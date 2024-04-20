 Skip navigation
Brooke Henderson storms up Chevron leaderboard before weather suspends play

  
Published April 20, 2024 04:39 PM

Brooke Henderson stormed up the Chevron Championship leaderboard on Saturday afternoon, carding seven birdies and an eagle on her first 14 holes.

A weather delay suspended play with Henderson on her final hole. She was 8 under on her round and 10 under overall, putting the Canadian just a shot off Atthaya Thitikul’s lead. The 21-year-old Thitikul has posted top-7 finishes in four of the five majors, including a T-4 at last year’s Chevron, the first edition held at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, trying to win a fifth straight tournament, was tied with Henderson at 10 under with seven holes to play.

Henderson, a two-time major champ and co-runner-up at the 2020 Chevron (then called the ANA Inspiration), caught fire after a birdie at the par-3 seventh. She followed with an eagle at the par-5 eighth and birdies at Nos. 9-11. She also birdied Nos. 13-14 before bogeying the par-4 16th.

Henderson’s career-best round in a major is 64, coming in each of the first two rounds of the 2022 Evian Championship, which she won.