Collin Morikawa parts with caddie Joe Greiner, employs former Cal teammate for Rocket Classic

  
Published June 25, 2025 09:24 AM

Collin Morikawa is making another caddie change.

After just five tournaments, Morikawa and looper Joe Greiner have split, Morikawa confirmed to Golfweek on Wednesday. Korn Ferry Tour player K.K. Limbhasut, Morikawa’s former college teammate at Cal, will make a spot start on the bag for this week’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Morikawa hired Greiner after parting ways with the only caddie of his pro career, J.J. Jakovac, following the RBC Heritage in late April. Greiner, who was Max Homa’s longtime caddie, worked a couple tournaments filling in for Justin Thomas’ regular caddie, Matt Minister, including at Harbour Town, where Thomas won. With Greiner as caddie, Morikawa notched three top-25s, though nothing better than T-17, at the Truist Championship, their first event together.

The report did not state who Morikawa will have on the bag after this week.

Limbhasut has made nine starts on the KFT this season and ranks No. 159 on the tour’s points list.