PNC Championship: Round 1 tee times, TV info as weather changes schedule

  
Published December 14, 2023 09:18 PM

Teams will go out early and off split tees in the opening round of the PNC Championship, because of the threat of inclement weather.

Round 1 is slated for Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, but with heavy rain expected throughout the day, play will start up first thing in the morning.

Peacock will showcase live action, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET, with “Golf Central” on Golf Channel at 1:30 p.m. NBC will show tape-delayed coverage, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Click here for a look at the field and format, and click here for past champions.

Below are the groups and tee times (ET):

No. 1

Tee timePlayers
7:30 a.m.Team Langer, Team Cink
7:43 a.m.Team Annika, Team Harrington
7:56 a.m.Team Singh, Team Goosen
8:09 a.m.Team Korda, Team Stricker
8:22 a.m.Team Woods, Team Thomas

No. 10

Tee timePlayer
7:30 a.m.Team O’Meara, Team Kuchar
7:43 a.m.Team Leonard, Team Faldo
7:56 a.m.Team Trevino, Team Lehman
8:09 a.m.Team Price, Team Furyk
8:22 a.m.Team Duval, Team Daly