2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal
Published September 26, 2024 04:10 PM
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
The Live From desk tries to figure out why Team USA performs well at the Presidents Cup but struggles at the Ryder Cup.
After five fourball matches on Day 1, the U.S. and International teams will compete in foursomes on Friday at the Presidents Cup.
There will be five alternate-shot matches on Day 2 at Royal Montreal in Montreal, Canada.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET.
The two teams will play four fourball (better ball) and four foursomes matches on Saturday before contesting 12 singles matches on Sunday.