mahomes’ supporting cast is the primary reason he has just eight touchdowns over his past six appearances. The Patriots are not a plus matchup, but I’m expecting the same to be true of Mahomes. This is a vibes-based ranking for a player overdue to break out. These guys can’t keep dropping every pass forever, right? … Justin Fields has displayed a surprisingly steady floor without much ceiling since his return three games ago. With his legs as dangerous as ever and DJ Moore continuing to make explosive plays, I’m expecting that to change soon, perhaps even against the Browns’ elite defense. … C.J. Stroud (concussion) is highly questionable. If he suits up, it will be outside the top 12 as he misses Tank Dell and Nico Collins.

Mr. Ceiling to begin the season, Tua Tagovailoa has not surpassed two scores in any of his past five starts. He miserably failed the eye test against the Titans, especially when Tyreek Hill (ankle) was on the sideline. Provided Hill is active, Tagovailoa’s floor nevertheless remains too high to drop him out of the top 12 against the Jets. Tagovailoa was the QB20 in the sides’ first meeting in Week 12. … The bottom had fallen out for Sam Howell before the Commanders’ desperately-needed bye week. The Rams are fresh off surrendering the QB1 overall finish to Lamar Jackson. Howell has kept his fantasy floor afloat with his legs. Coming off a string of brutal matchups, I believe he should return to his low-end QB1 status quo in Los Angeles. … He didn’t look particularly good doing so, but Trevor Lawrence finished as the QB8 as he played hurt against the Browns. The Ravens are a scarcely easier matchup, though they did remind that every defense is mortal as they surrendered a QB7 outing to Matthew Stafford. I’m expecting Lawrence to scratch-and-claw his way to top 12 numbers in a surprisingly awful week for the quarterback position.

Which brings us to Stafford. Arguably playing the worst football of his recent career coming into Week 12, Stafford has suddenly rebounded to post top-five numbers over the past three weeks. That includes extremely difficult matchups with the Browns and Ravens. The Commanders, meanwhile, are a smash spot. Philosophically, the Rams are a run-first team. Practically, almost every quarterback gets home against Washington’s “defense.” … The “Jordan Love needs Christian Watson to reach his fantasy ceiling” theory got a Week 14 workout. Love should still easily attain his floor against the Bucs’ bottom-five pass defense. … Don’t come to Russell Wilson expecting a spiked week. You can fire him up against the Lions’ collapsing defense knowing 200/2 is almost assured. … Kyler Murray has finished as the QB12, QB7, QB10 and QB20 since returning from injury. Not much ceiling, not much threat of the bottom falling out. The 49ers are a horrendous post-bye matchup, but any Cardinals scoring figures to go on Murray’s ledger. … If you’re desperate for a free QB2, bet on Nick Mullens’ coaching and supporting cast over Easton Stick’s … not that.

The Browns have dramatically increased their pass rate over expected under Joe Flacco, going from hugely negative numbers to “just” -2 percent in Week 13 and +4 percent in Week 14. They are comfortable putting the offense on Flacco’s back. Although the Bears’ pass defense has improved, only Philadelphia and Washington have coughed up more aerial scores. … Now outside the top 12 on the year, Jared Goff’s fantasy production has gone sideways as the Lions’ defense has fallen apart. The Detroit triggerman is still the QB17 by average points over the past five weeks, so it could be worse. Expect it to be so vs. the Broncos’ stay-away defense. … Will Levis point chasing has had a tendency to go horribly awry. I just know the Texans are a great matchup, one that makes upside possible for QB2/superflex desperados. … Jake Browning regressed from four good quarters to four good throws vs. the Colts. Life figures to get even harder against Brian Flores’ elite Vikings defense. … Tommy DeVito remains a better real life story than source of fantasy intrigue. … Zach Wilson is going to have a difficult time repeating his surprisingly solid Week 14 vs. the Dolphins’ elite defense.

