Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan

The LPGA contests its lone official team event of the year at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

There are 72 two-player teams in the field. The stroke-play tournament will consist of foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 1 and 3 and fourballs (better ball) in Rounds 2 and 4.

There is a 36-hole cut to the low 33 teams and ties. The purse is $3 million with the winning team splitting first and second place prize money ($366,082 each). Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol are the defending champions. The full team list for this year’s tournament is below (click here for how to watch).