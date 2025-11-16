 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 09 Steelers at Chargers
NFL Week 11 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Steelers vs Bengals, Ravens vs Browns, Purdy, More!
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How far will Alabama fall?
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kiké Hernández has elbow surgery and will miss World Baseball Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 09 Steelers at Chargers
NFL Week 11 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Steelers vs Bengals, Ravens vs Browns, Purdy, More!
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How far will Alabama fall?
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kiké Hernández has elbow surgery and will miss World Baseball Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 16, 2025 09:50 AM
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
November 15, 2025 02:37 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Round 3 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to the winner.

Here’s a look at the full payout from the PGA Tour’s sixth of seven FedExCup Fall events (individual earnings will be updated upon the conclusion of play):

  • Win: $1,080,000
  • 2: $654,000
  • 3: $414,000
  • 4: $294,000
  • 5: $246,000
  • 6: $217,500
  • 7: $202,500
  • 8: $187,500
  • 9: $175,500
  • 10: $163,500
  • 11: $151,500
  • 12: $139,500
  • 13: $127,500
  • 14: $115,500
  • 15: $109,500
  • 16: $103,500
  • 17: $97,500
  • 18: $91,500
  • 19: $85,500
  • 20: $79,500
  • 21: $73,500
  • 22: $67,500
  • 23: $62,700
  • 24: $57,900
  • 25: $53,100
  • 26: $48,300
  • 27: $46,500
  • 28: $44,700
  • 29: $42,900
  • 30: $41,100
  • 31: $39,300
  • 32: $37,500
  • 33: $35,700
  • 34: $34,200
  • 35: $32,700
  • 36: $31,200
  • 37: $29,700
  • 38: $28,500
  • 39: $27,300
  • 40: $26,100
  • 41: $24,900
  • 42: $23,700
  • 43: $22,500
  • 44: $21,300
  • 45: $20,100
  • 46: $18,900
  • 47: $17,700
  • 48: $16,740
  • 49: $15,900
  • 50: $15,420
  • 51: $15,060
  • 52: $14,700
  • 53: $14,460
  • 54: $14,220
  • 55: $14,100
  • 56: $13,980
  • 57: $13,860
  • 58: $13,740
  • 59: $13,620
  • 60: $13,500
  • 61: $13,380
  • 62: $13,260
  • 63: $13,140
  • 64: $13,020
  • 65: $12,900