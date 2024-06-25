 Skip navigation
Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan

  
Published June 25, 2024 09:27 AM
The LPGA contests its lone official team event of the year at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

There are 72 two-player teams in the field. The stroke-play tournament will consist of foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 1 and 3 and fourballs (better ball) in Rounds 2 and 4.

There is a 36-hole cut to the low 33 teams and ties. The purse is $3 million with the winning team splitting first and second place prize money ($366,082 each). Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol are the defending champions. The full team list for this year’s tournament is below (click here for how to watch).

Sophie StevensVanessa Borovilos
Georgia ObohJanelle Johnson
Celine BoutierYuka Saso
Ruoning YinAtthaya Thitikul
Jin Young KoNasa Hataoka
Xiyu LinAyaka Furue
Charley HullGeorgia hall
Haeran RyuSo Mi Lee
Brooke M. HendersonLexi Thompson
Amy YangJennifer Song
Linn GrantCarlota Ciganda
Cheyenne KnightElizabeth Szokol
Rose ZhangAlexa Pano
Ariya JutanugarnMoriya Jutanugarn
Grace KimAuston Kim
Ally EwingJennifer Kucho
A Lim KimYealimi Noh
Lizette SalasDaniela Darquea
Esther HenseleitGabriela Ruffels
Jodi Ewart ShadoffEmma Talley
Yu LiuRuixin Liu
Pajaree AnannarukarnAditi Ashok
Gaby LopezEmily Kristine Pedersen
Linnea StromFrida Kinhult
Sei Young KimJiwon Jeon
Jasmine SuwannapuraPerrine Delacour
Peiyun ChienYu Sang Hou
Chanettee WannasaenJaravee Boonchant
Danielle KangLydia Ko
Bianca PagdangananDottie Ardina
Stephanie KyriacouOlivia Cowan
Sara KempAlena Sharp
Sarah SchmelzelAlbane Valenzuela
Azahara MunozAna Pelaez Trivino
Celine BorgePolly Mack
Lauren CoughlinBailey Tardy
Nanna Koerstz MadsenNicole Broch Estrup
Ryann O’TooleLucy Li
Matilda CastrenKelly Tan
Minami KatsuHinako Shibuno
Maria FassiStacy Lewis
Yan LiuMuni He
Lindsey Weaver WrightDani Holmqvist
Angela StanfordDori Carter
Pernilla LindbergSophia Popov
Paula RetoAmelia Lewis
Mone InamiYuri Yoshida
Hira NaveedSofia Garcia
Mao SaigoYu Jin Sung
Natalia GusevaGigi Stoll
Savannah GrewalMalia Nam
Wichanee MeechaiPavarisa Yoktuan
Minji KangRobyn Choi
Agathe LaisneSophia Schubert
Jenny ColemanDana Val
Roberta LitiBenedetta Moresco
Isabella FierroGurleen Kaur
Kristen GillmanKaitlyn Papp Budde
Mel ReidBronte law
Gina KimHyo Joon Jang
Arpichaya YubolPornanong Phatlum
Wei-Ling HsuSsu-Chia Cheng
Morgane MetrauxCeline Herbin
In Kyung KimHaeji Kang
Brittany LincicomeBrittany Lang
Weiwei ZhangLiqi Zeng
Aline KrauterCydney Clanton
Mary LiuJing Yan
Lauren HartlageMaddie Szeryk
Caroline InglisAmanda Doherty
Maude-Aimee LeblancSandra Gal
Jennifer ChangAnnie Park