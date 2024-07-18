Bryson DeChambeau backs up with disastrous opening nine at Royal Troon
Bryson DeChambeau said earlier this week that the back nine at Royal Troon had some teeth.
The front nine seemed to take that personally.
DeChambeau, who just a few weeks ago won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, put himself well off the pace Thursday morning at The Open by going out in 6-over 42 with four bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies. He hit just three of Royal Troon’s greens and four fairways, battling a two-way miss in a wind that was the complete opposite of the forecast, coming in and off the right for the usually easier starting stretch.
DeChambeau’s final major of the year began with a three-putt from 38 feet, with DeChambeau missing a 5-footer for his par on the opening hole. Two holes later, DeChambeau tugged his tee ball well left before finding the back fringe and later missing a 7-footer for par.
He played the par-5s in 3 over, sending his second shot into the left rough and then missing the green from 69 yards before a whiffed 3-footer at No. 4, and making even more of a mess of the 620-yard sixth hole. At No. 6, DeChambeau second shot from the thick stuff traveled just 4 yards. He then opted to hit down the 13th hole and later couldn’t save bogey from 7 feet.
DeChambeau’s last dropped shot on the opening nine came at the par-3 eighth, the Postage Stamp, where he missed the green by about 20 yards right and then missed a 14-footer for par.
It could’ve been worse, too, as DeChambeau got up and down from 30 yards left of the green at the par-3 fifth.
When DeChambeau made the turn, he was beating just five players.