Angel Yin shoots 64 to take five-shot lead at Honda LPGA Thailand

  
Published February 22, 2025 08:47 AM

PATTAYA, Thailand — Angel Yin birdied three of her final four holes on the front nine to help set up an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The American had a three-round total of 21-under 195 at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course.

Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan, who led after the first two rounds, shot 71 and dropped into second place. She stumbled with her first bogey of the tournament on the ninth hole.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

The 26-year-old Yin’s best finish in four previous appearances at LPGA Thailand was a share of third place in 2021.

“Off the tee, I wasn’t hitting it as well as the last two days, but I got away with some good lies and managed to capitalize on my opportunities,” said Yin, ranked No. 17.

The California native is chasing her second LPGA title after winning the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2023. She is a two-time major runner-up — at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

Local stars Moriya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul each posted a 69 to sit at 201, a stroke behind Iwai. Both are looking to improve their best home-soil results — Jutanugarn finished tied for second in 2018, while Thitikul was the lone runner-up in 2021.