 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler taking a shine to new East Lake greens as he eyes first FEC title
IndyCar: Streets of Toronto - Practice
‘A massive miss': Pato O’Ward, IndyCar stars disappointed with series losing race for Mexico City to NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_feeman_240830.jpg
Notre Dame HC Freeman absorbs Holtz’s wisdom
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 30, 2024 07:48 PM
Analyzing Scheffler's strokes gained off the tee
August 30, 2024 06:23 PM
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.

Scottie Scheffler shot 66 while Collin Morikawa had a 63 on Friday as things tightened a bit at the Tour Championship.

Morikawa cut Scheffler’s overnight lead of seven strokes to just four entering the weekend.

Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round at East Lake Golf Club.

Time
TeePlayers
12:11 PM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk

12:22 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:33 PM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Robert MacIntyre

12:44 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Keegan Bradley

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Tom Hoge

1:11 PM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Russell Henley

1:22 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

1:33 PM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Justin Thomas

1:44 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Shane Lowry

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Rory McIlroy

2:11 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Ludvig Åberg

2:22 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

2:33 PM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Adam Scott

2:44 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala

2:55 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa