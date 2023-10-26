 Skip navigation
Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published October 26, 2023 11:15 AM
Why Addison is a top-20 WR for fantasy managers
October 24, 2023 03:37 PM
The Rotoworld Football Crew analyzes Jordan Addison's positive impact on the Minnesota Vikings offense and explains why fantasy managers can rely on the WR moving forward.

Adam Thielen comes off bye against the Texans, Garrett Wilson hunts for more actual production vs. the Giants, and Jordan Addison looks to prove Week 7 was not a fluke.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Updated 10/26 at 9:20 PM ET. Added Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf.

Week 8 Receivers

RKPlayerOppTime
1A.J. Brown@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
2Tyreek HillNESun, 01:00 pm EDT
3Stefon DiggsTBThu, 08:15 pm EDT
4Ja’Marr Chase@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
5Cooper Kupp@DALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
6Amon-Ra St. BrownLVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
7Keenan AllenCHISun, 08:20 pm EDT
8Davante Adams@DETMon, 08:15 pm EDT
9CeeDee LambLASun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Puka Nacua@DALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Adam ThielenHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Brandon AiyukCINSun, 04:25 pm EDT
13Jaylen WaddleNESun, 01:00 pm EDT
14DK MetcalfCLESun, 04:05 pm EDT
15Chris Olave@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
16DeVonta Smith@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
17Mike Evans@BUFThu, 08:15 pm EDT
18Garrett Wilson@NYGSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Terry McLaurinPHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
20DJ Moore@LACSun, 08:20 pm EDT
21Jordan Addison@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Nico Collins@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Christian Kirk@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Jakobi Meyers@DETMon, 08:15 pm EDT
25Drake London@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26George PickensJACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Tee Higgins@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
28Calvin Ridley@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Amari Cooper@SEASun, 04:05 pm EDT
30Courtland SuttonKCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
31Chris Godwin@BUFThu, 08:15 pm EDT
32Michael PittmanNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
33Zay Flowers@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
34Diontae JohnsonJACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
35Tyler LockettCLESun, 04:05 pm EDT
36Joshua PalmerCHISun, 08:20 pm EDT
37Marquise BrownBALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
38Rashee Rice@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
39Josh DownsNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
40Kendrick Bourne@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
41DeAndre HopkinsATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
42Christian WatsonMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
43Gabe DavisTBThu, 08:15 pm EDT
44Michael Thomas@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
45Jerry JeudyKCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
46Tank Dell@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
47Curtis SamuelPHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
48Rashid Shaheed@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
49Treylon BurksATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
50Romeo DoubsMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
51K.J. Osborn@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
52Josh ReynoldsLVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
53Tutu Atwell@DALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
54Michael GallupLASun, 01:00 pm EDT
55Jaxon Smith-NjigbaCLESun, 04:05 pm EDT
56Elijah Moore@SEASun, 04:05 pm EDT
57Jahan DotsonPHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
58Odell Beckham@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
59Jayden ReedMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
60Jalin HyattNYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
61Michael WilsonBALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
62Jonathan MingoHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
63Kadarius Toney@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
64Tyler Boyd@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
65Wan’Dale RobinsonNYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
66Brandin CooksLASun, 01:00 pm EDT
67Jameson WilliamsLVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
68Demario Douglas@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
69Rondale MooreBALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
70Robert Woods@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
71Darnell Mooney@LACSun, 08:20 pm EDT
72Nelson Agholor@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
73Jake BoboCLESun, 04:05 pm EDT
74Jauan JenningsCINSun, 04:25 pm EDT
75Quentin JohnstonCHISun, 08:20 pm EDT
76Cedrick WilsonNESun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs will share “Him” duties for Week 8 with Tyreek Hill (hip) looking doubtful. … With Hill ailing, it is safe to immediately insert Jaylen Waddle in the high-end WR1 ranks. A target commander before Hill arrived in South Beach, Waddle is the rare No. 2 receiver who can assume No. 1 workloads without embarrassing the squad. Fantasy managers just need to hope Raheem Mostert (ankle) doesn’t join Hill on the shelf, as Wadle would then be the only obvious point of emphasis for Bill Belichick. … Ja’Marr Chase comes off bye to a Tee Higgins who is presumably much healthier after his weeks in the injury wilderness with a rib issue. Higgins had an unimpressive Week 6. With the 49ers such a tough pass defense, Higgins will be on top 20 probation until he re-proves his health on the Sunday gridiron. … Even with a 6.6 Week 6 clunker thrown into the mix, Puka Nacua is averaging 16.7 PPR points in three games since Cooper Kupp’s return. That would make him the WR15 on the year. There is ample reason to believe he will be better than that. With no other target competition to speak of, this receiver corps is big enough for the two of Kupp and Nacua.

Keenan Allen is averaging just 14.4 PPR points in three games since Mike Williams landed on injured reserve. That pales in comparison to his pre-injury production, and would make him the WR23 on the year. Now Josh Palmer (ankle) is banged up. Allen just needs to hope he doesn’t become too easy to game plan for. The good news for Week 8 is that the Bears don’t have the horses. If Palmer can go, he has forced his way into the top 36. … Davante Adams (shoulder) looks healthy. That’s good news since he hasn’t bettered 12.7 PPR points in any of his past three appearances. Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is back for Week 8. Jakobi Meyers continues to loom as a too-involved No. 2, but there is hope Adams can break out against a Lions pass defense that just got exposed by the Ravens. … CeeDee Lamb has drawn more than seven targets one time all season. The Cowboys are six-point home favorites against a Rams defense that has permitted only four passing scores in seven games. A fluke, but it’s yet another game environment where Lamb is not guaranteed to get home.

You don’t have to like it, but Adam Thielen has been what peak PPR performance looks like. The “washed” veteran is all the way up to WR8 by average points. The Texans are allowing the seventh most passing yards despite a soft early-season schedule. Bryce Young, of course, is another soft matchup, but it’s not a concerning spot for his No. 1 wideout. … Deebo Samuel (shoulder) still isn’t practicing. Brandon Aiyuk has excellent bounce-back odds from his quiet Week 7, though Sam Darnold under center is yet another variable. The Bengals do not feature the man coverage that Aiyuk thrives on. … It’s been a rough go of it for Chris Olave of late, but he’s at least had the decency to catch 14 passes on 25 targets over the past two weeks. His usage should remain gangbusters against a burnable Colts defense. That is, as long as Derek Carr isn’t still upset about whatever it was he was screaming about in Week 7. … Truckin’ as the WR14 by average PPR points, Mike Evans has a good Week 8 setup against the Bills’ injury-crumbled defense. Chris Godwin’s neck injury could also lead to a more limited role for Tampa’s No. 2.

Garrett Wilson is averaging 11 targets over his past three games. The Jets have at least accomplished Step 1 to keeping him relevant. It’s going to remain daunting translating that usage into actual production, but that’s a workload worth betting on. … Terry McLaurin has reached nine targets in 3-of-4 games. He’s facing an Eagles pass D surprisingly surrendering the second most receiver fantasy points. Sam Howell just needs to find a way to remain upright. He found McLaurin for 8/86 in these sides’ first meeting. … I am concerned about keeping DJ Moore in the top 20. I’m not expecting another Tyson Bagent free pass, but… lordy do the Chargers stink against the pass. The Bolts are hemorrhaging 8.8 yards per attempt and 27 more yards per game than any other team. No one allows more receiver fantasy points. Live and let die with Moore. … Ok yep, that was all we needed to see from Jordan Addison. He is ready for these increased targets and play-making opportunities. He could be the only show in town if T.J. Hockenson (foot) can’t go.

Nico Collins was in the midst of a quiet stretch heading into the Texans’ bye but remains amongst the league leaders in yards per route run. The Panthers are one of the better matchups he could have for Week 8. Tank Dell could also be rotating snaps with Noah Brown, making Collins more of a clear alpha. … I have finally made the Calvin Ridley/Christian Kirk switch. These moves have a way of immediately backfiring, but Ridley isn’t getting the job done. He does maintain the red zone advantage despite Kirk’s recent scores, while Kirk’s targets lead isn’t as imposing as one might assume. This saga could remain ongoing. … It’s scary season for Amari Cooper. I’m sure he’s capable of another pop-up performance with P.J. Walker, but Deshaun Watson’s latest backup hasn’t put anything good on film. … Drake London seems to have established a 6/50 floor. Ceiling will be possible against the Titans’ Kevin Byard-less pass funnel. … It’s an open question if Kenny Pickett can actually support two top-30 wideouts. It is at least possible with Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve. … Rashee Rice is scoring every other game and continuing to command more snaps and routes. At some point the Chiefs have to simplify this receiver rotation.