American Express payout: Who got the money and points?

Nick Dunlap earned a place in history by winning The American Express on Sunday, but, as an amateur, he didn’t collect any earnings. And as a PGA Tour non-member, he didn’t get any FedExCup points, either.

Runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, per Tour rules, was awarded first-place money but not the 500 points given to a Tour winner. No one got those, as the South African collected second-place points.

Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out and points were distributed to those who made the cut in La Quinta, California: