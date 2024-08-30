Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Published August 30, 2024 07:48 PM
Analyzing Scheffler's strokes gained off the tee
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.
Scottie Scheffler shot 66 while Collin Morikawa had a 63 on Friday as things tightened a bit at the Tour Championship.
Morikawa cut Scheffler’s overnight lead of seven strokes to just four entering the weekend.
Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round at East Lake Golf Club.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:11 PM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Chris Kirk
|12:22 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:33 PM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Robert MacIntyre
|12:44 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Keegan Bradley
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Tom Hoge
|1:11 PM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Russell Henley
|1:22 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:33 PM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Justin Thomas
|1:44 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Shane Lowry
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Rory McIlroy
|2:11 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Ludvig Åberg
|2:22 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Tony Finau
|2:33 PM
EDT
|1
Wyndham Clark
Adam Scott
|2:44 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Sahith Theegala
|2:55 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa