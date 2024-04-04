 Skip navigation
Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 2024: Field and how to watch

  
Published April 4, 2024 05:15 PM

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place Sunday, April 7, at Augusta National Golf Club.

A field of 80 competitors — 40 boys and 40 girls — will test their skill sets in four age groups. The field was determined through local and regional qualifying, with the winners from 10 regional sites earning a trip to Augusta National. The age groups are: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.

Here are the rules, according to Augusta National:

At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.

Golf Channel will showcase the event live, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. Here is a look at the field of participants:

Girls 7-9
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Lucy WiertelOswegoIll.Scioto Country Club
Victoria KimRidgewoodN.J.TPC Boston
Trisha LoboCollegevillePa.Aronimink Golf Club
Adelyn OwenCorinthTexasChampions Golf Club
Madelyn DickersonBoca RatonFla.Sea Island Golf Club
Sienna SiPleasantonCalif.Chambers Bay
Sydney LiddellParkerColo.Castle Pines Golf Club
Ellie JiSan DiegoCalif.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Isabelle ChandlerCorneliusN.C.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Madison PyattEurekaMo.TPC Deere Run
Girls 10-11
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Calista HanLewis CenterOhioScioto Country Club
Aarya TsarongNewton CenterMass.TPC Boston
Keziah SwanNorth EastPa.Aronimink Golf Club
Ani CooperAllenTexasChampions Golf Club
Lily WachterSaint AugustineFla.Sea Island Golf Club
Ruba JampaSan MateoCalif.Chambers Bay
Anna MidyettBenningtonNeb.Castle Pines Golf Club
Tara LiuSan DiegoCalif.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
AddiMae GloverParisTenn.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Taytum OswaldBeloitWisc.TPC Deere Run
Girls 12-13
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Karis ReidCarmelInd.Scioto Country Club
Hayden KnappFort EdwardN.Y.TPC Boston
Maeve Anne Parker RoychoudhuryLeesburgVa.Aronimink Golf Club
Dixie CrainSpringtownTexasChampions Golf Club
Alyssa SumulongOrlandoFla.Sea Island Golf Club
Baobao (Niuniu) ZhaoWoodinvilleWash.Chambers Bay
Harlow GregoryNormanOkla.Castle Pines Golf Club
Eileen ChonIrvineCalif.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Gayatri AroraPinehurstN.C.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Naryn KimLincolnNeb.TPC Deere Run
Girls 14-15
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Nikitha SureshPlain CityOhioScioto Country Club
Champa VisetsinSudburyMass.TPC Boston
Kayley RobertsPhoenixvillePa.Aronimink Golf Club
Evelynn ArtietaDenham SpringsLa.Champions Golf Club
Ariel CollinsLocust GroveGa.Sea Island Golf Club
Abigail LinFolsomCalif.Chambers Bay
Landry FrostColorado SpringsColo.Castle Pines Golf Club
Zadie PosternackSan DiegoCalif.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Riley GrimmHigh PointN.C.The Golf Club of Tennessee
McKenna NelsonBeaver DamWisc.TPC Deere Run
Boys 7-9
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Preston TolnarCanfieldOhioScioto Country Club
Isaac LeeAlpineN.J.TPC Boston
Ethan JungFort LeeN.J.Aronimink Golf Club
Waits RodriguezHoustonTexasChampions Golf Club
Cameron MiddletonBonita SpringsFla.Sea Island Golf Club
Max SoterakopoulosEverettWash.Chambers Bay
Henry AmenImperialNeb.Castle Pines Golf Club
Parker TangBuckeyeAriz.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Berck PhippsRaleighN.C.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Emory MunozLockportIll.TPC Deere Run
Boys 10-11
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Flynn LewisPepper PikeOhioScioto Country Club
Callen CroninHaverhillMass.TPC Boston
Trebor MelendezVinelandN.J.Aronimink Golf Club
Hayes PethtelBeltonTexasChampions Golf Club
Hudson KnappMariettaGa.Sea Island Golf Club
Emery JohnsonSandyUtahChambers Bay
James JerniganLebanonMo.Castle Pines Golf Club
Ryan KimLos AngelesCalif.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Simon MyersDurhamN.C.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Texas TerryManorTexasTPC Deere Run
Boys 12-13
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Cole LayowNicholasvilleKy.Scioto Country Club
Colton DeeKingstonOntarioTPC Boston
Luke GladfelterChesapeake BeachMd.Aronimink Golf Club
Jesse LindenNorth RothburyAustraliaChampions Golf Club
Jacob ThompsonPlantationFla.Sea Island Golf Club
Arno WehleSan JoseCalif.Chambers Bay
Patrick VilaiGrand IslandNeb.Castle Pines Golf Club
Levi SwansonHaleiwaHawaiiDesert Mountain - Outlaw
Kipp MadisonEvansGa.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Jackson FogelsonBemidjiMinn.TPC Deere Run
Boys 14-15
NAMECITYSTATE/PROV.REGIONAL
Brycen TischZionsvilleInd.Scioto Country Club
Jackson JodoinBedfordN.H.TPC Boston
Colby KomancheckRoyersfordPa.Aronimink Golf Club
Jagger JonesRogersArk.Champions Golf Club
Jyden SonnabendWindermereFla.Sea Island Golf Club
Connor HoldenCanbyOre.Chambers Bay
Simon WhiteColorado SpringsColo.Castle Pines Golf Club
Zachary SchaeferTucsonAriz.Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Owen AtkinsonColumbiaS.C.The Golf Club of Tennessee
Caden FehrWildwoodMo.TPC Deere Run