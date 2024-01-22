 Skip navigation
American Express payout: Who got the money and points?

  
Published January 21, 2024 09:07 PM

Nick Dunlap earned a place in history by winning The American Express on Sunday, but, as an amateur, he didn’t collect any earnings. And as a PGA Tour non-member, he didn’t get any FedExCup points, either.

Runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, per Tour rules, was awarded first-place money but not the 500 points given to a Tour winner. No one got those, as the South African collected second-place points.

Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out and points were distributed to those who made the cut in La Quinta, California:

FINISHPLAYERFEC POINTSEARNINGS ($)
1Nick Dunlap (a)
2Christiaan Bezuidenhout3001,512,000.00
T3Xander Schauffele145635,600.00
T3Justin Thomas145635,600.00
T3Kevin Yu145635,600.00
T6Sam Burns91.66310,800.00
T6Adam Hadwin91.66310,800.00
T6Michael Kim91.66310,800.00
T9Ben Griffin77.5254,100.00
T9Keith Mitchell77.5254,100.00
T11Alexander Björk65212,100.00
T11Ryo Hisatsune65212,100.00
T11J.T. Poston65212,100.00
T14Bronson Burgoon55164,500.00
T14Chan Kim55164,500.00
T14Jimmy Stanger55164,500.00
T17Tom Hoge48132,300.00
T17Scottie Scheffler48132,300.00
T17Greyson Sigg48132,300.00
T17Carson Young48132,300.00
T21Eric Cole4099,120.00
T21Min Woo Lee4099,120.00
T21Alex Smalley4099,120.00
T21Davis Thompson4099,120.00
T25Austin Eckroat29.563,980.00
T25Tony Finau29.563,980.00
T25Sungjae Im29.563,980.00
T25Zach Johnson29.563,980.00
T25Si Woo Kim29.563,980.00
T25K.H. Lee29.563,980.00
T25Alex Noren29.563,980.00
T25Chandler Phillips29.563,980.00
T25Erik van Rooyen29.563,980.00
T34Jason Day2045,780.00
T34Tyler Duncan2045,780.00
T34Joe Highsmith2045,780.00
T34Vince Whaley2045,780.00
T34Will Zalatoris2045,780.00
T39Paul Barjon13.5634,020.00
T39Daniel Berger13.5634,020.00
T39Jacob Bridgeman13.5634,020.00
T39Wyndham Clark13.5634,020.00
T39Harrison Endycott13.5634,020.00
T39Lanto Griffin13.5634,020.00
T39Justin Lower13.5634,020.00
T39Matthieu Pavon13.5634,020.00
T47Beau Hossler923,704.80
T47Mark Hubbard923,704.80
T47Chris Kirk923,704.80
T47Ben Kohles923,704.80
T47Andrew Putnam923,704.80
T52Erik Barnes6.7520,454.00
T52Patrick Cantlay6.7520,454.00
T52Stephan Jaeger6.7520,454.00
T52Chez Reavie6.7520,454.00
T56Max Greyserman5.419,404.00
T56Chesson Hadley5.419,404.00
T56Yuxin Lin-19,404.00
T56Ben Martin5.419,404.00
T56Matt NeSmith5.419,404.00
61Taylor Montgomery4.818,900.00
T62Zac Blair4.418,564.00
T62Sam Ryder4.418,564.00
T62Camilo Villegas4.418,564.00
T65Nico Echavarria3.918,144.00
T65Sam Stevens3.918,144.00
67Will Gordon3.617,892.00