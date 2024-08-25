2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event
Published August 25, 2024 07:27 PM
Rory follows 'rocky' tee shot with barefoot beauty
Rory McIlroy wasn't pleased with his (literally) rocky tee shot on hole 9 in Round 4 of the BMW Championship, and his driver paid the price. It was nothing a barefooted shot with him standing in the water couldn't fix.
Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event.
Here’s what Bradley and the field earned from the $20 million purse at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Keegan Bradley
|$3,600,000
|T2
|Sam Burns
|$1,503,333
|T2
|Ludvig Aberg
|$1,503,333
|T2
|Adam Scott
|$1,503,333
|T5
|Cam Davis
|$728,750
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$728,750
|T5
|Si Woo Kim
|$728,750
|T5
|Xander Schauffele
|$728,750
|T9
|Chris Kirk
|$560,000
|T9
|Alex Noren
|$560,000
|T11
|Rory McIlroy
|$480,333
|T11
|Sungjae Im
|$480,333
|T13
|Tony Finau
|$344,111
|T13
|Shane Lowry
|$344,111
|T13
|Byeong Hun An
|$344,111
|T13
|Will Zalatoris
|$344,111
|T13
|Sepp Straka
|$344,111
|T13
|Tom Hoge
|$344,111
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay
|$344,111
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith
|$344,111
|T13
|Wyndham Clark
|$344,111
|T22
|Billy Horschel
|$229,000
|T22
|Russell Henley
|$229,000
|T22
|Corey Conners
|$229,000
|25
|Brian Harman
|$197,000
|T26
|Denny McCarthy
|$177,500
|T26
|Viktor Hovland
|$177,500
|T28
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$160,000
|T28
|Max Greyserman
|$160,000
|T28
|Collin Morikawa
|$160,000
|T31
|Thomas Detry
|$142,500
|T31
|Nick Dunlap
|$142,500
|T33
|Max Homa
|$119,667
|T33
|Matthieu Pavon
|$119,667
|T33
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$119,667
|T33
|Jason Day
|$119,667
|T33
|Scottie Scheffler
|$119,667
|T33
|J.T. Poston
|$119,667
|T39
|Justin Thomas
|$102,000
|T39
|Stephan Jaeger
|$102,000
|T41
|Davis Thompson
|$94,000
|T41
|Adam Hadwin
|$94,000
|T43
|Aaron Rai
|$86,000
|T43
|Cameron Young
|$86,000
|45
|Akshay Bhatia
|$80,000
|T46
|Eric Cole
|$74,000
|T46
|Austin Eckroat
|$74,000
|48
|Sahith Theegala
|$70,000
|WD
|Hideki Matsuyama
|—
|WD
|Robert MacIntyre
|—