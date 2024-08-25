 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
2024 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland
IndyCar results, points after Portland: Alex Palou increases title lead heading to ovals
BMW Championship - Final Round
Last man in, Keegan Bradley wins BMW Championship and earns trip to East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_240825.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentation_240825.jpg
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event

  
Published August 25, 2024 07:27 PM
Rory follows 'rocky' tee shot with barefoot beauty
August 25, 2024 03:10 PM
Rory McIlroy wasn't pleased with his (literally) rocky tee shot on hole 9 in Round 4 of the BMW Championship, and his driver paid the price. It was nothing a barefooted shot with him standing in the water couldn't fix.

Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event.

Here’s what Bradley and the field earned from the $20 million purse at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Keegan Bradley$3,600,000
T2Sam Burns$1,503,333
T2Ludvig Aberg$1,503,333
T2Adam Scott$1,503,333
T5Cam Davis$728,750
T5Tommy Fleetwood$728,750
T5Si Woo Kim$728,750
T5Xander Schauffele$728,750
T9Chris Kirk$560,000
T9Alex Noren$560,000
T11Rory McIlroy$480,333
T11Sungjae Im$480,333
T13Tony Finau$344,111
T13Shane Lowry$344,111
T13Byeong Hun An$344,111
T13Will Zalatoris$344,111
T13Sepp Straka$344,111
T13Tom Hoge$344,111
T13Patrick Cantlay$344,111
T13Taylor Pendrith$344,111
T13Wyndham Clark$344,111
T22Billy Horschel$229,000
T22Russell Henley$229,000
T22Corey Conners$229,000
25Brian Harman$197,000
T26Denny McCarthy$177,500
T26Viktor Hovland$177,500
T28Matt Fitzpatrick$160,000
T28Max Greyserman$160,000
T28Collin Morikawa$160,000
T31Thomas Detry$142,500
T31Nick Dunlap$142,500
T33Max Homa$119,667
T33Matthieu Pavon$119,667
T33Christiaan Bezuidenhout$119,667
T33Jason Day$119,667
T33Scottie Scheffler$119,667
T33J.T. Poston$119,667
T39Justin Thomas$102,000
T39Stephan Jaeger$102,000
T41Davis Thompson$94,000
T41Adam Hadwin$94,000
T43Aaron Rai$86,000
T43Cameron Young$86,000
45Akshay Bhatia$80,000
T46Eric Cole$74,000
T46Austin Eckroat$74,000
48Sahith Theegala$70,000
WDHideki Matsuyama
WDRobert MacIntyre