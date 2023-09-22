 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penn_State__560918.jpg
Week 4 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500
Why each Cup playoff driver can reach Round of 8
nbc_cfb_ndfisherintv_230920.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s defensive back-seven key to unleashing Sam Hartman, Irish offense vs Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_golf_solbestmatch_230922.jpg
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penn_State__560918.jpg
Week 4 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500
Why each Cup playoff driver can reach Round of 8
nbc_cfb_ndfisherintv_230920.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s defensive back-seven key to unleashing Sam Hartman, Irish offense vs Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_golf_solbestmatch_230922.jpg
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emily Kristine Pederson makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

  
Published September 22, 2023 12:45 PM
The Solheim Cup - Day One

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Emily Kristine Pedersen of Team Europe reacts to a shot on the 13th hole during Day One of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 22, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There had been only one hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history.

Until today.

On the 178-yard, par-3 12th, Europe’s Emily Kristine Pederson hit her tee shot to the left side of the green and then watched her ball roll perpendicular down the slope and into the hole.

Pederson, playing Friday afternoon’s fourball session with Maja Stark, won the hole to pull even in their match with Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho.

Just moments before the ace, however, Pederson had the previous shot of the day. On the par-5 11th, she smashed her approach from the rough with a fairway wood to tap-in range to set up par and tie the hole.

Meanwhile, playing one group behind Pederson and Stark, Linn Grant nearly made it two consecutive aces on No. 12. Grant, like Pederson, hit her tee shot to the left side of the green, and it appeared the ball was destined for the hole, but it settled inches above it.

For the first time in Solheim Cup history, the Americans won all four foursomes matches Friday morning. Therefore, this afternoon, the Europeans are trying to close in on that deficit – and Pederson’s heroics have certainly helped.

Anna Nordqvist made the first ace in Solheim Cup history in 2013.