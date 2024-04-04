Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 2024: Field and how to watch
The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place Sunday, April 7, at Augusta National Golf Club.
A field of 80 competitors — 40 boys and 40 girls — will test their skill sets in four age groups. The field was determined through local and regional qualifying, with the winners from 10 regional sites earning a trip to Augusta National. The age groups are: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.
Here are the rules, according to Augusta National:
At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.
Golf Channel will showcase the event live, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. Here is a look at the field of participants:
|Girls 7-9
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Lucy Wiertel
|Oswego
|Ill.
|Scioto Country Club
|Victoria Kim
|Ridgewood
|N.J.
|TPC Boston
|Trisha Lobo
|Collegeville
|Pa.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Adelyn Owen
|Corinth
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Madelyn Dickerson
|Boca Raton
|Fla.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sienna Si
|Pleasanton
|Calif.
|Chambers Bay
|Sydney Liddell
|Parker
|Colo.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Ellie Ji
|San Diego
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Isabelle Chandler
|Cornelius
|N.C.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Madison Pyatt
|Eureka
|Mo.
|TPC Deere Run
|Girls 10-11
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Calista Han
|Lewis Center
|Ohio
|Scioto Country Club
|Aarya Tsarong
|Newton Center
|Mass.
|TPC Boston
|Keziah Swan
|North East
|Pa.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Ani Cooper
|Allen
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Lily Wachter
|Saint Augustine
|Fla.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Ruba Jampa
|San Mateo
|Calif.
|Chambers Bay
|Anna Midyett
|Bennington
|Neb.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Tara Liu
|San Diego
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|AddiMae Glover
|Paris
|Tenn.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Taytum Oswald
|Beloit
|Wisc.
|TPC Deere Run
|Girls 12-13
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Karis Reid
|Carmel
|Ind.
|Scioto Country Club
|Hayden Knapp
|Fort Edward
|N.Y.
|TPC Boston
|Maeve Anne Parker Roychoudhury
|Leesburg
|Va.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Dixie Crain
|Springtown
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Alyssa Sumulong
|Orlando
|Fla.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Baobao (Niuniu) Zhao
|Woodinville
|Wash.
|Chambers Bay
|Harlow Gregory
|Norman
|Okla.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Eileen Chon
|Irvine
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Gayatri Arora
|Pinehurst
|N.C.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Naryn Kim
|Lincoln
|Neb.
|TPC Deere Run
|Girls 14-15
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Nikitha Suresh
|Plain City
|Ohio
|Scioto Country Club
|Champa Visetsin
|Sudbury
|Mass.
|TPC Boston
|Kayley Roberts
|Phoenixville
|Pa.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Evelynn Artieta
|Denham Springs
|La.
|Champions Golf Club
|Ariel Collins
|Locust Grove
|Ga.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Abigail Lin
|Folsom
|Calif.
|Chambers Bay
|Landry Frost
|Colorado Springs
|Colo.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Zadie Posternack
|San Diego
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Riley Grimm
|High Point
|N.C.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|McKenna Nelson
|Beaver Dam
|Wisc.
|TPC Deere Run
|Boys 7-9
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Preston Tolnar
|Canfield
|Ohio
|Scioto Country Club
|Isaac Lee
|Alpine
|N.J.
|TPC Boston
|Ethan Jung
|Fort Lee
|N.J.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Waits Rodriguez
|Houston
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Cameron Middleton
|Bonita Springs
|Fla.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Max Soterakopoulos
|Everett
|Wash.
|Chambers Bay
|Henry Amen
|Imperial
|Neb.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Parker Tang
|Buckeye
|Ariz.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Berck Phipps
|Raleigh
|N.C.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Emory Munoz
|Lockport
|Ill.
|TPC Deere Run
|Boys 10-11
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Flynn Lewis
|Pepper Pike
|Ohio
|Scioto Country Club
|Callen Cronin
|Haverhill
|Mass.
|TPC Boston
|Trebor Melendez
|Vineland
|N.J.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Hayes Pethtel
|Belton
|Texas
|Champions Golf Club
|Hudson Knapp
|Marietta
|Ga.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Emery Johnson
|Sandy
|Utah
|Chambers Bay
|James Jernigan
|Lebanon
|Mo.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Ryan Kim
|Los Angeles
|Calif.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Simon Myers
|Durham
|N.C.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Texas Terry
|Manor
|Texas
|TPC Deere Run
|Boys 12-13
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Cole Layow
|Nicholasville
|Ky.
|Scioto Country Club
|Colton Dee
|Kingston
|Ontario
|TPC Boston
|Luke Gladfelter
|Chesapeake Beach
|Md.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Jesse Linden
|North Rothbury
|Australia
|Champions Golf Club
|Jacob Thompson
|Plantation
|Fla.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Arno Wehle
|San Jose
|Calif.
|Chambers Bay
|Patrick Vilai
|Grand Island
|Neb.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Levi Swanson
|Haleiwa
|Hawaii
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Kipp Madison
|Evans
|Ga.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Jackson Fogelson
|Bemidji
|Minn.
|TPC Deere Run
|Boys 14-15
|NAME
|CITY
|STATE/PROV.
|REGIONAL
|Brycen Tisch
|Zionsville
|Ind.
|Scioto Country Club
|Jackson Jodoin
|Bedford
|N.H.
|TPC Boston
|Colby Komancheck
|Royersford
|Pa.
|Aronimink Golf Club
|Jagger Jones
|Rogers
|Ark.
|Champions Golf Club
|Jyden Sonnabend
|Windermere
|Fla.
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Connor Holden
|Canby
|Ore.
|Chambers Bay
|Simon White
|Colorado Springs
|Colo.
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Zachary Schaefer
|Tucson
|Ariz.
|Desert Mountain - Outlaw
|Owen Atkinson
|Columbia
|S.C.
|The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Caden Fehr
|Wildwood
|Mo.
|TPC Deere Run