Bubba Watson makes hole-in-one for charity house donation in Indonesia

Making his International Series debut on the Asian Tour, Bubba Watson aced the par-3 11th Saturday at the Indonesian Masters.

Watson spun in his tee shot from 154 yards for the hole-in-one, which meant Habitat for Humanity would donate a house to a family in need in Indonesia.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Phachara Khongwatmai made a 1 on the same hole for another house donation.

Watson, the captain of the RangeGoats team was relegated from LIV Golf following a poor season. In trying to find some form, he has steadily improved this week, shooting 70-67-65. That has him alone in third place, seven shots behind leader Richard T. Lee.