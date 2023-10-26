 Skip navigation
Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 26, 2023 11:15 AM
Kincaid is the ‘No. 1 TE’ to add before Week 8
October 24, 2023 01:06 PM
Matthew Berry examines how Dalton Kincaid has come ‘into his own’ and why it’s Trey McBride’s time to shine in Arizona with Zach Ertz sidelined.

George Kittle attempts to pick up the load in Deebo Samuel’s absence, Evan Engram searches for ceiling in Pittsburgh, and Dalton Schultz wonders how the Texans’ post-bye targets order will shake out.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 8 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis Kelce@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
2Mark Andrews@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
3T.J. Hockenson@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
4George KittleCINSun, 04:25 pm EDT
5Dallas Goedert@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
6Sam LaPortaLVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
7Darren WallerNYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Evan Engram@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Kyle Pitts@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Dalton KincaidTBThu, 08:15 pm EDT
11Dalton Schultz@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Logan ThomasPHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
13David Njoku@SEASun, 04:05 pm EDT
14Taysom Hill@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Jake FergusonLASun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Cole Kmet@LACSun, 08:20 pm EDT
17Gerald EverettCHISun, 08:20 pm EDT
18Jonnu Smith@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Michael Mayer@DETMon, 08:15 pm EDT
20Hunter Henry@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Tyler Conklin@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Tyler Higbee@DALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Trey McBrideBALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
24Chigoziem OkonkwoATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Cade Otton@BUFThu, 08:15 pm EDT
26Mike Gesicki@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Hayden HurstHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Juwan Johnson@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Irv Smith@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
30Donald ParhamCHISun, 08:20 pm EDT
31Noah FantCLESun, 04:05 pm EDT
32Durham SmytheNESun, 01:00 pm EDT
33Adam TrautmanKCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
34Darnell WashingtonJACSun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has 134 more yards than any other tight end over the previous three weeks. … The only seam stretcher other than Kelce to average more than 15 weekly PPR points is Mark Andrews, who would benefit greatly from the Ravens’ Week 7 eruption being something of a corner turning. … “Efficient” is the last word that comes to mind for T.J. Hockenson. “Prolific” is the one you can’t get out of your mouth. Even with a complete lack of touchdowns, Hock has made himself the set-and-forget TE3 overall. Fantasy managers do have to monitor his foot injury for Week 8. … With Deebo Samuel (shoulder) expected to miss more time, George Kittle is a safer option inside the top five. He offers both floor and ceiling vs. the Bengals. Sam Darnold is a wild card. … The Commanders bleed passing-game production, making it a good bet Dallas Goedert can make it four straight outings with at least five catches following his slow start.

Sam LaPorta still hasn’t quite put it all together, but it hasn’t mattered in fantasy as he checks in as the TE4 by average PPR points. The Raiders are an excellent matchup no matter the position you play. … Darren Waller has gotten hot and stayed hot with both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor under center. The Jets are an awful matchup for the Giants’ quarterbacks but surprisingly surrender the most tight end fantasy points, due in part to a rough schedule at the position. Waller can be started with confidence considering the options behind him. … We have finally arrived at a more realistic, palatable place with Kyle Pitts. Ceiling remains frustratingly elusive, but his floor is no longer 0.0. The Titans are a pass-funnel matchup for Desmond Ridder. Fantasy managers can be cautiously optimistic about their most unpredictable player. … Dalton Schultz had picked up both his compiling and scoring before the Texans’ Week 7 bye. The Panthers are a good matchup.

With Dawson Knox (wrist surgery) headed to injured reserve, Dalton Kincaid’s enhanced Week 7 role should be here to stay even when Quintin Morris returns from his ankle injury. Morris is out for Thursday night’s date with the Bucs. … Zach Ertz’s surprising placement on injured reserve also locks in a larger role for Trey McBride. Expectations should be modest for now, but Kyler Murray’s impending return could have McBride easily leapfrogging the Tyler Higbee wing of the tight end ranks. … David Njoku is coming off season highs in catches (five) and targets (nine). It is still difficult to get him into the top 12 with the Browns’ quarterback chaos. … It wasn’t pretty for Jake Ferguson heading into the Cowboys’ Week 7 bye. Michael Gallup’s improved recent play and Brandin Cooks’ presumably better health could make the top 12 a tall task for the time being. … Taysom Hill has finally actually been playing tight end. The bad news for Week 8 is that Juwan Johnson (calf) appears set to return. That would render Hill a zero-floor TE2.

Week 8 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon AubreyLASun, 01:00 pm EDT
2Jake Elliott@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
3Jason SandersNESun, 01:00 pm EDT
4Harrison Butker@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
5Justin Tucker@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
6Cameron DickerCHISun, 08:20 pm EDT
7Brett Maher@DALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Jake MoodyCINSun, 04:25 pm EDT
9Tyler BassTBThu, 08:15 pm EDT
10Evan McPherson@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
11Jason MyersCLESun, 04:05 pm EDT
12Dustin Hopkins@SEASun, 04:05 pm EDT
13Riley PattersonLVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
14Brandon McManus@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Ka’imi Fairbairn@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Greg Zuerlein@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EDT
17Nick FolkATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Matt GayNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Wil LutzKCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
20Blake Grupe@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Greg Joseph@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Chris BoswellJACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Younghoe Koo@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Chase McLaughlin@BUFThu, 08:15 pm EDT
25Graham GanoNYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Anders CarlsonMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Matt PraterBALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
28Chad Ryland@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Daniel Carlson@DETMon, 08:15 pm EDT
30Eddy PineiroHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
31Cairo Santos@LACSun, 08:20 pm EDT
32Joey SlyePHISun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Dallas CowboysLA
2Baltimore Ravens@ARI
3Philadelphia Eagles@WAS
4New York Jets@NYG
5Cleveland Browns@SEA
6Los Angeles ChargersCHI
7Kansas City Chiefs@DEN
8Buffalo BillsTB
9Detroit LionsLV
10Seattle SeahawksCLE
11Jacksonville Jaguars@PIT
12Minnesota Vikings@GB
13New Orleans Saints@IND
14Pittsburgh SteelersJAC
15Miami DolphinsNE
16San Francisco 49ersCIN
17Indianapolis ColtsNO
18Houston Texans@CAR
19New York GiantsNYJ
20Atlanta Falcons@TEN
21Green Bay PackersMIN
22Tennessee TitansATL
23Cincinnati Bengals@SF
24Tampa Bay Buccaneers@BUF
25Carolina PanthersHOU
26New England Patriots@MIA
27Los Angeles Rams@DAL
28Arizona CardinalsBAL
29Chicago Bears@LAC
30Denver BroncosKC
31Las Vegas Raiders@DET
32Washington CommandersPHI