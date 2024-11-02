Bubba Watson makes hole-in-one for charity house donation in Indonesia
Making his International Series debut on the Asian Tour, Bubba Watson aced the par-3 11th Saturday at the Indonesian Masters.
Watson spun in his tee shot from 154 yards for the hole-in-one, which meant Habitat for Humanity would donate a house to a family in need in Indonesia.
❗ACE ALERT❗@bubbawatson found the bottom of the cup with his pitching wedge on the 11th hole 🤯🙌🏻🎉@RangeGoatsGC @livgolf_league @intseriesgolf #BNIIM2024 #IndoMasters #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/BtE6M0432m— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) November 2, 2024
Roughly 20 minutes later, Phachara Khongwatmai made a 1 on the same hole for another house donation.
Same day, same hole, same result!— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) November 2, 2024
Phachara Khongwatmai makes a hole-in-one just moments after Bubba Watson here at the BNI Indonesian Masters 🤯#BNIIM2024 #IndoMasters #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise @intseriesgolf pic.twitter.com/XR9PcQ6Hef
Watson, the captain of the RangeGoats team was relegated from LIV Golf following a poor season. In trying to find some form, he has steadily improved this week, shooting 70-67-65. That has him alone in third place, seven shots behind leader Richard T. Lee.