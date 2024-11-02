 Skip navigation
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville, November 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whgoalwood_241102.jpg
Wood heads Nottingham Forest ahead of West Ham
nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241102.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t find enough answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bubba Watson makes hole-in-one for charity house donation in Indonesia

  
Published November 2, 2024 11:54 AM

Making his International Series debut on the Asian Tour, Bubba Watson aced the par-3 11th Saturday at the Indonesian Masters.

Watson spun in his tee shot from 154 yards for the hole-in-one, which meant Habitat for Humanity would donate a house to a family in need in Indonesia.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Phachara Khongwatmai made a 1 on the same hole for another house donation.

Watson, the captain of the RangeGoats team was relegated from LIV Golf following a poor season. In trying to find some form, he has steadily improved this week, shooting 70-67-65. That has him alone in third place, seven shots behind leader Richard T. Lee.