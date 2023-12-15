PNC Championship: Round 1 tee times, TV info as weather changes schedule
Published December 14, 2023 09:18 PM
Teams will go out early and off split tees in the opening round of the PNC Championship, because of the threat of inclement weather.
Round 1 is slated for Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, but with heavy rain expected throughout the day, play will start up first thing in the morning.
Peacock will showcase live action, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET, with “Golf Central” on Golf Channel at 1:30 p.m. NBC will show tape-delayed coverage, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Below are the groups and tee times (ET):