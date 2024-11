2024 Annika prize money: Nelly Korda closing in on LPGA single-season record

Nelly Korda won her seventh event of the season on Sunday at The Annika. The victory, worth $487,500, pushed her official total to $4,164,430.

Lorena Ochoa holds the LPGA single-season record, earning $4,364,994 with eight wins in 2007.

One event remains on the 2024 schedule, the $11 million CME Group Tour Championship, which offers $4 million to the winner.

Here’s a look at how the full $3.25 million purse was paid out this week at Pelican Golf Club in Naples, Florida: