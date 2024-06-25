Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan
Published June 25, 2024 09:27 AM
Yang's KPMG win 'a celebration for the whole tour'
Beth Ann Nichols stops by Golf Today to chat about Amy Yang's fantastic performance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson's ambiguity about her retirement plans and more.
The LPGA contests its lone official team event of the year at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
There are 72 two-player teams in the field. The stroke-play tournament will consist of foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 1 and 3 and fourballs (better ball) in Rounds 2 and 4.
There is a 36-hole cut to the low 33 teams and ties. The purse is $3 million with the winning team splitting first and second place prize money ($366,082 each). Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol are the defending champions. The full team list for this year’s tournament is below (click here for how to watch).
|Sophie Stevens
|Vanessa Borovilos
|Georgia Oboh
|Janelle Johnson
|Celine Boutier
|Yuka Saso
|Ruoning Yin
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Jin Young Ko
|Nasa Hataoka
|Xiyu Lin
|Ayaka Furue
|Charley Hull
|Georgia hall
|Haeran Ryu
|So Mi Lee
|Brooke M. Henderson
|Lexi Thompson
|Amy Yang
|Jennifer Song
|Linn Grant
|Carlota Ciganda
|Cheyenne Knight
|Elizabeth Szokol
|Rose Zhang
|Alexa Pano
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|Grace Kim
|Auston Kim
|Ally Ewing
|Jennifer Kucho
|A Lim Kim
|Yealimi Noh
|Lizette Salas
|Daniela Darquea
|Esther Henseleit
|Gabriela Ruffels
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|Emma Talley
|Yu Liu
|Ruixin Liu
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|Aditi Ashok
|Gaby Lopez
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|Linnea Strom
|Frida Kinhult
|Sei Young Kim
|Jiwon Jeon
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|Perrine Delacour
|Peiyun Chien
|Yu Sang Hou
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Danielle Kang
|Lydia Ko
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Dottie Ardina
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|Olivia Cowan
|Sara Kemp
|Alena Sharp
|Sarah Schmelzel
|Albane Valenzuela
|Azahara Munoz
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|Celine Borge
|Polly Mack
|Lauren Coughlin
|Bailey Tardy
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|Ryann O’Toole
|Lucy Li
|Matilda Castren
|Kelly Tan
|Minami Katsu
|Hinako Shibuno
|Maria Fassi
|Stacy Lewis
|Yan Liu
|Muni He
|Lindsey Weaver Wright
|Dani Holmqvist
|Angela Stanford
|Dori Carter
|Pernilla Lindberg
|Sophia Popov
|Paula Reto
|Amelia Lewis
|Mone Inami
|Yuri Yoshida
|Hira Naveed
|Sofia Garcia
|Mao Saigo
|Yu Jin Sung
|Natalia Guseva
|Gigi Stoll
|Savannah Grewal
|Malia Nam
|Wichanee Meechai
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|Minji Kang
|Robyn Choi
|Agathe Laisne
|Sophia Schubert
|Jenny Coleman
|Dana Val
|Roberta Liti
|Benedetta Moresco
|Isabella Fierro
|Gurleen Kaur
|Kristen Gillman
|Kaitlyn Papp Budde
|Mel Reid
|Bronte law
|Gina Kim
|Hyo Joon Jang
|Arpichaya Yubol
|Pornanong Phatlum
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|Morgane Metraux
|Celine Herbin
|In Kyung Kim
|Haeji Kang
|Brittany Lincicome
|Brittany Lang
|Weiwei Zhang
|Liqi Zeng
|Aline Krauter
|Cydney Clanton
|Mary Liu
|Jing Yan
|Lauren Hartlage
|Maddie Szeryk
|Caroline Inglis
|Amanda Doherty
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|Sandra Gal
|Jennifer Chang
|Annie Park