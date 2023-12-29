 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
A look at who is in the field for the 2024 season-opening Sentry tournament

  
Published December 29, 2023 06:02 PM

The PGA Tour’s 2024 season begins next week at Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The Sentry will kick-start the Tour’s return to a calendar campaign.

It’s no longer the Tournament of Champions as the field consists of 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup points standings.

There are 59 players in the field for the first of eight signature events this season. Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing.

Here’s a look at the full field:

Ludvig ÅbergNick HardyJ.T. Poston
Byeong Hun AnBrian HarmanSeamus Power
Akshay BhatiaTyrrell HattonAndrew Putnam
Keegan BradleyRussell HenleyDavis Riley
Sam BurnsLee HodgesPatrick Rodgers
Patrick CantlayTom HogeJustin Rose
Wyndham ClarkMax HomaXander Schauffele
Eric ColeViktor HovlandScottie Scheffler
Corey ConnersMackenzie HughesAdam Schenk
Cam DavisSungjae ImJordan Spieth
Jason DaySi Woo KimSepp Straka
Nico EchavarriaTom KimAdam Svensson
Harris EnglishChris KirkNick Taylor
Tony FinauKurt KitayamaSahith Theegala
Matt FitzpatrickLuke ListBrendon Todd
Tommy FleetwoodHideki MatsuyamaErik van Rooyen
Rickie FowlerDenny McCarthyCamilo Villegas
Lucas GloverTaylor MooreMatt Wallace
Emiliano GrilloCollin MorikawaCameron Young
Adam HadwinVincent Norrman