Top News

nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
North Carolina v UCLA
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
Justin Thomas sidelined indefinitely after microdiscectomy surgery
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schwabrd2_251114.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
Team Peterson surges by Cousins in curling trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Adam Hadwin maintains one-shot lead entering weekend at Butterfield Bermuda

  • By
  • Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published November 14, 2025 07:33 PM
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
November 14, 2025 04:45 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Round 2 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Adam Hadwin held onto the lead Friday in the windy Butterfield Bermuda Championship in a late bid to retain full PGA Tour playing privileges, shooting a 5-under 66 at Port Royal to take a one-shot advantage into the weekend.

Hadwin is 147th in the FedExCup standings, with the top 100 next week after the RSM Classic keeping their Tour cards for next year. The 38-year-old Canadian, a PGA Tour winner and two-time Presidents Cup player, missed the FedExCup playoffs for the first time in his Tour career.

Hadwin had an 11-under 131 total after opening with a 65 on Thursday.

“A little bit more scrambly than yesterday, didn’t quite hit it as well,” Hadwin said. “A little off early. ... Just a little off. Didn’t quite have the same feel as I did yesterday, but scrambled really well. Short game, putting, made a bunch of putts today.”

Chandler Phillips (64) and Braden Thornberry (65) were tied for second. Max McGreevy (64) and Noah Goodwin (67) were 9 under. Six players were unable to finish before dark.

McGreevy faced the toughest wind conditions, playing in late Thursday and early Friday.

“Being from Oklahoma and seeing a lot of wind in my life, I’ve seen fair shares of good and bad breaks type of thing,” McGreevy said. “You’ve just got to kind of roll with it.”

With wind gusting to 26 mph, Hadwin rebounded from a double bogey on the par-3 13th — his fourth hole of the day — with an eagle from the rough on the short par-4 sixth.

“I thought just push it up there and get within 50, 60 yards of the green and just kind of pitch back up to that pin,” Hadwin said. “I thought as long as you keep it right of the bushes you’ve kind of got 50, 60 yards to work with. It came off perfectly, the pitch shot did. You’re a little bit lucky to kind of make it, but I did exactly what I wanted to do.:

He’s making his 299th PGA Tour start. He won the 2017 Valspar Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.

Tyler Watts, an 18-year-old high school senior from senior from Huntsville, Alabama, was tied for 35th at 2 under after a 69. The Tennessee-bound player tied for 53rd in the Procore Championship in his only other tour start. He got a spot in the field this week on a sponsor exemption as the top performer in the Men’s Elite Amateur Cup.