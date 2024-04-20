Brooke Henderson storms up Chevron leaderboard before weather suspends play
Brooke Henderson stormed up the Chevron Championship leaderboard on Saturday afternoon, carding seven birdies and an eagle on her first 14 holes.
A weather delay suspended play with Henderson on her final hole. She was 8 under on her round and 10 under overall, putting the Canadian just a shot off Atthaya Thitikul’s lead. The 21-year-old Thitikul has posted top-7 finishes in four of the five majors, including a T-4 at last year’s Chevron, the first edition held at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda, trying to win a fifth straight tournament, was tied with Henderson at 10 under with seven holes to play.
Henderson, a two-time major champ and co-runner-up at the 2020 Chevron (then called the ANA Inspiration), caught fire after a birdie at the par-3 seventh. She followed with an eagle at the par-5 eighth and birdies at Nos. 9-11. She also birdied Nos. 13-14 before bogeying the par-4 16th.
Henderson’s career-best round in a major is 64, coming in each of the first two rounds of the 2022 Evian Championship, which she won.