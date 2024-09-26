2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourballs: Live updates, scores, highlights and results
Follow opening-day action between the U.S. and Internationals at Royal Montreal
The 15th edition of the Presidents Cup is underway at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada.
The U.S. and International teams are competing in five fourball (better ball) matches. Follow along for updates on how the opening session is playing out:
The opening ceremony is over and the first match is set to begin at 11:35 a.m. ET.
Click here to watch live, just before the U.S. and International teams begin Day 1 fourballs.
The @IntlTeam will be wearing these shirts today with maple leafs visible hoping to further the frenzy of the Canadian crowd for day one of The @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/zyOl0Uq7AE— Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) September 26, 2024
About an inch of rain fell overnight at Royal Montreal and officials plan to play preferred lies for the Day 1 four-ball session. Play begins at 11:35 am (ET).— Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) September 26, 2024
TV times and stream links for the opening ceremony and Day 1 fourballs on Golf Channel:
The action begins at 11:35 a.m. ET. Here’s who is playing against whom: