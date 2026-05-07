IOC no longer recommends restrictions on Belarus athletes

The IOC no longer recommends restrictions on athletes from Belarus in international sports, while not changing its recommendations for restrictions for athletes from Russia.

Since March 2023, the IOC recommended that athletes from Belarus and Russia can return to competition as neutral athletes in individual events and only if they do not actively support the war in Ukraine. The war began in February 2022 with Russia’s unprovoked invasion using Belarus as a staging ground.

Many, but not all, Olympic sports federations followed the recommendation and created pathways for individual neutral athletes from Belarus and Russia.

The IOC is now recommending that athletes and teams from Belarus can compete internationally with their nation’s name, flag and colors.

“The IOC reaffirms that athletes’ participation in international competition should not be limited by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict,” according to a press release. “Since the issuance of the IOC recommendations for (international sports federations) and international sports event organizers on 28 March 2023, athletes with a Belarusian passport have participated as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) in numerous international sporting events, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, without any incident on or off the field of play. In addition, the IOC recognizes that the qualification period for both the LA28 Olympic Games and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games starts this summer.”

It is up to the international sports federations to decide whether to implement IOC recommendations.

World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo, already lifted restrictions on athletes from Belarus and from Russia last month.

The IOC recommendation that cleared athletes from Russia should compete strictly as individual neutral athletes remains in place.

“The situation relating to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is different from that relating to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus,” according to Thursday’s release. “The NOC of Belarus is in good standing and complies with the Olympic Charter. Whilst the ROC has held constructive exchanges with the IOC on its suspension, it remains suspended while the IOC Legal Affairs Commission continues to review the matter. The IOC EB (Executive Board) also noted with concern the recent information that has led to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) looking into the Russian anti-doping system. The IOC EB would therefore like to obtain a better understanding of this situation.”