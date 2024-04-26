 Skip navigation
CJ Cup Byron Nelson full field: Jordan Spieth returns to Dallas-area event

  
Published April 26, 2024 06:14 PM

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is a hometown event for Jordan Spieth. And after an absence last year, he’ll return to TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth missed last year’s edition because of a left wrist injury. Though he said in his most recent start at the RBC Heritage that his wrist was still bothering him, the Dallas native will be back at the Nelson.

Spieth played this event twice as an amateur, in 2010 and ’11, making the cut both times. His only missed cut in 11 starts here came in 2017. His best finish was his most recent, a runner-up showing in 2022.

Here’s a look at the initial full field, courtesy the PGA Tour: