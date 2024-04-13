2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news

It’s Moving Day at the 88th Masters Tournament. Get updates, highlights and news from Augusta National Golf Club:

The par-4 fifth is a very difficult hole:

Tiger Woods is a very good player. He hits his drive 319 yards, gets it to 15 feet from 196 yards out, makes the putt for birdie. That gets him back to even for the day and 1 over for the tournament.

Tiger Woods drains the birdie putt on No. 5 to get back to even on his third round. 🐅 #TheMasters



Tiger and Tyrrell:

Through four holes, Woods is 1 over par (no birdies and a bogey) and Hatton is 1 under (2 birdies and a bogey).

From just off the green on No. 3, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie to move to even par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/czMubOK5AB — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024

First pairing is done:

Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler both shoot 1-under 71 to get to 5 over.

How long until the leaders?

Stagnant starts for Rory and Rahm:

McIlroy is even par on his round through eight. The defending champion is 1 over through 11. Only Luke List, 4 under through 14, is better than 2 under par on the day.

As for Tiger:

He cranks his opening drive 305 yards and pars the first to remain at 1 over par and seven off the lead.

And we’re back:

It’s 71 degrees, 10-15 mph winds and sunny as we (and Tiger Woods) get off and running on Day 3.