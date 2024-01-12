American Express full field: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay headline

The PGA Tour moves from Hawaii to California for the season’s third event of the year, The American Express, Jan. 18-21.

The Tour noted Friday during the release of the commitment list that 22 of the top 50 players in the world rankings will be in the field, including four of the top 10: No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele and No. 10 Wyndham Clark. Justin Thomas will also be making his 2024 debut while Daniel Berger is scheduled to make his first start since 2022.

The 156-man field will compete over three course: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Players will play each course over the first three rounds with a 54-hole cut and the remaining low 65 and ties competing on the host Stadium Course. Here’s a look at the full field, with Golf Channel coverage beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. ET: