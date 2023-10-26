Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
George Kittle attempts to pick up the load in Deebo Samuel’s absence, Evan Engram searches for ceiling in Pittsburgh, and Dalton Schultz wonders how the Texans’ post-bye targets order will shake out.
Week 8 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|2
|Mark Andrews
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|4
|George Kittle
|CIN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|@WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|LV
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|7
|Darren Waller
|NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Evan Engram
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|TB
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|12
|Logan Thomas
|PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|David Njoku
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|14
|Taysom Hill
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|15
|Jake Ferguson
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Cole Kmet
|@LAC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|17
|Gerald Everett
|CHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|18
|Jonnu Smith
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|19
|Michael Mayer
|@DET
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|20
|Hunter Henry
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|@NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|@DAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|23
|Trey McBride
|BAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|24
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|25
|Cade Otton
|@BUF
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|26
|Mike Gesicki
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|27
|Hayden Hurst
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|28
|Juwan Johnson
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|29
|Irv Smith
|@SF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|30
|Donald Parham
|CHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|31
|Noah Fant
|CLE
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|32
|Durham Smythe
|NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|33
|Adam Trautman
|KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|34
|Darnell Washington
|JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
TE Notes: Travis Kelce has 134 more yards than any other tight end over the previous three weeks. … The only seam stretcher other than Kelce to average more than 15 weekly PPR points is Mark Andrews, who would benefit greatly from the Ravens’ Week 7 eruption being something of a corner turning. … “Efficient” is the last word that comes to mind for T.J. Hockenson. “Prolific” is the one you can’t get out of your mouth. Even with a complete lack of touchdowns, Hock has made himself the set-and-forget TE3 overall. Fantasy managers do have to monitor his foot injury for Week 8. … With Deebo Samuel (shoulder) expected to miss more time, George Kittle is a safer option inside the top five. He offers both floor and ceiling vs. the Bengals. Sam Darnold is a wild card. … The Commanders bleed passing-game production, making it a good bet Dallas Goedert can make it four straight outings with at least five catches following his slow start.
Sam LaPorta still hasn’t quite put it all together, but it hasn’t mattered in fantasy as he checks in as the TE4 by average PPR points. The Raiders are an excellent matchup no matter the position you play. … Darren Waller has gotten hot and stayed hot with both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor under center. The Jets are an awful matchup for the Giants’ quarterbacks but surprisingly surrender the most tight end fantasy points, due in part to a rough schedule at the position. Waller can be started with confidence considering the options behind him. … We have finally arrived at a more realistic, palatable place with Kyle Pitts. Ceiling remains frustratingly elusive, but his floor is no longer 0.0. The Titans are a pass-funnel matchup for Desmond Ridder. Fantasy managers can be cautiously optimistic about their most unpredictable player. … Dalton Schultz had picked up both his compiling and scoring before the Texans’ Week 7 bye. The Panthers are a good matchup.
With Dawson Knox (wrist surgery) headed to injured reserve, Dalton Kincaid’s enhanced Week 7 role should be here to stay even when Quintin Morris returns from his ankle injury. Morris is out for Thursday night’s date with the Bucs. … Zach Ertz’s surprising placement on injured reserve also locks in a larger role for Trey McBride. Expectations should be modest for now, but Kyler Murray’s impending return could have McBride easily leapfrogging the Tyler Higbee wing of the tight end ranks. … David Njoku is coming off season highs in catches (five) and targets (nine). It is still difficult to get him into the top 12 with the Browns’ quarterback chaos. … It wasn’t pretty for Jake Ferguson heading into the Cowboys’ Week 7 bye. Michael Gallup’s improved recent play and Brandin Cooks’ presumably better health could make the top 12 a tall task for the time being. … Taysom Hill has finally actually been playing tight end. The bad news for Week 8 is that Juwan Johnson (calf) appears set to return. That would render Hill a zero-floor TE2.
Week 8 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|2
|Jake Elliott
|@WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|Jason Sanders
|NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|4
|Harrison Butker
|@DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|5
|Justin Tucker
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|6
|Cameron Dicker
|CHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|7
|Brett Maher
|@DAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Jake Moody
|CIN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|9
|Tyler Bass
|TB
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|10
|Evan McPherson
|@SF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|11
|Jason Myers
|CLE
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|12
|Dustin Hopkins
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|13
|Riley Patterson
|LV
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|14
|Brandon McManus
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|15
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Greg Zuerlein
|@NYG
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|17
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|18
|Matt Gay
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|19
|Wil Lutz
|KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|20
|Blake Grupe
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Greg Joseph
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Chris Boswell
|JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|23
|Younghoe Koo
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|24
|Chase McLaughlin
|@BUF
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|25
|Graham Gano
|NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Anders Carlson
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|27
|Matt Prater
|BAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|28
|Chad Ryland
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|29
|Daniel Carlson
|@DET
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|30
|Eddy Pineiro
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|31
|Cairo Santos
|@LAC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|32
|Joey Slye
|PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
Week 8 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|LA
|2
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ARI
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@WAS
|4
|New York Jets
|@NYG
|5
|Cleveland Browns
|@SEA
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|CHI
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@DEN
|8
|Buffalo Bills
|TB
|9
|Detroit Lions
|LV
|10
|Seattle Seahawks
|CLE
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@PIT
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|@GB
|13
|New Orleans Saints
|@IND
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|JAC
|15
|Miami Dolphins
|NE
|16
|San Francisco 49ers
|CIN
|17
|Indianapolis Colts
|NO
|18
|Houston Texans
|@CAR
|19
|New York Giants
|NYJ
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|@TEN
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|MIN
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|ATL
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@SF
|24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@BUF
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|HOU
|26
|New England Patriots
|@MIA
|27
|Los Angeles Rams
|@DAL
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|BAL
|29
|Chicago Bears
|@LAC
|30
|Denver Broncos
|KC
|31
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@DET
|32
|Washington Commanders
|PHI