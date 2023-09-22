Emily Kristine Pederson makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

There had been only one hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history.

Until today.

On the 178-yard, par-3 12th, Europe’s Emily Kristine Pederson hit her tee shot to the left side of the green and then watched her ball roll perpendicular down the slope and into the hole.

Emily Pederson with the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history. It came on the par-3 12th hole. pic.twitter.com/62EV2NBLeB — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 22, 2023

Pederson, playing Friday afternoon’s fourball session with Maja Stark, won the hole to pull even in their match with Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho.

Just moments before the ace, however, Pederson had the previous shot of the day. On the par-5 11th, she smashed her approach from the rough with a fairway wood to tap-in range to set up par and tie the hole.

A fantastic shot by Emily Pederson on the 11th hole to set up par and halve the hole. pic.twitter.com/SLsjznRxo6 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, playing one group behind Pederson and Stark, Linn Grant nearly made it two consecutive aces on No. 12. Grant, like Pederson, hit her tee shot to the left side of the green, and it appeared the ball was destined for the hole, but it settled inches above it.

And Linn Grant almost aced 12 too! 😅 pic.twitter.com/rlQ2m8hYEN — LPGA (@LPGA) September 22, 2023

For the first time in Solheim Cup history, the Americans won all four foursomes matches Friday morning. Therefore, this afternoon, the Europeans are trying to close in on that deficit – and Pederson’s heroics have certainly helped.

Anna Nordqvist made the first ace in Solheim Cup history in 2013.