NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Oregon’s Suvichaya Vinijchaitham among amateurs turning pro for LPGA Final Qualifying
How to watch Southern University vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
CME Group Tour Championship 2025: How to watch, tee times for LPGA season finale

  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 18, 2025 01:02 PM
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
November 17, 2025 02:06 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.

The LPGA season concludes with this week’s CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The top 60 in the Race to CME Group points will compete in the $11 million finale, which will offer $4 million to the winner — the largest individual prize on tour.

Here’s how you can watch the action on Golf Channel, CNBC and NBC (click here for tee times):

Thursday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 23