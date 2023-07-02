 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Football

nbc sports 140 logo
03:49
PFT, NBC partnership launched 14 years ago today
July 1 is a significant date for us, for two reasons.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Longest Drive
11:18
Jordan Poyer cancels, un-cancels golf tournament at Trump-owned course
Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
03:51
Robert Kraft says spending money “will never be the issue” for the Patriots
The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since capturing their sixth Super Bowl title.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Father of Mine
06:20
It’s time for another Father of Mine giveaway
Noah in Illinois was last week’s winner.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
15:23
Chase Claypool expects “night and day difference” from last year
Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in 2022 wasn’t terribly successful, but he thinks things are heading in a better direction in 2023.
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22:45
NFL moves to Phase Two of gambling policy
With 10 players suspended in less than two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, no player can say he’s not aware of the rule.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
19:04
Mark Murphy: I’m anxious to see the Jets, and lots of former Packers, on Hard Knocks
Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year.