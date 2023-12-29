A look at who is in the field for the 2024 season-opening Sentry tournament
Published December 29, 2023 06:02 PM
The PGA Tour’s 2024 season begins next week at Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The Sentry will kick-start the Tour’s return to a calendar campaign.
It’s no longer the Tournament of Champions as the field consists of 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup points standings.
There are 59 players in the field for the first of eight signature events this season. Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing.
Here’s a look at the full field:
|Ludvig Åberg
|Nick Hardy
|J.T. Poston
|Byeong Hun An
|Brian Harman
|Seamus Power
|Akshay Bhatia
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Andrew Putnam
|Keegan Bradley
|Russell Henley
|Davis Riley
|Sam Burns
|Lee Hodges
|Patrick Rodgers
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tom Hoge
|Justin Rose
|Wyndham Clark
|Max Homa
|Xander Schauffele
|Eric Cole
|Viktor Hovland
|Scottie Scheffler
|Corey Conners
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Adam Schenk
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|Jordan Spieth
|Jason Day
|Si Woo Kim
|Sepp Straka
|Nico Echavarria
|Tom Kim
|Adam Svensson
|Harris English
|Chris Kirk
|Nick Taylor
|Tony Finau
|Kurt Kitayama
|Sahith Theegala
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Luke List
|Brendon Todd
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Erik van Rooyen
|Rickie Fowler
|Denny McCarthy
|Camilo Villegas
|Lucas Glover
|Taylor Moore
|Matt Wallace
|Emiliano Grillo
|Collin Morikawa
|Cameron Young
|Adam Hadwin
|Vincent Norrman