49th Walker Cup at St. Andrews: Saturday foursomes, singles pairings

  
Published September 1, 2023 12:48 PM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – As a couple of his American players fielded a question about the holes they were looking forward to playing at St. Andrews’ Old Course once the 49th Walker Cup officially gets going Saturday morning, U.S. captain Mike McCoy chimed in.

“I’m most interested in the first six holes,” McCoy said. “I think we’ve got to get off to a good start. There’s some gettable opportunities there. I’m kind of focused on the start and getting out of the blocks.”

The first session will feature four foursomes matches. The U.S., which has won three straight Walker Cups, have split each of the last three opening sessions. In 2015, the last time the GB&I won a Walker Cup, they took a 3-1 lead after Day 1 foursomes.

Here is a look at Saturday’s foursomes pairings with Golf Channel and Peacock coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (click here for live stream):

  • 3:30 a.m. ET – Gordon Sargent/Dylan Menante (U.S.) vs. Barclay Brown/Mark Power
  • 3:40 a.m. ET – Caleb Surratt/Ben James (U.S.) vs. Calum Scott/Connor Graham
  • 3:50 a.m. ET – Preston Summerhays/David Ford (U.S.) vs. Matt McClean/John Gough
  • 4 a.m. ET – Nick Dunlap/Stew Hagestad (U.S.) vs. Alex Maguire/James Ashfield

Here are Saturday afternoon’s eight singles pairings:

  • 8:45 a.m. ET – Surratt vs. Brown
  • 8:55 a.m. ET – Nick Gabrelcik vs. Scott
  • 9:05 a.m. ET – Sargent vs. Jack Bigham
  • 9:15 a.m. ET – Austin Greaser vs. Liam Nolan
  • 9:25 a.m. ET – Ford vs. Power
  • 9:35 a.m. ET – Summerhays vs. McClean
  • 9:45 a.m. ET – Hagestad vs. Maguire
  • 9:55 a.m. ET – Dunlap vs. Gough