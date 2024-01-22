American Express payout: Who got the money and points?
Published January 21, 2024 09:07 PM
Nick Dunlap earned a place in history by winning The American Express on Sunday, but, as an amateur, he didn’t collect any earnings. And as a PGA Tour non-member, he didn’t get any FedExCup points, either.
Runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, per Tour rules, was awarded first-place money but not the 500 points given to a Tour winner. No one got those, as the South African collected second-place points.
Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out and points were distributed to those who made the cut in La Quinta, California:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Nick Dunlap (a)
|—
|—
|2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|300
|1,512,000.00
|T3
|Xander Schauffele
|145
|635,600.00
|T3
|Justin Thomas
|145
|635,600.00
|T3
|Kevin Yu
|145
|635,600.00
|T6
|Sam Burns
|91.66
|310,800.00
|T6
|Adam Hadwin
|91.66
|310,800.00
|T6
|Michael Kim
|91.66
|310,800.00
|T9
|Ben Griffin
|77.5
|254,100.00
|T9
|Keith Mitchell
|77.5
|254,100.00
|T11
|Alexander Björk
|65
|212,100.00
|T11
|Ryo Hisatsune
|65
|212,100.00
|T11
|J.T. Poston
|65
|212,100.00
|T14
|Bronson Burgoon
|55
|164,500.00
|T14
|Chan Kim
|55
|164,500.00
|T14
|Jimmy Stanger
|55
|164,500.00
|T17
|Tom Hoge
|48
|132,300.00
|T17
|Scottie Scheffler
|48
|132,300.00
|T17
|Greyson Sigg
|48
|132,300.00
|T17
|Carson Young
|48
|132,300.00
|T21
|Eric Cole
|40
|99,120.00
|T21
|Min Woo Lee
|40
|99,120.00
|T21
|Alex Smalley
|40
|99,120.00
|T21
|Davis Thompson
|40
|99,120.00
|T25
|Austin Eckroat
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Tony Finau
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Sungjae Im
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Zach Johnson
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Si Woo Kim
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|K.H. Lee
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Alex Noren
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Chandler Phillips
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T25
|Erik van Rooyen
|29.5
|63,980.00
|T34
|Jason Day
|20
|45,780.00
|T34
|Tyler Duncan
|20
|45,780.00
|T34
|Joe Highsmith
|20
|45,780.00
|T34
|Vince Whaley
|20
|45,780.00
|T34
|Will Zalatoris
|20
|45,780.00
|T39
|Paul Barjon
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Daniel Berger
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Jacob Bridgeman
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Wyndham Clark
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Harrison Endycott
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Lanto Griffin
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Justin Lower
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T39
|Matthieu Pavon
|13.56
|34,020.00
|T47
|Beau Hossler
|9
|23,704.80
|T47
|Mark Hubbard
|9
|23,704.80
|T47
|Chris Kirk
|9
|23,704.80
|T47
|Ben Kohles
|9
|23,704.80
|T47
|Andrew Putnam
|9
|23,704.80
|T52
|Erik Barnes
|6.75
|20,454.00
|T52
|Patrick Cantlay
|6.75
|20,454.00
|T52
|Stephan Jaeger
|6.75
|20,454.00
|T52
|Chez Reavie
|6.75
|20,454.00
|T56
|Max Greyserman
|5.4
|19,404.00
|T56
|Chesson Hadley
|5.4
|19,404.00
|T56
|Yuxin Lin
|-
|19,404.00
|T56
|Ben Martin
|5.4
|19,404.00
|T56
|Matt NeSmith
|5.4
|19,404.00
|61
|Taylor Montgomery
|4.8
|18,900.00
|T62
|Zac Blair
|4.4
|18,564.00
|T62
|Sam Ryder
|4.4
|18,564.00
|T62
|Camilo Villegas
|4.4
|18,564.00
|T65
|Nico Echavarria
|3.9
|18,144.00
|T65
|Sam Stevens
|3.9
|18,144.00
|67
|Will Gordon
|3.6
|17,892.00