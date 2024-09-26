 Skip navigation
2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourballs: Live updates, scores, highlights and results

Follow opening-day action between the U.S. and Internationals at Royal Montreal

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Day 1 start imperative to both team's success
September 25, 2024 06:45 PM
It's been more than two decades since the International team even managed a tie in the event.

The 15th edition of the Presidents Cup is underway at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada.

The U.S. and International teams are competing in five fourball (better ball) matches. Follow along for updates on how the opening session is playing out:

Updates
The home crowd is ready

The opening ceremony is over and the first match is set to begin at 11:35 a.m. ET.

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the first hole tee box grandstands during the opening ceremony before Four-Ball on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA Tour
Opening ceremony

Click here to watch live, just before the U.S. and International teams begin Day 1 fourballs.
Playing to the home crowd

Lift, clean and place in effect

Why does U.S. fare better in Presidents Cup than Ryder Cup?

Brandel Chamblee and winning European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley dove into that topic Wednesday night on “Live From.”
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
The Live From desk tries to figure out why Team USA performs well at the Presidents Cup but struggles at the Ryder Cup.
How to watch the Presidents Cup

TV times and stream links for the opening ceremony and Day 1 fourballs on Golf Channel:

GOLF: OCT 01 PGA - The Presidents Cup - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open
Here’s how to watch this week’s events, including the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup.
Day 1 Presidents Cup matchups

The action begins at 11:35 a.m. ET. Here’s who is playing against whom:

2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 1 fourball matches at Royal Montreal
The U.S. and International teams will begin the Presidents Cup with five fourball matches.