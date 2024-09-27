 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Ohio State
Road to redemption: Ohio State’s first test awaits at Michigan State
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Denver Broncos vs. NY Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats
Josh Allen
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Ohio State
Road to redemption: Ohio State’s first test awaits at Michigan State
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Denver Broncos vs. NY Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats
Josh Allen
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursomes: Live updates, scores, highlights and results

Follow the five foursomes matches from Day 2 of the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Did gamesmanship go too far on Day 1?
September 26, 2024 07:24 PM
The "Live From" crew breaks down the intense moments of an otherwise dominating opening day by the U.S.

After being swept in the opening fourball session, the International team is in desperate need of wins on Friday at the Presidents Cup.

Follow the five foursomes (alternate shot) matches at Royal Montreal with our live blog:

Updates
All five foursomes matches

Here’s who will play whom on Friday:

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal
The U.S. and International teams will compete in alternate shot on Friday.
Eh, about those fans ...

International players weren’t thrilled with the home-crowd support (or lack thereof) on Day 1.

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
Kim added that he felt like he played great, though International captain Mike Weir decided to sit him for Friday foursomes.
A reminder of how Day 1 played out
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourballs: U.S. sweeps Internationals, 5-0
Follow opening-day action between the U.S. and Internationals at Royal Montreal
‘Game on’ already for Day 2