Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

George Kittle attempts to pick up the load in Deebo Samuel’s absence, Evan Engram searches for ceiling in Pittsburgh, and Dalton Schultz wonders how the Texans’ post-bye targets order will shake out.

Week 8 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Mark Andrews @ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 3 T.J. Hockenson @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 George Kittle CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 5 Dallas Goedert @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 Sam LaPorta LV Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 7 Darren Waller NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Evan Engram @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Kyle Pitts @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Dalton Kincaid TB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 11 Dalton Schultz @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Logan Thomas PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 David Njoku @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 14 Taysom Hill @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Jake Ferguson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Cole Kmet @LAC Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 17 Gerald Everett CHI Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 18 Jonnu Smith @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Michael Mayer @DET Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 20 Hunter Henry @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Tyler Conklin @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Tyler Higbee @DAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Trey McBride BAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 24 Chigoziem Okonkwo ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Cade Otton @BUF Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 26 Mike Gesicki @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Hayden Hurst HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Juwan Johnson @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Irv Smith @SF Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 30 Donald Parham CHI Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 31 Noah Fant CLE Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 32 Durham Smythe NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Adam Trautman KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 34 Darnell Washington JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has 134 more yards than any other tight end over the previous three weeks. … The only seam stretcher other than Kelce to average more than 15 weekly PPR points is Mark Andrews, who would benefit greatly from the Ravens’ Week 7 eruption being something of a corner turning. … “Efficient” is the last word that comes to mind for T.J. Hockenson. “Prolific” is the one you can’t get out of your mouth. Even with a complete lack of touchdowns, Hock has made himself the set-and-forget TE3 overall. Fantasy managers do have to monitor his foot injury for Week 8. … With Deebo Samuel (shoulder) expected to miss more time, George Kittle is a safer option inside the top five. He offers both floor and ceiling vs. the Bengals. Sam Darnold is a wild card. … The Commanders bleed passing-game production, making it a good bet Dallas Goedert can make it four straight outings with at least five catches following his slow start.

Sam LaPorta still hasn’t quite put it all together, but it hasn’t mattered in fantasy as he checks in as the TE4 by average PPR points. The Raiders are an excellent matchup no matter the position you play. … Darren Waller has gotten hot and stayed hot with both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor under center. The Jets are an awful matchup for the Giants’ quarterbacks but surprisingly surrender the most tight end fantasy points, due in part to a rough schedule at the position. Waller can be started with confidence considering the options behind him. … We have finally arrived at a more realistic, palatable place with Kyle Pitts. Ceiling remains frustratingly elusive, but his floor is no longer 0.0. The Titans are a pass-funnel matchup for Desmond Ridder. Fantasy managers can be cautiously optimistic about their most unpredictable player. … Dalton Schultz had picked up both his compiling and scoring before the Texans’ Week 7 bye. The Panthers are a good matchup.

With Dawson Knox (wrist surgery) headed to injured reserve, Dalton Kincaid’s enhanced Week 7 role should be here to stay even when Quintin Morris returns from his ankle injury. Morris is out for Thursday night’s date with the Bucs. … Zach Ertz’s surprising placement on injured reserve also locks in a larger role for Trey McBride. Expectations should be modest for now, but Kyler Murray’s impending return could have McBride easily leapfrogging the Tyler Higbee wing of the tight end ranks. … David Njoku is coming off season highs in catches (five) and targets (nine). It is still difficult to get him into the top 12 with the Browns’ quarterback chaos. … It wasn’t pretty for Jake Ferguson heading into the Cowboys’ Week 7 bye. Michael Gallup’s improved recent play and Brandin Cooks’ presumably better health could make the top 12 a tall task for the time being. … Taysom Hill has finally actually been playing tight end. The bad news for Week 8 is that Juwan Johnson (calf) appears set to return. That would render Hill a zero-floor TE2.

Week 8 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Brandon Aubrey LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Jake Elliott @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Jason Sanders NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Harrison Butker @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 5 Justin Tucker @ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 6 Cameron Dicker CHI Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 7 Brett Maher @DAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Jake Moody CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 9 Tyler Bass TB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 10 Evan McPherson @SF Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 11 Jason Myers CLE Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 12 Dustin Hopkins @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 13 Riley Patterson LV Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Brandon McManus @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Ka’imi Fairbairn @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Greg Zuerlein @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Nick Folk ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Matt Gay NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Wil Lutz KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Blake Grupe @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Greg Joseph @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Chris Boswell JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Younghoe Koo @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Chase McLaughlin @BUF Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 25 Graham Gano NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Anders Carlson MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Matt Prater BAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 28 Chad Ryland @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Daniel Carlson @DET Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 30 Eddy Pineiro HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Cairo Santos @LAC Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 32 Joey Slye PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams

